fox5dc.com
Gaithersburg Giant customer attacked in possible hate crime
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - A D.C. man could face hate crime charges for attacking a customer inside a Gaithersburg grocery store. Montgomery County police said the incident happened at a Giant on Flower Hill Way Wednesday afternoon. Eugene Thompson, who's also known as Michael Stewart, and a group of men were...
MPD activates 3,000+ officers ahead of potential protests in the District this weekend
WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department has fully activated all sworn personnel in order to prepare for possible protests in the District this weekend beginning Friday. MPD was briefed by law enforcement partners of a incident that occurred in Memphis, Tennessee, where five officers were fired and charged with...
Proposed bills aim to combat "snitching culture," identify mass shooters
Two recent bills in Congress proposed by Maryland politicians look to stop mass shootings and better protect witnesses of crime.
DC’s new deputy mayor says reducing crime, teen violence is paramount to keeping the District safe
Editor’s Note: A video with further discussion between DC News Now’s anchors Chris Flanagan and Tasmin Mahfuz and reporter Leonard N. Fleming is included at the bottom of this story. WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — It’s been a violent start to the New Year in the District, but Deputy Mayor Lindsey Appiah isn’t deterred. Appiah […]
mymcmedia.org
Police: Man Who Made Antisemitic Statements Charged With Assault and Robbery
Police said a man made antisemitic statements, assaulted a man and robbed him at a Giant grocery store in Gaithersburg on Wednesday. The victim was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, per a release from the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD). Police said Eugene Thompson, 30, also...
popville.com
Car completely defaced with “Racist/Homophobic/Antisemitic Graffiti”
A reader sends from Columbia Heights earlier today. Ed. Note: The entire car was covered in hateful graffiti, I don’t feel the need to include every slur. Suffice it to say, it is incredibly upsetting to see.”
mymcmedia.org
3 Richard Montgomery High School Juveniles Charged with Robbery
Three juveniles were charged with robbery following an assault at Richard Montgomery High School that led to a lockdown of the school on Jan. 13. Rockville City Police went to the high school after learning of an assault inside the school and a possible handgun displayed off school property. An...
mocoshow.com
Antisemitic Flyers Left at Homes in Kensington Over the Weekend
Antisemitic flyers were found in the yards of several homes in Kensington on Sunday morning. According to a report by WUSA9, the flyers were placed in Ziploc bags that contained rice, and several of the homes targeted had mezuzahs (parchment inscribed with Hebrew verses from the Torah) displayed. Montgomery County Police has not released any information regarding the incident or suspects. In a statement on Monday, County Executive Marc Elrich said, “These attacks are meant to instill fear to weaken and divide our communities, but these are generating more support for our Jewish neighbors. We are united and are showing those who are pedaling hate that these antisemitic attempts at community disruption won’t be tolerated.”
Shrinking school zones? Parents, students react to new bill
MARYLAND (DC News Now) — A bill introduced in the Maryland General Assembly could reduce the area around schools where drivers must slow down. The legislation would impact schools statewide and some parents and students disagree with the move. Maryland Senate Bill 0011 proposes a reduction in the size of the school zone where drivers […]
Police: 3 juveniles arrested after group of Gaithersburg students were led into a school bathroom and robbed
ROCKVILLE, Md. — Three juvenile boys have been arrested and charged with robbery after an assault at Richard Montgomery High School. On Jan. 13, Rockville City Police responded to Richard Montgomery High School (RMHS) for the report of an assault which occurred inside the school and an allegation that a gun had been brandished off school grounds forcing the school to enter a brief lockdown.
mymcmedia.org
Renters’ Alliance to Resume In-Person Meetings Sunday
Sunday’s Renters’ Alliance community meeting will be held in-person, something that has not happened since the start of the pandemic. In an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, Renters’ Alliance has conducted meetings virtually. The Renters’ Alliance is a non-profit, formed in 2010, works to advance...
Descendant of Holocaust survivors demands change in Montgomery County schools
ROCKVILLE, Md. — Pressure continues to build on school authorities in Montgomery County to do more to combat antisemitism, after a wave of hate speech incidents hit the region. The grandson of Holocaust survivors, and a parent of two kids, is calling on school authorities to beef up its...
Holocaust survivor called to Montgomery County school after second hate incident
ROCKVILLE, Md. — Another antisemitic hate incident has struck a Montgomery County middle school, according to the principal who reported the situation to parents on Monday. School authorities recently discovered swastikas scrawled onto desks at Tilden Middle School, according to school authorities. It's the second such incident at Tilden since April 2022.
bethesdamagazine.com
Antisemitic flyers left on synagogue members’ porches in Kensington
On Sunday morning, over a dozen Kensington community members woke up to discover antisemitic flyers had been left on their porches overnight, including several members of Temple Emanuel, the synagogue’s executive director Dianne Neiman confirmed to Bethesda Beat. The Anti-Defamation League and local law enforcement are investigating the incident,...
Former President Of Arlington Teachers Union Arrested For Alleged Embezzlement
The former president of Arlington’s teachers union has been arrested for allegedly embezzling more than $400,000 from the union. Ingrid Gant, a Woodbridge resident, has been charged with four counts of embezzlement. She was arrested in Prince William County and released on bond, according to a press release from Fairfax County police.
fox5dc.com
Financial sextortion concerns grow across the DMV
Concerns are growing about financial sextortion involving teens in Fairfax County and across the DMV. Authorities say the instances are taking place through social media and they want everyone to be aware of the problem. Fairfax County Police Community Outreach Officer Meg Hawkins joins the DMV Zone to break down what is happening.
fox5dc.com
Ukrainian family-owned bakery in DC's Adams Morgan burglarized nearly year after arson fire
WASHINGTON - A Ukrainian family-owned bakery in D.C.'s Adams Morgan is trying to pick up the pieces following a burglary early Thursday morning that struck almost one year after the business was damaged by an arson fire. Authorities say the robbers busted through the glass front door of the D...
How certain neighborhoods in DC got their names
WASHINGTON — A chart detailing Washington, D.C.'s hidden etymologies is generating buzz online. The infographic takes a look at the history and origins behind some of the neighborhood names in the nation's capital. The information provided by @etymologynerd, a college student studying linguistics, was gathered through online research, books,...
Incident At Montgomery County School Prompts Safety, Transparency Concerns
The high school will host an emergency safety meeting on Jan. 30 following parent concerns. Students and community members are pressing a Montgomery County high school for greater transparency, after seven hours elapsed between the time two students were found seemingly unconscious in a bathroom and when officials sent out a notice to parents.
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County parents alerted after reports of man following students walking home from school
CHEVY CHASE, Md. - School communities in Montgomery County are on alert after students at two different schools have reported being followed by a stranger as they walked home after dismissal. In a letter to families, Chevy Chase Elementary School principal Jody Smith says two separate incidents were reported by...
