ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Half Moon Bay, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
californiapublic.com

Family, Friends Remember Victim Killed in Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting

Friends and family gathered at a memorial in Half Moon Bay Thursday to honor the one of the victims killed in Monday’s mass shooting. Friends and family of Marciano Martinez Jimenez came to the site of a public memorial in downtown Half Moon Bay, To pray, light a candle, and talk about the farm worker.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
californiapublic.com

San Jose Man Says Life ‘Ruined' By Valley Medical Center Delays

A San Jose man says he lost this job, his life savings and his home because he’s been forced to wait more than six months for a surgery at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, which is a public hospital in Santa Clara County, Calif. William Spradlin is an aircraft...
SAN JOSE, CA
californiapublic.com

East Bay Leaders Call for Reinstatement of Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong

Several prominent East Bay leaders are now calling for Oakland to immediately reinstate Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong. He was placed on leave by the city last week amid accusations of failing to adequately scrutinize an officer accused of misconduct. “He didn’t do anything wrong, we went over everything,” said Cynthia...
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy