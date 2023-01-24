Boston Celtics at Miami Heat: How to watch, broadcast, lineups (1/24)

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics continue on their Florida road trip with a visit to the Miami-Dade arena to play the Miami Heat in their second game in as many nights. With a little luck, they will have a healthier roster available to them than in their game on Monday night against the Orlando Magic as well.

If you happen to be looking for a way to watch the on-court action live on cable television or a local or national online streaming service, keep reading while we get you up to speed on everything else you need to know about the game.

Let’s begin with the players who are among those listed to be available to play.

Injuries of note

For the Celtics, no report was current at the time of writing, but in their last report, Danilo Gallinari (ACL), Malcolm Brogdon (personal reasons), and Marcus Smart (ankle), were out, and Robert Williams III (knee) was questionable.

For the Heat, Nikola Jovic (back), Duncan Robinson (finger), and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out.

Likely starting lineups

Boston Celtics

Marcus Smart

Derrick White

Jayson Tatum

Al Horford

Robert Williams III

Miami Heat

Kyle Lowry

Tyler Herro

Jimmy Butler

Caleb Martin

Bam Adebayo

How to watch or stream

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: 1/24/23

1/24/23 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: TNT, NBC Sports Boston

TNT, NBC Sports Boston Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

