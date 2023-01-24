ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ashlandsource.com

Tygers' victory, Lexington's loss tightens OCC boys basketball race

MANSFIELD -- Two taut results tightened the Ohio Cardinal Conference boys basketball race considerably after Tuesday night's action. Mansfield Senior racked up a 68-58 road win at West Holmes, while New Philadelphia upset Lexington 55-53 to complete a dramatic turn of events.
LEXINGTON, OH
ashlandsource.com

Severe weather will delay opening at 2 Ashland locations

ASHLAND -- With severe weather expected to impact much of Ashland, Richland and Crawford counties on Wednesday, Third Street Family Health Services will delay opening. The community health clinic and all of its campuses will delay by two hours. All locations will open at 10 a.m.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
ashlandsource.com

Snow emergency for Ashland County removed, but more snow coming

ASHLAND — The Ashland County Sheriff's Office has removed the Level 1 Snow Emergency that was in effect since 8 a.m. Wednesday, but more snow and cold temperatures are on the way. A trained spotter reported 2.2 inches in Hayesville by 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather...
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
ashlandsource.com

'Paying is no option:' 21 more Amish appear in court, refuse to pay fines

ASHLAND — Twenty-one more Amish refused to pay their fines for violating Ohio's new buggy law at multiple hearings in the Ashland Municipal Court on Thursday. Levi Lehman, Andy Zook, Harvey Hostetler, William Zook, Eli Gingerich, Abraham Yoder, Andy Hersberger, Jacob Swartzentruber and Henry Weaver appeared before Magistrate Fred Oxley at 9 a.m. for a fines and costs hearing.
ASHLAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy