ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WhatToWatch

Emmerdale spoilers: Kim Tate fumes as Will RUINS everything

By Sarah Waterfall
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YbobC_0kPBJmGi00

Emmerdale 's Kim Tate has lost a friend in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm – see our TV Guide for full listings).

Kim Tate is made to look a fool and it's all her husband Will's fault.

Last week, Will accused Home Farm gamekeeper Sam Dingle of stealing his watch and the situation still hasn't been cleared up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gMsBU_0kPBJmGi00

Will and Sam clash. (Image credit: ITV)

Will still hasn't found the watch and is still sure that Sam's the culprit while Sam insists he's totally innocent.

It's made things super awkward for Kim who's really good friends with Sam's wife Lydia. But she's had to back her hubby.

As the saga rumbles on, angry Will gets handsy with Sam who's impressed when Caleb steps in to defend him and gets Will to back off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rg9Ur_0kPBJmGi00

Will grabs Sam as his anger over his 'stolen' watch continues. (Image credit: ITV)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Biyqn_0kPBJmGi00

Caleb isn't happy when he clocks Will grappling with Sam. (Image credit: ITV)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jTfct_0kPBJmGi00

Caleb gets Will to calm down. (Image credit: ITV)

But the mystery of the missing item soon becomes clear when Home Farm manny mentions he's seen baby Thomas playing with it. Cringe!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LbW7s_0kPBJmGi00

Kim's friendship with Lydia is in tatters over Will's accusation. (Image credit: ITV)

So Sam was telling the truth all along and Kim has fallen out with her friend for nothing.

Can the embarrassed Tate make amends with the Dingles who have worked with her for years? Can she salvage her friendship with Lydia?

Marshall shows Nicola and April that he's got a good side when he stands up for Arthur, who's recently come out as gay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dprcg_0kPBJmGi00

Marshall comes to Arthur's defence. (Image credit: ITV)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ufwLa_0kPBJmGi00

Arthur's chuffed to realise Marshall has become a friend. (Image credit: ITV)

The lads share a moment as Arthur realises he has a friend in Marshall after all, could this be the making of Arthur as he embarks on a new stage of his life?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV – see our TV Guide for full listings.

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Ellen DeGeneres’ ‘Toxic Workplace’ Scandal Blamed For Putting Pressure On Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Before DJ's Suicide Death

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss was under extreme pressure as a result of Ellen DeGeneres’ “toxic workplace” scandal in the weeks and months leading up to his suicide, RadarOnline.com has learned.Boss’ close friend, RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Todrick Hall, made the shocking claim on Wednesday – more than one month after Boss took his own life in a Los Angeles motel room at 40 years old.According to Hall, the late Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ faced pressure after Ellen’s workplace scandal particularly because he chose to stand by the 65-year-old comedian and talk show host despite the bombshell allegations against her.“People were looking...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
450K+
Views
ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy