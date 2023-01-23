ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

The Comeback

Bucks make NBA history in Friday’s game vs. Pacers

The Milwaukee Bucks didn’t waste much time getting going during Friday’s road game against the Indiana Pacers. The Bucks scored 45 points in the opening quarter and 85 over the first two. In doing so, Milwaukee made NBA history. Prior to Friday, the Bucks were last on the road on Monday against the Detroit Pistons. Read more... The post Bucks make NBA history in Friday’s game vs. Pacers appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Comeback

Ex-NBA champion faces huge legal battle

An ex-NBA star faces a lawsuit after getting involved in an altercation at Sunday’s NFL playoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers. Matt Barnes faces a lawsuit after the former NBA champion allegedly got into it with his fiancée’s ex-husband. TMZ reported about the lawsuit on Friday afternoon. Fox News wrote, “David Read more... The post Ex-NBA champion faces huge legal battle appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

