californiapublic.com
Release of 64,000 gallons of untreated sewage prompts beach closures in L.A. County
Mother’s Beach, Venice City Beach and Dockweiler State Beach were ordered closed after a blocked main line led to the sewage entering the storm drain system in Marina del Rey. Source: Los Angeles Times.
Explosion Forces Evacuations at USC Building
A gas leak and explosion were reported at University of Southern California Thursday, as authorities urged everyone to stay away from campus. The University of Southern California Department of Public Safety said there was a gas leak at the Neely Petroleum Building on the southwest side of UPC. The fire...
USC science building is reopened after explosion injures one person
The explosion was reported at 4 p.m. at the three-story science building at 923 Bloom Walk on the University of Southern California campus.
Man in Police Custody After Fire in Westlake Building
A large fire burning in a Westlake building Thursday forced people to evacuate. The fire in a building in the 2800 W 7th St. was reported just before 5:30 p.m., producing thick, black smoke that could be seen for miles. More than 100 firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze in 53 minutes, the LAFD said.
Orange County Pursuit Comes to End After Officers Ram Car Twice
A driver leading a chase from Long Beach to Orange County, at one point cruising a scenic Pacific Coast Highway, was ultimately stopped in Santa Ana. The chase started in the Long Beach area. By 4:45 p.m., the driver was traveling south on Pacific Coast Highway in Seal Beach heading...
Red envelopes and tragedy: A Monterey Park restaurant owner moves forward the only way she knows how
As Lunar New Year unfolded against the backdrop of tragedy in Monterey Park, the holiday’s red envelopes became a symbol of a tension: how do we honor those killed in the mass shooting while also moving forward?. Source: Los Angeles Times.
Here are the 11 victims who were killed in the Monterey Park shooting
The 11 victims of the Monterey Park shooting on Lunar New Year’s Eve loved to dance, sing and socialize at Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park.
Column: In Monterey Park and now Half Moon Bay, the pain of hearing it's 'one of our own'
After Huu Can Tran, Chunli Zhao is the second Asian American man this week to be accused in a mass shooting of other Asian Americans in California.
California Republican hopes to oust the GOP's national leader
The insular GOP fight will take place in Dana Point this week as the party tries to regroup after three disappointing elections.
5 Businesses Burglarized Within Minutes at Riverside Shopping Center
Five businesses at Canyon Crest Towne Centre in Riverside were hit by burglars on Monday all within minutes of each other, leaving business owners furious. Surveillance video from one of the businesses shows it was burglarized twice this week. The video shows a burglar breaking into Canyon Crest Vape Shop...
Asian seniors should keep dancing — and other advice on how to rebuild after a tragedy
After the Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay shootings, we asked experts how to reclaim the joy and take care of your community.
A huge chunk of land in Bel-Air is going up for auction
In Bel-Air, a 260-acre piece of land that represents 6% of the neighborhood’s total area is hitting the auction block with bids starting at $39 million.
Lakewood High School Player Killed in Drive-By Shooting
Coaches and teammates at Lakewood High School are grieving the loss of one of their football players. Police say 17-year-old Khalil Saleem was killed in a drive-by shooting in Long Beach on Saturday. Saleem’s teammates and his coaches are shocked by this sudden loss. His coach told NBC4 that...
