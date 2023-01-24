ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

5 Stomach Conditions Tied to Alzheimer’s Disease

If you have any of five disorders of the gut, you may be at higher risk for developing Alzheimer’s disease, according to a recent study. Researchers at Edith Cowan University’s Centre for Precision Health in Perth, Australia, found that the genes of people who have both Alzheimer’s and one of those five gastrointestinal disorders share certain characteristics in common.
MedicalXpress

Head injury is associated with doubled mortality rate long-term

Adults who suffered any head injury during a 30-year study period had two times the rate of mortality than those who did not have any head injury, and mortality rates among those with moderate or severe head injuries were nearly three times higher, according to new research from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, published today in JAMA Neurology.
AboutLawsuits.com

Head Injuries Linked to Increased Long-Term Risk of Death, Study Finds

The findings of a new study suggest that individuals who suffer a traumatic head injury or concussion face an increased risk of death, not just from the initial injury, but also from the development of neurological conditions later in life. In a report published this month in the medical journal...
Medical News Today

'Warning stroke': What it is and why you shouldn't dismiss the symptoms

The American Heart Association released a statement urging people who experience stroke-like symptoms to receive an emergency assessment for stroke. They noted that 10-18% of those with a ‘transient stroke’ have a stroke within 90 days. They hope their guidelines will help clinicians improve the care provided to...
Healthline

What Is Locked-In Syndrome?

Locked-in syndrome is a rare but serious brain condition in which you lose your ability to move and speak. You’re still conscious and, in most cases, can move your eyes and blink. Though there’s no cure, some treatments can improve your quality of life. Locked-in syndrome is a...
CBS Boston

Study​ finds a link between high blood pressure and memory loss

BOSTON -- A new study finds a link between high blood pressure and memory loss over time. When you have your blood pressure checked, you're given a top number, the systolic pressure, and a bottom number, which is the diastolic pressure. Researchers at Northwestern measured the blood pressures of more than 2,000 people 65 or older over the course of 12 years and found that higher systolic blood pressure (the top number) is tied to a higher risk of developing dementia.  The relationship between systolic blood pressure and dementia was even stronger for people who were not taking certain blood pressure medications called calcium channel blockers.
legalexaminer.com

Gout Medicine Linked to Stevens-Johnson Syndrome

Gout is a form of inflammatory arthritis that can be incredibly debilitating, with severe pain and mobility challenges. Gout symptoms include pain, swelling, redness and heat in one joint at a time, often the big toe. Other joints can also be affected, including the knee, ankle and lesser foot. Gout sufferers often go through “flares” when the pain is especially acute, followed by periods of remission (subsided symptoms). Continued flares can lead to joint erosion or permanent deformity, as well as “gouty arthritis,” a more intense form of arthritis.
LiveScience

What is brain fog?

Mental fuzziness can be frustrating and can be caused by lack of sleep or even an underlying illness.
Jeremy Brower

Vexas Syndrome: A Growing Threat to Americans

Are you over 50 and experiencing unexplained muscle weakness and pain? A groundbreaking new study has uncovered a previously unknown condition affecting thousands of Americans that may be the cause of your symptoms - Introducing VEXAS syndrome.
HealthDay

Athletic Heart Syndrome: What It Is, Symptoms and Treatments

High-intensity workouts on most days can lead to a condition called athletic heart syndrome or AHS. It is marked by changes in the heart's left ventricle but is not considered dangerous to an athlete's health. Because AHS has similarities to some damaging heart conditions, doctors will do several tests to...
Medical News Today

Early cardiovascular disease may speed up cognitive decline in middle age

Cardiovascular disease (CVD) affects around 550 million people worldwide, and its prevalence has. CVD has been associated with cognitive impairment and dementia in older people. The incidence and mortality of CVD among young and middle-aged adults have been steady or increasing in recent years. New research has found that people...
psychologytoday.com

Monitoring and Training Heart Rate Variability After Brain Injury

Measuring heart health isn’t only for those who've had heart failure, but also critical for those with traumatic brain injury (TBI). Heart rate variability is a key measure of heart health. As you inhale, your heart rate increases and the time between beats decreases; as you exhale, your heart rate decreases, and the time between beats increases. This variability of time between beats and how well your heart rate rises and falls in sync with your inhalations and exhalations is heart rate variability or HRV. Conder and Conder wrote:
Medical News Today

Adults with ADHD face more mental health problems than doctors anticipated

In a collaborative study, researchers analyzed adult questionnaire responses to examine the connection between ADHD traits, autism traits, and mental health issues. The researchers wanted to find out how much having traits of ADHD or autism increases symptoms of mental health problems. After analyzing the responses, the researchers concluded that...
Health

What Causes COPD?

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is an inflammatory, progressive lung disease that constricts the airways and makes breathing difficult. Long-term exposure to harmful substances and irritants—like cigarette smoke, dust, fumes, chemicals, and air pollution—can damage the lungs and airways. Over time, this can lead to chronic bronchitis, emphysema, or both—the two main types of COPD. In healthy lungs, the airways are elastic and stretchy and can easily inflate and deflate as you breathe. When you inhale, the airways open up, and the air sacs (alveoli) fill with air, expanding like tiny balloons. When you exhale, the air sacs relax and deflate,...
McKnight's

Antipsychotic meds decisions in assisted living require system-level perspective: study

Decisions on administering as-needed antipsychotic medications in assisted living/ residential care communities are based on attitudes, underlying morality and perceived expertise, requiring a system-level perspective, according to a new study. In a study published in Innovation in Aging, the journal of the Gerontological Society of America, discussed earlier this month...

