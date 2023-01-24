Read full article on original website
investing.com
1 Stock to Buy, 1 Stock to Dump This Week: Visa, Intel
Microsoft + Tesla earnings, Q4 GDP data, PCE inflation in focus. Visa stock is a buy amid strong profit, sales growth. Intel shares set to underperform amid weak results, sluggish outlook. Stocks on Wall Street rose on Friday, but the major averages ended the week mostly lower after the latest...
investing.com
Stock market today: Dow and Nasdaq notch gains on tech-led rally
Investing.com -- Stocks got a jolt from tech stocks after Tesla beat expectations and investors got a better than expected reading of fourth-quarter economic output. At 16:01 ET (21:01 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 205 points or 0.6%, while the S&P 500 was up 1.1%, and the NASDAQ Composite was up 1.7%.
Why This Pfizer Analyst Is No Longer Bullish On The COVID Stock
Pfizer Inc. PFE could see headwinds in 2023 due to declining COVID-19 cases, according to a UBS analyst. The Pfizer Analyst: Colin Bristow downgraded Pfizer from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $55 to $47. The primary drivers for this move are the decreasing estimates for the...
The Best Healthcare Stock on Wall Street to Buy Now
Pfizer (PFE) topped Wall Street's EPS and revenue estimates in the third quarter. Moreover, the company updated its guidance for fiscal 2022. Analysts expect the stock to rise more than...
Motley Fool
3 Reasons to Buy AbbVie and 2 Reasons Not to Buy
AbbVie’s stock is underpriced compared to its peers because of an expected revenue drop. The company has a growing pipeline of drugs that should pay off. Humira isn’t the only AbbVie blockbuster that will see increased competition this year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Google's Sundar Pichai reportedly says yearly bonuses of executives will see 'very significant' cuts
CEO Sundar Pichai has said the yearly bonuses of some higher-ups at tech giant Google will see "very significant" reductions, Business Insider reported.
investing.com
2 Cheap 11.2% Dividend Stocks and 1 Paying “Just” 9.5%
Today we’ll discuss a duo of cheap dividend stocks paying 11.2%. And, for good measure, we’ll throw in another bargain even though it “only” yields 9.5%. I jest because I love. Dividends, that is. And bear markets don’t usually last much longer than this. So, it is double-digit yield shopping we go.
'It's The Only China Stock I'd Buy': Cramer On This E-Commerce Stock
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA is the only China stock he would buy. "I think the stock is breaking out here, " Cramer said when asked about Barrick Gold Corporation GOLD. "What the heck is that stock still doing under $20? I can’t make heads or tails of it."
Swimming in cash, Chevron plans a $75 billion slap in the face to drivers
While many blue-chip companies reported lower profits last year, Big Oil was having a moment. Crude prices surged, thanks in part to high demand and reduced supply. All of that helped make Chevron the top-performing Dow stock of last year, with shares surging more than 50%.
Here’s When to Buy AT&T Stock After Q4 Earnings Beat
AT&T is rallying after reporting better-than-expected earnings. Here's how to trade the stock from here.
Motley Fool
Why ExxonMobil and Chevron Stocks Dried Up Today
An analyst at a prominent global bank made price cuts to both companies' shares. While these slices weren't drastic, they come at a relatively nervous time for the market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
If You Invested $1,000 In Goldman Sachs (GS) Stock At Its COVID-19 Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the past two and a half years. But there was no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom. Goldman's Bumpy Ride: One company that has been a...
investing.com
Triple Threat Ahead as February Opens with Fed Decision, GDP Data, Jobs Report
Just hours into February, investors will want to tune in for the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) latest rate decision and comments afterward from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. From there, potentially market-moving data only speed up. February 2 brings a troika of info tech earnings from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL),...
Motley Fool
Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought
Cathie Wood bought shares of Tesla, Intellia Therapeutics, and Teladoc on Monday. All three stocks have fallen by 65% to 91% since hitting all-time highs in 2021. Wood has shown a tendency to buy when her largest holdings take a dip. Tesla has a key financial update coming shortly after...
Billionaire investor Ray Dalio says the U.S. debt limit is a ‘farce’ it ‘works like a bunch of alcoholics who write laws to enforce drinking limits’
While the Congress scrambles to reach an agreement on the debt ceiling, billionaire investor Ray Dalio writes that "there is no debt limit."
Friday’s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Datadog, Las Vegas Sands, Lyft, Nasdaq, Match, Pfizer, Walmart and More
Friday's top analyst upgrades and downgrades included Datadog, DexCom, Exelixis, Lam Research, Las Vegas Sands, Lyft, Match, Nasdaq, Next Era Energy, Norfolk Southern, Pfizer, Walmart and Wolfspeed.
investing.com
Gold stalls after nine-month high as focus turns to U.S. data
(Reuters) - Gold edged lower on Wednesday as investors took advantage of a recent surge in prices to lock in some profits ahead of a slew of U.S. economic data that could influence the Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting next week. Spot gold fell 0.4% to $1,930.42 per ounce by...
Costco, Microsoft Are Stocks Fit for Recession: Goldman Sachs
If the economy has a hard landing, Goldman strategists expect the S&P 500 to drop 21% to 3,150.
Stocks Mixed, Netflix, Costco, Nordstrom, Eli Lilly In Focus - Five Things To Know
Stock futures mixed with Fed talk, earnings in focus; Netflix surges as blowout subscriber gains offset earnings miss; Costco shares gain as bulk retail unveils $4 billion buyback plan; Nordstrom slumps after slashing profit forecast following weak holiday sales and Eli Lilly slides as FDA rejects fast track review of Alzheimer's treatment.
investing.com
Aptos Token Rise In Price But Reach Highly Negative Funding Rate
Aptos Token Rise In Price But Reach Highly Negative Funding Rate. Coinglass’ data proves APT U-based contracts hit very high negative funding rates on crypto exchanges including Binance, Bybit, and OKX. APT’s price rose 22% in 24 hours, trading at $15.81 currently. The surge in APT’s value is...
