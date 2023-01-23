ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Explosion Forces Evacuations at USC Building

A gas leak and explosion were reported at University of Southern California Thursday, as authorities urged everyone to stay away from campus. The University of Southern California Department of Public Safety said there was a gas leak at the Neely Petroleum Building on the southwest side of UPC. The fire...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Man in Police Custody After Fire in Westlake Building

A large fire burning in a Westlake building Thursday forced people to evacuate. The fire in a building in the 2800 W 7th St. was reported just before 5:30 p.m., producing thick, black smoke that could be seen for miles. More than 100 firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze in 53 minutes, the LAFD said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Orange County Pursuit Comes to End After Officers Ram Car Twice

A driver leading a chase from Long Beach to Orange County, at one point cruising a scenic Pacific Coast Highway, was ultimately stopped in Santa Ana. The chase started in the Long Beach area. By 4:45 p.m., the driver was traveling south on Pacific Coast Highway in Seal Beach heading...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
5 Businesses Burglarized Within Minutes at Riverside Shopping Center

Five businesses at Canyon Crest Towne Centre in Riverside were hit by burglars on Monday all within minutes of each other, leaving business owners furious. Surveillance video from one of the businesses shows it was burglarized twice this week. The video shows a burglar breaking into Canyon Crest Vape Shop...
RIVERSIDE, CA
Lakewood High School Player Killed in Drive-By Shooting

Coaches and teammates at Lakewood High School are grieving the loss of one of their football players. Police say 17-year-old Khalil Saleem was killed in a drive-by shooting in Long Beach on Saturday. Saleem’s teammates and his coaches are shocked by this sudden loss. His coach told NBC4 that...
LONG BEACH, CA

