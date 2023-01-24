ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

Low-cost fashion chain H&M reports 4th-quarter loss

STOCKHOLM — (AP) — Low-cost fashion brand H&M said Friday that shutting down its business in Russia and Belarus had a significant negative impact on its results, while increases in the costs of raw materials and freight and a strong U.S. dollar made purchases more expensive. The Sweden-based...
Action News Jax

US inflation and consumer spending cooled in December

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge eased further in December, and consumer spending fell — the latest evidence that the Fed's series of interest rate hikes are slowing the economy. Friday’s report from the Commerce Department showed that prices rose 5% last month...
WASHINGTON STATE
Benzinga

Fed's Preferred Inflation Measure Continues To Fall: What You Need To Know

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY SPY traded slightly lower on Friday morning after the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported a 5% increase in the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index in the month of December, the latest signal that inflation is trending steadily lower. What Happened: The headline...
Action News Jax

AmEx profits fall 9% as customers fall behind on payments

NEW YORK — (AP) — American Express saw its fourth-quarter profits fall by 9%, as the credit card giant had to set aside significantly more money to cover potentially bad loans. The company saw charge offs and delinquencies rise, a troubling sign for a company whose customer base is usually well-to-do and extremely creditworthy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy