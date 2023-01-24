La Crosse native Jordan Davis had just three points in 30 minutes, as the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team got destroyed at Maryland 73-55 on Wednesday. Wisconsin (12-7), which has now lost five of six games, was down just 32-28 at halftime to the Terps (13-7) but a series of scoring droughts in the second half inched the game more and more out of reach. The Badgers scored just six points in the game’s final 9 minutes, 39 seconds.

LA CROSSE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO