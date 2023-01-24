Read full article on original website
Sagemont Prep Basketball Coach Reaches 100 Career VictoriesKevin LawWeston, FL
Romanian Vacationer Bitten by What Police Assume to be a Large Shark, While Swimming at a Key West BeachThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionKey West, FL
3 Florida Agencies Combining Resources, Frantically Searching for a Man Who fell off a Sailboat in the Florida KeysThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionKey West, FL
Key West Florida's | Mile Zero Fest 2023
Key West, FL - If you love Red Dirt and Americana music, you'll want to check out the 2023 Mile Zero Fest in Key West, Florida. This four-day event will feature a diverse lineup of performers. You'll be treated to a fantastic assortment of genres, from folk to rock to blues.
Iconic Florida Landmark Mentioned on List of 25 American Landmarks Everyone Should See
Travelers who trek across the entire United States know that some landmarks stand out and have almost become synonymous with either America or with the states in which they are located.
flkeysnews.com
How a Florida Keys diver in peril saved his own life while everyone was looking for him
Dylan Gartenmayer has lived in Key West for all of his 22 years. He’s a multi-generation Conch, the nickname native Key Westers wear proudly. Like many brought up in the Keys, Gartenmayer also lives much of his life in and on the water. He’s an avid spearfisherman and freediver, able to spend minutes below the surface, diving as deep as 100 feet at a time.
keysweekly.com
FLORIDA KEYS FRUIT BECOMES A PREMIUM VODKA
What do you get from a breadfruit once it’s been peeled, sliced, chopped and frozen?. Just ask Patrick Garvey, the head of Grimal Grove Reserve in Big Pine Key. He’ll probably answer with “Why not vodka?” The eco-agriculturist has spent years trying to put together a way to turn his plentiful breadfruit groves into a product that can be consumed and win greater recognition among the public about the sustainability and viability of the local crop.
keysweekly.com
MEET SUSIE PUSKEDRA: ESTATE-SALE MAVEN SEES IT ALL
Over the past 11 years, Susie Puskedra has given treasure-hunting a whole new meaning for Lower Keys islanders. When a house is sold and the owners need help disposing of the goods inside, Susie’s Key West Estate Sales makes it happen, ultimately recycling everything from fine antique furniture and high-end linens to “a half bottle of Windex.”
keysweekly.com
TRAFFIC CONCERNS SWIRL AROUND KEY LARGO 7-ELEVEN DEVELOPMENT
A project to transform a Key Largo clothing store into a gas station and convenience store largely meets Monroe County development code, according to county staff at a Jan. 24 meeting of the Development Review Committee. However, county staff recommended the county Planning Commission deny a variance request by the...
145 Pounds, $2 Million Worth Of Cocaine Found Washed Up On Florida Shore
Nearly $2 million worth of packaged cocaine was found in Florida on Monday and turned over to federal law enforcement. The two separate incidents occurred on Big Pine Key between approximately 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., according to Monore County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say that
Diver rescued off Florida coast hours after being lost in strong ocean current
KEY WEST, Fla. — Video shows the moment friends and family found a diver who had been lost for hours off the Florida coast. A celebration of joy followed after 21-year-old Dylan Garten-Mayer was found after being stranded. He was free diving off the coast near Key West last...
'Oh God! You made it!': Watch the emotional reunion as family rescues man lost at sea for hours
Three men took a boat to go free diving off the coast of Key West, Florida last week, but only 2 returned. A friend called the missing Dylan Gartenmayer’s cousin after 2 hours of searching for the 22-year-old with no luck.
dallasexpress.com
Woman Rescued from Storm Drain for Third Time
Lyndsey Jane Kennedy, 44, of Key West, Florida, needed to be rescued from a drainpipe last week for the third time in two years. Firefighters helped Kennedy out once again after she got herself caught in a powerful current while swimming in a canal on January 18, Fox News reported.
Coast guard member arrested for biting girls during sleepover
A United States Coast Guard member has been arrested after biting three girls near their buttocks during a sleepover at his home on a naval installation
‘Large Shark’ Mauls Key West Swimmer in Vicious Attack
While swimming off the coast of Key West last weekend, a man was attacked by what officials are calling “a large shark.”. The man, 34-year-old Nicolae Cioban, was swimming near the Outer Mole of Fort Zachary Taylor Historic State Park last Sunday afternoon when he was bitten, per reports. The man suffered severe lacerations along his entire leg, including his thigh, knee, and calf.
Florida Man Arrested Skimming $1,300 From Winn-Dixie
An 18-year-old Florida man was arrested Monday for stealing $1,300 from a Big Pine Key grocery store, according to authorities. Leandro Valverdo,18, was charged with grand theft. According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a supervisor at Winn-Dixie noticed discrepancies with the cashier drawer counts and
Florida man bashes woman’s head into windshield for waking up him, deputies say
A Florida man was arrested Wednesday after deputies said he shoved a woman's head through a windshield when she woke him up while he slept in their vehicle.
