investing.com

1 Stock to Buy, 1 Stock to Dump This Week: Visa, Intel

Microsoft + Tesla earnings, Q4 GDP data, PCE inflation in focus. Visa stock is a buy amid strong profit, sales growth. Intel shares set to underperform amid weak results, sluggish outlook. Stocks on Wall Street rose on Friday, but the major averages ended the week mostly lower after the latest...
investing.com

Stock market today: Dow and Nasdaq notch gains on tech-led rally

Investing.com -- Stocks got a jolt from tech stocks after Tesla beat expectations and investors got a better than expected reading of fourth-quarter economic output. At 16:01 ET (21:01 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 205 points or 0.6%, while the S&P 500 was up 1.1%, and the NASDAQ Composite was up 1.7%.
Benzinga

Why This Pfizer Analyst Is No Longer Bullish On The COVID Stock

Pfizer Inc. PFE could see headwinds in 2023 due to declining COVID-19 cases, according to a UBS analyst. The Pfizer Analyst: Colin Bristow downgraded Pfizer from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $55 to $47. The primary drivers for this move are the decreasing estimates for the...
Motley Fool

3 Reasons to Buy AbbVie and 2 Reasons Not to Buy

AbbVie’s stock is underpriced compared to its peers because of an expected revenue drop. The company has a growing pipeline of drugs that should pay off. Humira isn’t the only AbbVie blockbuster that will see increased competition this year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
investing.com

2 Cheap 11.2% Dividend Stocks and 1 Paying “Just” 9.5%

Today we’ll discuss a duo of cheap dividend stocks paying 11.2%. And, for good measure, we’ll throw in another bargain even though it “only” yields 9.5%. I jest because I love. Dividends, that is. And bear markets don’t usually last much longer than this. So, it is double-digit yield shopping we go.
Benzinga

'It's The Only China Stock I'd Buy': Cramer On This E-Commerce Stock

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA is the only China stock he would buy. "I think the stock is breaking out here, " Cramer said when asked about Barrick Gold Corporation GOLD. "What the heck is that stock still doing under $20? I can’t make heads or tails of it."
Motley Fool

Why ExxonMobil and Chevron Stocks Dried Up Today

An analyst at a prominent global bank made price cuts to both companies' shares. While these slices weren't drastic, they come at a relatively nervous time for the market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
investing.com

Triple Threat Ahead as February Opens with Fed Decision, GDP Data, Jobs Report

Just hours into February, investors will want to tune in for the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) latest rate decision and comments afterward from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. From there, potentially market-moving data only speed up. February 2 brings a troika of info tech earnings from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL),...
Motley Fool

Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

Cathie Wood bought shares of Tesla, Intellia Therapeutics, and Teladoc on Monday. All three stocks have fallen by 65% to 91% since hitting all-time highs in 2021. Wood has shown a tendency to buy when her largest holdings take a dip. Tesla has a key financial update coming shortly after...
investing.com

Gold stalls after nine-month high as focus turns to U.S. data

(Reuters) - Gold edged lower on Wednesday as investors took advantage of a recent surge in prices to lock in some profits ahead of a slew of U.S. economic data that could influence the Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting next week. Spot gold fell 0.4% to $1,930.42 per ounce by...
TheStreet

Stocks Mixed, Netflix, Costco, Nordstrom, Eli Lilly In Focus - Five Things To Know

Stock futures mixed with Fed talk, earnings in focus; Netflix surges as blowout subscriber gains offset earnings miss; Costco shares gain as bulk retail unveils $4 billion buyback plan; Nordstrom slumps after slashing profit forecast following weak holiday sales and Eli Lilly slides as FDA rejects fast track review of Alzheimer's treatment.
investing.com

Aptos Token Rise In Price But Reach Highly Negative Funding Rate

Aptos Token Rise In Price But Reach Highly Negative Funding Rate. Coinglass’ data proves APT U-based contracts hit very high negative funding rates on crypto exchanges including Binance, Bybit, and OKX. APT’s price rose 22% in 24 hours, trading at $15.81 currently. The surge in APT’s value is...

