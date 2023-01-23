Read full article on original website
Donald Trump Was Reportedly Behind Melania's Snub of Inviting Jill Biden to the White House for Tea
After Joe Biden was elected president in 2020, the transition of power was supposed to begin. If anyone remembers that time, Donald Trump made it very difficult for the incoming administration to get their jobs done, and he's reportedly the reason why former First Lady Melania Trump didn't uphold the tradition of welcoming the incoming First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden, to the White House. It was Melania's former aide Stephanie Grisham, author of I'll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw...
Jill Biden Gets Casual in Lace Chloé Sneakers to Ring in the New Year at the White House
Dr. Jill Biden brought a romantically femme take to travel style while ringing in the new year. On Monday, the first lady returned to the White House with President Joe Biden from their winter holiday in St. Croix. While disembarking, she was spotted in a pair of white trousers, as well as a black sweater set that featured a matching sweater and cardigan. The neutral pieces were layered with a dusky blue scarf, as well as a thin pendant necklace, rounded...
Jill Biden Blooms in Florals & Valentino Pumps As She Donates Inauguration Day Dresses to ‘First Ladies Collection’
Jill Biden donated her inaugural dresses to the Smithsonian National Museum of American History in Washington today. The first lady spoke during the presentation of her ensembles, while clad in florals. Biden donated the two dresses she wore during President Joe Biden's inauguration day — her blue wool tweed dress designed by Alexandra O'Neill and her evening gown, a white wool dress with a matching cashmere coat designed by Gabriela Hearst. "When I became first lady, I knew that people would start to care a lot more about what I wore. There have been times when I welcomed that spotlight, because I...
Jill Biden Coordinates With President Joe Biden in Two-Toned Blue Scarf & Knee-High Boots for White House Arrival
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden were a coordinated duo while arriving at The White House on Jan. 23. The presidential pair returned to Washington after enjoying a weekend at their beach house in Rehoboth, Del. Dr. Jill Biden was effortlessly chic as she walked across the South Lawn in a knee-length black coat. The outerwear had buttons near the sleeves, slightly pointed shoulders and square pockets. To keep warm during the chilly temperatures, the educator covered her neck with a two-tone blue scarf and continued to accessorize with tinted aviator shades. When it came down to the shoes, Jill completed...
Melania Trump Puts Feminine Twists on Tuxedo in Tailored D&G Blazer With Sharp Pumps at Mar-a-Lago Party With Donald Trump
Melania Trump was suited up for the holidays this season at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. The former first lady appeared with husband Donald Trump, as well as Florida representative-elect Anna Paulina Luna and her husband, Andrew Gamberzky, in a holiday portrait on Luna’s Instagram in December ahead of Christmas. For the occasion, Trump wore a slim-fitting black Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo with a matching silk Hermes necktie and cummerbund, layered atop a white collared shirt. Former U.S. president Donald matched her attire in a similar suit and leather loafers, albeit with a bowtie and no cummerbund. View this post...
Melania Trump Sparkles in Silver Midi Dress & Shiny Heels for New Year’s Eve Party at Mar-a-Lago
Melania Trump dressed to sparkle for New Year’s Eve while at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. The former first lady appeared with husband Donald Trump at a New Year’s event on Saturday, wearing a silver sequined midi dress by Dolce & Gabbana. Her long-sleeved style featured a slim-fitting bodice with a hemline that hit just below the knee. The metallic piece was coated in silver sequins, creating a burst of allover sparkle. For footwear, Trump donned a pair of shiny pumps. The former model’s sharp style featured a pointed-toe silhouette, complete with triangular toes and closed counters. Thin stiletto heels totaling at least...
Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House
A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
What a Time to be 59!: Celebrating Michelle Obama’s Birthday And Style
One of the most admired women in the world, Obama’s impeccable style and grace makes her an icon all on her own.
