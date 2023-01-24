ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OR

lanecc.edu

Lane Titans' Bella Hamel announces commitment to University of Oregon Basketball

EUGENE, Ore. — Lane Titan Bella Hamel will be trading in her blue uniform for green next season as she has committed to transfer to the University of Oregon and play basketball for the 2023-24 season. The 5’9” guard is a graduate of Liberty High School in Hillsboro, Oregon, and is in her second season at Lane Community College.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon men’s basketball avenges loss to Colorado, Nate Bittle notches 1st career double-double

Oregon assembled a workmanlike performance that stayed true to its identity under Dana Altman and avenged its loss to Colorado earlier this month. Quincy Guerrier scored 16 points, Keeshawn Barthelemy added 13 against his former team and Nate Bittle had his first career double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Ducks to a 75-69 win over the Buffaloes on Thursday night at Matthew Knight Arena.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon men’s basketball center N’Faly Dante misses Colorado game due to left knee injury

Oregon center N’Faly Dante was a late scratch from the starting lineup and did not play in Thursday’s game against Colorado due to an apparent left knee injury. Ducks coach Dana Altman said Dante twisted his knee during pregame warmups and couldn’t play in the 75-69 win, but it’s not believed to be a long-term injury to the same knee he tore his anterior cruciate ligament in Dec. 2020.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Oregon State QB Signee Aidan Chiles Gets Big Ranking Boost

247Sports released their final rankings for the 2023 class and Oregon State signee Aidan Chiles received a big boost to his final ranking. Chiles, who is already on the Oregon State campus and participating in winter conditioning jumped from a 93 ranking to a 96, narrowly missing the cut for five-star status. Overall, he is the #58th ranked prospect in the class, almost 100 spots higher than his previous ranking of 150.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon State baseball has new lineup and new pitching rotation, but same old championship expectations

The painful memory hangs in Garret Forrester’s locker, offering a daily dose of motivation and an agonizing reminder of how close he came to living out his dream. It’s a photo of the Auburn Tigers baseball team, stacked high in a massive dogpile on the infield at Goss Stadium, celebrating a dramatic victory over the Oregon State Beavers in the 2022 Corvallis Super Regional. The Tigers stunned the Beavers 4-3 to steal a ticket to Omaha and the College World Series. And while many might want to forget such a heartbreaking moment, Forrester prefers to embrace the pain and use it as fuel for the upcoming season.
CORVALLIS, OR
FYF Sports Debates Podcast

Damian Lillard continued to carry the Blazers by himself with a 60-point performance against the Jazz.

The Portland Trail Blazers haven't had a very good month of January. They had a 4-8 record going into Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz, and when they fell behind Utah by 12 points in the first half, it appeared as though they would suffer their ninth defeat and fall back to 13th place in the Western Conference. Damian Lillard then, you know, happened.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

What TV channel is Portland State vs Montana State women’s college basketball game on today? Live stream, odds, time, how to watch online (1/26/2023)

MSU -7.5 | PSU +7.5. • Check the latest sports betting offers, promo codes for this week’s games. What: The Portland State Vikings visit the Montana State Bobcats in women’s college basketball. When: Thursday, January 26 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. Where: Worthington Arena | Bozeman, Montana.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Bill Oram: Can the Trail Blazers build a winning team around Damian Lillard before it’s too late?

It was one of the most sublime performances of Damian Lillard’s career. One of the most effortless 60-point outings in NBA history. Enjoy it. Marvel at it. But also understand that while Portland is reaping the benefits of the greatest individual player in 53 years of Trail Blazers basketball, the franchise has never surrounded him with anything close to the best team.
PORTLAND, OR
hillsboroherald.com

Hillsboro Readies For Next Big Land Expansion For Semiconductor Jobs

The news about Intel is everywhere these days. As the semiconductor giant and Oregon’s largest employer struggles, our government officials hope to cash in on the CHIPS ACT and the billions available from the Federal government. Passed by President Biden in 2022, the CHIPS and Science Act will;. “$52.7...
HILLSBORO, OR
