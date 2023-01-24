Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Portland is giving away billionsAsh JurbergPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Rainbow fentanyl, guns seized in federal drug trafficking stingEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Popular Guided Sight-Seeing Tours and Day TripTravel the Oregon Coast and MorePortland, OR
Damian Lillard continued to carry the Blazers by himself with a 60-point performance against the Jazz.FYF Sports Debates PodcastPortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Search continues for 8-year-old missing from Vancouver since June, family has 'not provided' infoEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
lanecc.edu
Lane Titans' Bella Hamel announces commitment to University of Oregon Basketball
EUGENE, Ore. — Lane Titan Bella Hamel will be trading in her blue uniform for green next season as she has committed to transfer to the University of Oregon and play basketball for the 2023-24 season. The 5’9” guard is a graduate of Liberty High School in Hillsboro, Oregon, and is in her second season at Lane Community College.
Oregon men’s basketball avenges loss to Colorado, Nate Bittle notches 1st career double-double
Oregon assembled a workmanlike performance that stayed true to its identity under Dana Altman and avenged its loss to Colorado earlier this month. Quincy Guerrier scored 16 points, Keeshawn Barthelemy added 13 against his former team and Nate Bittle had his first career double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Ducks to a 75-69 win over the Buffaloes on Thursday night at Matthew Knight Arena.
Oregon men’s basketball center N’Faly Dante misses Colorado game due to left knee injury
Oregon center N’Faly Dante was a late scratch from the starting lineup and did not play in Thursday’s game against Colorado due to an apparent left knee injury. Ducks coach Dana Altman said Dante twisted his knee during pregame warmups and couldn’t play in the 75-69 win, but it’s not believed to be a long-term injury to the same knee he tore his anterior cruciate ligament in Dec. 2020.
Bill Oram: The Oregon men’s basketball whiplash season continues with subtle signs of improvement
At the start of January, Dana Altman’s Oregon Ducks got drilled by 25 at Colorado. Near the end of the month, they handled the Buffaloes at home. “Different team tonight,” Altman said Thursday after a 75-69 win over the Buffs. Isn’t it every night with the Oregon men’s...
Oregon State’s Raegan Beers, toughened by football brothers, brings thunder to Pac-12 women’s basketball
There’s no mistaking Raegan Beers’ style when she enters an Oregon State women’s basketball game. The 6-foot-4 freshman forward is pure power. Opponents often run two and three defenders at Beers when she gets the ball down low, because of the physical punishment that’s coming. OSU...
Oregon State QB Signee Aidan Chiles Gets Big Ranking Boost
247Sports released their final rankings for the 2023 class and Oregon State signee Aidan Chiles received a big boost to his final ranking. Chiles, who is already on the Oregon State campus and participating in winter conditioning jumped from a 93 ranking to a 96, narrowly missing the cut for five-star status. Overall, he is the #58th ranked prospect in the class, almost 100 spots higher than his previous ranking of 150.
Another visit to Oregon impresses 4-star linebacker
Oregon's coaching staff recently was able to host 4-star linebacker Brayden Platt for an unofficial visit. It was yet another chance to showcase the Oregon football program to.
Oregon State baseball has new lineup and new pitching rotation, but same old championship expectations
The painful memory hangs in Garret Forrester’s locker, offering a daily dose of motivation and an agonizing reminder of how close he came to living out his dream. It’s a photo of the Auburn Tigers baseball team, stacked high in a massive dogpile on the infield at Goss Stadium, celebrating a dramatic victory over the Oregon State Beavers in the 2022 Corvallis Super Regional. The Tigers stunned the Beavers 4-3 to steal a ticket to Omaha and the College World Series. And while many might want to forget such a heartbreaking moment, Forrester prefers to embrace the pain and use it as fuel for the upcoming season.
Oregon State Beavers vs. Utah Utes, men’s basketball score updates, live stream, odds, TV channel, (1/26/23)
Oregon State, fresh off a runaway win at California, looks to make it two consecutive victories when the Beavers play Utah at 8 p.m. Thursday in Gill Coliseum. Utah heads into Thursday game in sole possession of second place, 1 ½ games behind Pac-12 leader UCLA. Scroll down to...
6A girls basketball Game of the Week: No. 1 Clackamas Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Barlow Bruins
The Clackamas Cavaliers are playing better this season than they did last season. That’s not good news for the competition after the Cavaliers reached the semifinal round of the state tournament in 2022. The big reason for the improvement in 2023? Experience, which has led to growth and maturity.
Oregon Ducks officially announce hiring of Chris Hampton as co-defensive coordinator, safeties coach
Oregon officially has its new safeties coach. Chris Hampton, whose hiring from Tulane was reported on Jan. 15 and has already been recruiting for the Ducks, was officially announced as UO’s new co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach on Wednesday. “We are thrilled to welcome Chris to the Oregon family,”...
Damian Lillard continued to carry the Blazers by himself with a 60-point performance against the Jazz.
The Portland Trail Blazers haven't had a very good month of January. They had a 4-8 record going into Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz, and when they fell behind Utah by 12 points in the first half, it appeared as though they would suffer their ninth defeat and fall back to 13th place in the Western Conference. Damian Lillard then, you know, happened.
What TV channel is Portland State vs Montana State women’s college basketball game on today? Live stream, odds, time, how to watch online (1/26/2023)
MSU -7.5 | PSU +7.5. • Check the latest sports betting offers, promo codes for this week’s games. What: The Portland State Vikings visit the Montana State Bobcats in women’s college basketball. When: Thursday, January 26 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. Where: Worthington Arena | Bozeman, Montana.
The best public high schools in Oregon for 2023, according to data site rankings
When it comes to attending high school in Oregon, some schools are better than others, according to rankings released by Niche.
Bill Oram: Can the Trail Blazers build a winning team around Damian Lillard before it’s too late?
It was one of the most sublime performances of Damian Lillard’s career. One of the most effortless 60-point outings in NBA history. Enjoy it. Marvel at it. But also understand that while Portland is reaping the benefits of the greatest individual player in 53 years of Trail Blazers basketball, the franchise has never surrounded him with anything close to the best team.
hillsboroherald.com
Hillsboro Readies For Next Big Land Expansion For Semiconductor Jobs
The news about Intel is everywhere these days. As the semiconductor giant and Oregon’s largest employer struggles, our government officials hope to cash in on the CHIPS ACT and the billions available from the Federal government. Passed by President Biden in 2022, the CHIPS and Science Act will;. “$52.7...
10 Oregon restaurants, chefs named James Beard semifinalists
Several Oregon restaurants and chefs were named as James Beard semifinalists for the 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards.
Damian Lillard scores season-high 60 points, Trail Blazers win 134-124 over Utah Jazz: At the buzzer
Damian Lillard scored a season-high 60 points Wednesday night to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 134-124 victory over the Utah Jazz at the Moda Center. Lillard came one point shy of matching his career high of 61, which he has done twice in his career. Lillard made two...
Marijuana giant Curaleaf will shut down in Oregon and two other states
Marijuana producer Curaleaf announced Thursday it plans to shutter operations in Oregon, California and Colorado as it seeks to shore up its business with $60 million in cost cuts. Curaleaf also said it will reduce its workforce by about 4% companywide but didn’t comment on the future of its Oregon...
opb.org
After more than 100 years, Gunderson train plant in Portland poised to close this spring
A Portland facility that first entered the train-making business in 1919 on rails next to the Willamette River is poised to shut down in a few months. These days, the 78-acre site also builds barges. The Lake Oswego-based Greenbrier companies, which acquired the Gunderson facility in 1985, told Oregon officials...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
90K+
Followers
55K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0