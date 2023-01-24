Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE No Longer Acknowledging Bryan Danielson’s Record Rumble Performance
WWE is moving on from Bryan Danielson’s impressive performance at the 2018 Greatest Royal Rumble event. At WWE’s first event as part of their Saudi Arabia deal, Danielson (then Daniel Bryan) entered at #1 and lasted a record-breaking 76 minutes and 5 seconds. In WWE’s latest Royal Rumble...
ewrestlingnews.com
Dominik Mysterio Announced For The Men’s WWE Royal Rumble Match
Dominik Mysterio has officially been announced as the latest entrant into this year’s Men’s Royal Rumble match. WWE posted a video to Twitter on Thursday, where Dominik and Rhea Ripley were being interviewed whilst training for the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. You can check out the footage below:
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Nixed RAW Dark Match Due To Brock Lesnar’s Return
A promoted dark match that was scheduled for after this week’s WWE Monday Night RAW TV tapings never happened due to the return of Brock Lesnar. Lesnar returned in the closing moments of this week’s RAW, attacking U.S. Champion Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley. The Beast Incarnate placed...
ewrestlingnews.com
3 Matches Announced For This Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT Level Up
WWE has announced three matches for this week’s episode of NXT Level Up, including Oro Mensah and SCRYPTS, Lola Vice vs. Dani Palmer, and more. You can check out the lineup and official WWE.com preview for Friday’s WWE NXT Level Up broadcast below:. * Oro Mensah and SCRYPTS.
ewrestlingnews.com
John Cena Sr. Believes His Son Will Appear At The WWE Royal Rumble
John Cena’s return to the ring may be mere days away, according to comments made by his father John Cena Sr. After over a year away from the ring, Cena Jr. competed on the final SmackDown of 2022, teaming with Kevin Owens to defeat Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
BT rips Hall of Fame after Scott Rolen's induction: 'It's a joke'
Brandon Tierney can’t believe Scott Rolen is in the Baseball Hall of Fame, while the likes of Pete Rose, Don Mattingly, and Thurman Munson are not.
ewrestlingnews.com
Chris Jericho On AEW Wrestler: ‘When He’s On TV, The Ratings Go Up’
Chris Jericho is a big fan of Swerve Strickland. The former AEW World Heavyweight Champion praised Strickland for being able to draw TV ratings. He thinks the reason for this is due to Strickland having a connection with viewers. “If you get put in that top position and you don’t...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE NXT News – Toxic Attraction Decimate Roxanne Perez, Nikkita Lyons Laid Out In Parking Lot
This week on WWE NXT, Toxic Attraction teased a crack in their relationship, but it was all a swerve to fool NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez. Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin traded verbal shots at each other in separate interviews, portraying envy and bitterness after Jayne accidentally kicked Dolin in their tag team match against Perez and Lyra Valkyria last week.
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Comments On Britt Baker’s Injury
On Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Toni Storm faced off against Ruby Soho. Originally, the match was set to be a triple threat between Storm, Soho, and Britt Baker. Unfortunately, Baker suffered an injury during the AEW tapings this week and was not cleared to compete. Speaking on...
ewrestlingnews.com
LA Knight Comments On Comparisons To The Rock
LA Knight is known to be one of the better talkers in not only WWE but the entire wrestling business. However, when he speaks, his voice reminds fans of one of the biggest names in the history of the industry – The Rock. This is something he discussed while...
ewrestlingnews.com
Mickie James Wants To Wrestle Mercedes Mone In Impact Wrestling
Mercedes Mone made her NJPW debut earlier this month by attacking KAIRI at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Mone will now face KAIRI for the IWGP Women’s Championship at the upcoming NJPW Battle In The Valley pay-per-view event on February 18th. While speaking to Ella Jay, reigning Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie...
ewrestlingnews.com
Billie Starkz Addresses AEW Rumors
Fightful Select recently reported that those they spoke to within AEW were very happy with Billie Starkz. According to the report, fans would likely see Starkz again very soon. Starkz took to Twitter to address those rumors herself. She posted the following tweet:. On Tuesday night’s episode of AEW Dark,...
ewrestlingnews.com
Mark Briscoe Defeats Jay Lethal To Win Jay Briscoe Tribute Match On AEW Dynamite
Mark Briscoe paid tribute to his late brother Jay Briscoe by winning his debut match on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The main event of the latest show saw Mark pick up a victory over Jay Lethal in a tribute match to his brother who passed away last week.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Records Predictions: Who Will Score the Most Eliminations?
Welcome to part 2 of my predictions series breaking down which WWE Superstars will be entering the record books when it comes to the 2023 Royal Rumble matches. In part 1, I focused my 3-Count on the men and women I think could have the best staying power and last the longest. For this part, I want to shift my attention onto people who may play the best offense, instead, by scoring the most eliminations and tossing people out left and right.
ewrestlingnews.com
D-Von Dudley Discusses Working For Vince McMahon & Triple H In WWE
This past week, D-Von Dudley announced his decision to leave WWE. During a virtual signing for “Signed By Superstars,” D-Von discussed his time working as a WWE producer under both Vince McMahon & Triple H, and the differences he experienced in the style of work. You can see...
ewrestlingnews.com
Bray Wyatt: The Fiend Died At WrestleMania 37
Don’t expect to see Bray Wyatt don the persona of ‘The Fiend’ ever again, which according to the former WWE Universal Champion is dead. Wyatt adopted the dark persona in 2019 and last competed as The Fiend in 2021 at WrestleMania 37. Speaking about his April 2021...
ewrestlingnews.com
Christopher Daniels Thanks Mark Briscoe & Jay Lethal After AEW Dynamite
Ring of Honor veteran Christopher Daniels thanked Mark Briscoe and Jay Lethal for their match in the main event of last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The two clashed in a tribute match to Jay Briscoe, who passed away last week. Daniels shared his thoughts on Twitter after the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Bray Wyatt Opens Up On His WWE Release
Bray Wyatt made his return to WWE television after being released in July 2021 last October at Extreme Rules. WWE led up to his return by airing teasers, which was called the White Rabbit project. While speaking to Ryan Satin on Out of Character, Wyatt spoke about his WWE release...
ewrestlingnews.com
Peacock Hypes Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble
WWE will present this year’s Royal Rumble PLE on Saturday night, airing on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network internationally. Peacock sent out the following press release today to hype the event:. ROYAL RUMBLE STREAMS LIVE ON PEACOCK TOMORROW, JANUARY 28 AT 8PM ET. WWE’s Royal...
Comments / 0