investing.com

1 Stock to Buy, 1 Stock to Dump This Week: Visa, Intel

Microsoft + Tesla earnings, Q4 GDP data, PCE inflation in focus. Visa stock is a buy amid strong profit, sales growth. Intel shares set to underperform amid weak results, sluggish outlook. Stocks on Wall Street rose on Friday, but the major averages ended the week mostly lower after the latest...
Motley Fool

Could Chipotle Stock Hit $2,000 in 2023?

Chipotle continued posting strong financial results, with analysts expecting the same in 2023. Chipotle shares trade at a steep valuation, something that might continue this year. Investors should focus on the long term, instead of buying stocks with a one-year time frame.
investing.com

Stock market today: Dow and Nasdaq notch gains on tech-led rally

Investing.com -- Stocks got a jolt from tech stocks after Tesla beat expectations and investors got a better than expected reading of fourth-quarter economic output. At 16:01 ET (21:01 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 205 points or 0.6%, while the S&P 500 was up 1.1%, and the NASDAQ Composite was up 1.7%.
CNBC

Jim Cramer's top 8 things to watch in the market Wednesday: Microsoft, 3M, Boeing earnings

Microsoft's fiscal second-quarter earnings beat estimates. Revenue missed. Guidance short. CEO Satya Nadella excited about OpenAI's ChatGPT. But CFO Amy Hood plays grim reaper halfway through the call. Maturing tech. MUST WAIT UNTIL AMY. Only thing that matters. Azure cloud sales up 38% year over year in constant currency. Lots of price target cuts by Wall Street analysts, but they largely keep their buy ratings. The Club has MSFT at our 2 rating, meaning we'd like to see more pullback before considering buying more.
Motley Fool

Where Will Costco Stock Be in 3 Years?

Costco can move through recessions with less earnings volatility thanks to its membership fees.
NASDAQ

Stock Market News for Jan 25, 2023

Wall Street closed mixed on Tuesday as investors digested the latest batch of corporate earnings reports and gauged the state of the economy. The Dow ended in positive territory, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed lower. How Did The Benchmarks Perform?. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) rose 0.3%...
Motley Fool

Why Chevron Stock Jumped Today

Management wants to pass a larger chunk of the company's profits on to shareholders.
Benzinga

What's Going On With Abbott Laboratories Stock Today?

Abbott Laboratories ABT shares are trading lower Wednesday in the wake of the company's quarterly results. What Happened: Abbott said fourth-quarter revenue decreased 12% year-over-year to $10.1 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $9.64 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company said its top-line results were negatively impacted by an expected year-over-year decline in COVID-19 testing-related sales.
Benzinga

T. Rowe Price Faces Price Target Cuts By Analysts Following Q4 Results

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. TROW reported better-than-expected Q4 earnings. The company posted quarterly earnings of $1.74 per share, beating market estimates of $1.70 per share. T. Rowe Price shares fell 1.8% to close at $114.58 on Thursday and lost 2.2% in Friday’s session. These analysts made changes to...
investing.com

Aptos Token Rise In Price But Reach Highly Negative Funding Rate

Aptos Token Rise In Price But Reach Highly Negative Funding Rate. Coinglass’ data proves APT U-based contracts hit very high negative funding rates on crypto exchanges including Binance, Bybit, and OKX. APT’s price rose 22% in 24 hours, trading at $15.81 currently. The surge in APT’s value is...

