Medical News Today
'Warning stroke': What it is and why you shouldn't dismiss the symptoms
The American Heart Association released a statement urging people who experience stroke-like symptoms to receive an emergency assessment for stroke. They noted that 10-18% of those with a ‘transient stroke’ have a stroke within 90 days. They hope their guidelines will help clinicians improve the care provided to...
wmar2news
Heart disease in women: What are the signs?
Heart disease is the leading cause of death in women in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Lisa Marie Presley reportedly went into cardiac arrest on Thursday and died shortly after. It's unclear what led to the 54-year-old's situation. However, research has shown that heart disease in women aged 35-54 is more common than previously thought.
EverydayHealth.com
Increased Stroke Risk From Diabetes and High Blood Pressure Might Peak in Middle Age
Type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure have long been known risk factors for stroke. But a new study suggests that these two chronic health problems may make a bigger difference in stroke risk for middle-aged adults than for older people. “High blood pressure and diabetes are two important risk...
Endometriosis Causally Associated With Ischemic Stroke
TUESDAY, Jan. 24, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Endometriosis has a causal link to ischemic stroke, according to a research letter published in the February issue of Stroke, a theme issue focused on the topic of cerebrovascular diseases and women, in…
Medical News Today
Can high blood pressure cause a stroke?
A range of factors can increase someone’s risk of experiencing a stroke. High blood pressure (HBP) is a significant risk factor for stroke. a blockage prevents blood from reaching the brain or when a blood vessel in the brain ruptures. This can cause brain damage, disability, and death. Studies...
WNYT
Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency
Sunny days are in short supply with winter here, and that means many people aren’t getting enough Vitamin D. Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency include mood changes, muscle weakness, fatigue and bones becoming thin or brittle. Research is also being conducted on the role Vitamin D plays in...
Research founds that 40% of women complain of dyspepsia in the month before a heart attack
A heart attack, medically known as a myocardial infarction, is caused by a blockage of blood flow to the heart. There are many known reasons for this, but the main reason is blood vessel formation, which can occur in different blood vessels between men and women. Early research suggests this could cause subtle differences in the heart disease symptoms experienced by men and women.
Researchers noted that up to 92% of people with blood clots in the lungs report “tachypnea”
Blood clots can develop anywhere in the body where blood has increased due to injury. Unfortunately, about one in three cases are misdiagnosed, putting hundreds of thousands of patients at risk of death. Understanding the symptoms of pulmonary embolism can increase the chances of treatment.
Cervical cancer: Early detection and signs to look out for
January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month. According to the CDC, about 13,000 cases are detected each year in the U.S. and 4,000 women die of this cancer each year.
Cervical cancer: Four symptoms and what to do if you spot them
As Cervical Cancer Prevention Week is observed this week (23 to 29 January), healthcare professionals and cancer charities are sharing advice on symptoms to look out for.According to Cancer Research, one in 142 women in the UK will be diagnosed with cervical cancer in their lifetime. The survival rates of cervical cancer are improved and have in the last 40 years in the UK. In the 1970s, almost half of women diagnosed with cervical cancer survived their disease beyond ten years, now it’s almost two-thirds.Last month, NHS data showed that smear test rates have fallen to a record low...
Up and Coming Weekly
Recognizing warning signs of heart disease key to prevention
Cardiovascular disease claims more lives across the globe every year than any other disease or condition, and many of those fatalities are credited to heart disease. Though the terms “cardiovascular disease” and “heart disease” are often used interchangeably, the National Heart, Blood and Lung Institute notes that, while all heart diseases are cardiovascular diseases, not all cardiovascular diseases are heart diseases.
pharmacytimes.com
Study Results Link COVID-19 to Higher Risk of Cardiovascular Disease, Death
Individuals with the virus had an 81 times higher risk of dying in the first 3 weeks of infection, and that remained 5 times higher for up to 18 months, analysis shows. COVID-19 is associated with higher risks of cardiovascular disease (CVD) and death in short- and long-term, according to the results of a study published in Cardiovascular Research, the journal of the European Society of Cardiology.
The researchers said that shingles can increase the risk of heart attack and stroke
It may seem as though you are suffering from the flu, but you do not have all the symptoms, and it is not flu season. There is also that unmistakable rash characterized by a strip of mildly painful red blisters just below your rib cage. The rash you are experiencing sounds like shingles, and the news just got worse: According to a 2017 study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, shingles outbreaks may increase your risk of heart attack and stroke.
hcplive.com
ACTIVE-AF Suggests Physical Activity May Reduce Atrial Fibrillation Risk
Results from the ACTIVE-AF trial indicate participation in an exercise-based intervention reduced arrhythmia recurrence and improved symptom severity among patients with AF. New findings from the ACTIVE-AF study indicate an exercise-based intervention reduced arrhythmia recurrence among patients with paroxysmal or persistent, symptomatic atrial fibrillation (AF). The ACTIVE-AF six-month intervention combining...
McKnight's
Antipsychotic meds decisions in assisted living require system-level perspective: study
Decisions on administering as-needed antipsychotic medications in assisted living/ residential care communities are based on attitudes, underlying morality and perceived expertise, requiring a system-level perspective, according to a new study. In a study published in Innovation in Aging, the journal of the Gerontological Society of America, discussed earlier this month...
Warning to mums over common condition that ‘increases risk of deadly heart attack for 20 years’
WOMEN who have pre-eclampsia while pregnant retain a greater risk of of deadly heart attacks and strokes for at least two decades after infection, new research suggests. The findings come following a study over over 1million pregnant women for up to 39 years after they gave birth. Women with the...
pharmacytimes.com
AHA: Stroke Symptoms, Even Those That Disappear Within 1 Hour, Need Emergency Attention
American Heart Association scientific statement recommends rapid evaluation for transient ischemic attacks. Individuals who have transient ischemic attacks (TIAs), which are stroke symptoms that disappear in under 1 hour, need emergency assessment to help prevent full strokes, according to a scientific statement published by the American Heart Association (AHA) in Stroke.
Medical News Today
Life expectancy after a mini stroke
A person’s life expectancy after a mini stroke reduces by around 4% in the first year following the attack in comparison to people who have not had one. In the following 9 years, life expectancy reduces by 20%. These statistics come from a. A mini stroke, or transient ischemic...
KULR8
Preeclampsia in Pregnancy a Bad Sign for Women's Future Heart Health
THURSDAY, Jan. 26, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- A new study finds troubling information about a link between the pregnancy complication preeclampsia and future heart attack, even in younger women. Danish researchers found a fourfold higher risk of heart attack and stroke within just seven years after delivery. Risks continued to...
