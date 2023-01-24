Read full article on original website
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Status Update on The Steiner Brothers
WWE Hall of Famers The Steiner Brothers are reportedly signed to Legends contracts. It was noted by PWInsider in a recent Q&A that both Rick Steiner and Scott Steiner are currently signed to WWE Legends contracts. This was somewhat expected after the brothers were inducted into the Hall of Fame last year.
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Explains Raw XXX Cage Match Disruption
WWE presented its 30th anniversary show for "Raw" on Monday, but one of the show's marquee matches did not go on as planned. Becky Lynch and Bayley were slated to meet in a steel cage match, however Damage CTRL beat down Lynch inside the structure and the match never happened. During an interview on "Raw Talk," Bayley explained to Byron Saxton why the faction did what they did.
ringsidenews.com
Naomi Shows Off Brand New Look During WWE Hiatus
Naomi is a true veteran in WWE’s women division with many accolades under her belt, such as the SmackDown Women’s Championship. However, she hasn’t been in WWE since May 2022. Naomi and Sasha Banks made headlines when they infamously walked out after disagreement with WWE creative and their plans for the Women’s Tag Team Titles. Sasha has since moved on to NJPW making her debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 as Mercedes Mone. Naomi on the other hand seems to be trying her hand at modeling.
ewrestlingnews.com
Chris Jericho On AEW Wrestler: ‘When He’s On TV, The Ratings Go Up’
Chris Jericho is a big fan of Swerve Strickland. The former AEW World Heavyweight Champion praised Strickland for being able to draw TV ratings. He thinks the reason for this is due to Strickland having a connection with viewers. “If you get put in that top position and you don’t...
ewrestlingnews.com
Dominik Mysterio Announced For The Men’s WWE Royal Rumble Match
Dominik Mysterio has officially been announced as the latest entrant into this year’s Men’s Royal Rumble match. WWE posted a video to Twitter on Thursday, where Dominik and Rhea Ripley were being interviewed whilst training for the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. You can check out the footage below:
PWMania
Impact Wrestling Signs Former WWE Star to Multi-Year Contract
Big Kon, formerly known as Konnor in WWE, has signed a full-time contract with Impact Wrestling. Kon confirmed the news to PWTorch. The contract was not disclosed, but it is a multi-year agreement. He held the NXT Tag Team Titles with Viktor before being pushed to the main roster in...
wrestlinginc.com
Jojo Wasn't Invited To WWE Star's Wedding Over Total Divas Cast Change
JoJo said her departure from E!'s "Total Divas" led to some cold shoulders from one of her former cast members in the years afterwards. During a recent episode of "The Bellas Podcast," former "Total Divas" cast members Natalya and JoJo joined Nikki and Brie Bella to discuss the reality show's upcoming 10th anniversary. The E! Series ran for nine seasons from 2013 until 2019, becoming one of WWE's most successful crossovers into mainstream entertainment.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Reportedly Made Major Change To Planned Title Match At The Royal Rumble
The final SmackDown of 2022 was an interesting show for WWE as John Cena returned to the ring and Charlotte Flair also defeated Ronda Rousey to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship immediately after Rousey defended the belt against Raquel Rodriguez. Fightful Select reports that the Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel...
ewrestlingnews.com
Mickie James Discusses Her Loyalty To Impact Wrestling, Feuding With Deonna Purrazzo
Despite wrestling for other promotions throughout her career, Mickie James is one of the pillars of the women’s division in Impact Wrestling. While speaking to Ella Jay, the reigning Impact Knockouts Champion referred to Impact Wrestling as her “home” and discussed her rivalry with Deonna Purrazzo. You...
wrestletalk.com
Tony Khan Buying WWE, Working With Vince McMahon
A look at the possibility of AEW’s Tony Khan and his father Shad Khan buying or merging with WWE, and potentially working with Vince McMahon. The upcoming WWE sale is one of the hottest topics in wrestling right now, so let’s take a look at it…. Could Tony...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Nixed RAW Dark Match Due To Brock Lesnar’s Return
A promoted dark match that was scheduled for after this week’s WWE Monday Night RAW TV tapings never happened due to the return of Brock Lesnar. Lesnar returned in the closing moments of this week’s RAW, attacking U.S. Champion Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley. The Beast Incarnate placed...
ewrestlingnews.com
Billie Starkz Addresses AEW Rumors
Fightful Select recently reported that those they spoke to within AEW were very happy with Billie Starkz. According to the report, fans would likely see Starkz again very soon. Starkz took to Twitter to address those rumors herself. She posted the following tweet:. On Tuesday night’s episode of AEW Dark,...
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Hall Of Famer “Never Got A Call Back” About Raw 30 Appearance
A WWE Hall Of Famer has discussed how he initially received a call about being part of the Raw anniversary celebrations, but then never got another call back. The 23rd January 2023 edition of Monday Night Raw was a celebration of the stars past and present who had been involved with the red brand over the last three decades. There were plenty of special appearances, like The Undertaker creating a special moment for Bray Wyatt, and Kurt Angle becoming an honorary member of D-Generation X.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE NXT News – Toxic Attraction Decimate Roxanne Perez, Nikkita Lyons Laid Out In Parking Lot
This week on WWE NXT, Toxic Attraction teased a crack in their relationship, but it was all a swerve to fool NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez. Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin traded verbal shots at each other in separate interviews, portraying envy and bitterness after Jayne accidentally kicked Dolin in their tag team match against Perez and Lyra Valkyria last week.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Records Predictions: Who Will Score the Most Eliminations?
Welcome to part 2 of my predictions series breaking down which WWE Superstars will be entering the record books when it comes to the 2023 Royal Rumble matches. In part 1, I focused my 3-Count on the men and women I think could have the best staying power and last the longest. For this part, I want to shift my attention onto people who may play the best offense, instead, by scoring the most eliminations and tossing people out left and right.
ringsidenews.com
Jeff Cobb Would Be Down For WWE Royal Rumble Appearance
The WWE Royal Rumble is undoubtedly one of the biggest wrestling events of the year. The 2023 Royal Rumble premium live event will emanate from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The show’s main event will see 30 men compete for the opportunity to main event WrestleMania 39. WWE may have several surprise appearances planned for the match as well.
ewrestlingnews.com
LA Knight Comments On Comparisons To The Rock
LA Knight is known to be one of the better talkers in not only WWE but the entire wrestling business. However, when he speaks, his voice reminds fans of one of the biggest names in the history of the industry – The Rock. This is something he discussed while...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Comments On Britt Baker’s Injury
On Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Toni Storm faced off against Ruby Soho. Originally, the match was set to be a triple threat between Storm, Soho, and Britt Baker. Unfortunately, Baker suffered an injury during the AEW tapings this week and was not cleared to compete. Speaking on...
ewrestlingnews.com
Dax Harwood Says He’s Pushing For A Match With Jon Moxley
Dax Harwood may be best known for his work as part of FTR, but the former tag team champion has his sights set on Jon Moxley. Harwood joined AEW in 2020, a year after Moxley made the jump, and he and Cash Wheeler are former AEW World Tag Team Champions.
ewrestlingnews.com
Christopher Daniels Thanks Mark Briscoe & Jay Lethal After AEW Dynamite
Ring of Honor veteran Christopher Daniels thanked Mark Briscoe and Jay Lethal for their match in the main event of last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The two clashed in a tribute match to Jay Briscoe, who passed away last week. Daniels shared his thoughts on Twitter after the...
