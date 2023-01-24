Read full article on original website
Related
osceolacountydailynews.com
Governor Signs ‘School Choice’ Bill Into Law; NW Iowa Senator Voted Against It
Des Moines, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds has signed her “School Choice Plan” bill into law. It is expected to give $345 million to parents to send their students to private schools. One of only three Republican senators to vote “no” on the bill was a state...
osceolacountydailynews.com
Sibley Repair Shop To Pay $30K To EPA For Selling “Defeat Devices”
Lenexa, Kansas — A Sibley auto repair shop will have to pay tens of thousands of dollars after they were caught selling what are called “defeat devices.”. According to the Environmental Protection Agency or EPA, Turbocharged Performance LLC will pay a $30,000 civil penalty for allegedly tampering with car engines to render emissions controls inoperative, in violation of the federal Clean Air Act. According to the EPA, the company sold or installed so-called “defeat devices” on at least 581 occasions.
Comments / 0