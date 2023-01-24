Read full article on original website
Tygers' victory, Lexington's loss tightens OCC boys basketball race
MANSFIELD -- Two taut results tightened the Ohio Cardinal Conference boys basketball race considerably after Tuesday night's action. Mansfield Senior racked up a 68-58 road win at West Holmes, while New Philadelphia upset Lexington 55-53 to complete a dramatic turn of events.
Statement Game: Lucas roughs up Crestview in showdown of small-school heavyweights
LUCAS — It was a signature victory for the Cubs and a wake-up call for the Cougars. Andrew Smollen scored 14 first-quarter points and Lucas dominated from start to finish in a resounding and surprising 72-38 win over previously unbeaten Crestview on Tuesday at the Cub Cave. GALLERY: Lucas...
NC State and Ashland County Community Academy team up to give Ashland more college opportunities
North Central State College has been providing students in Ashland, Richland and Crawford Counties opportunities to expand their education for over fifty years. In order to serve even more of those with a desire to further their studies, the college is partnering with Ashland County Community Academy to provide NC State classes in Ashland.
St. Patrick's Day in Ashland to return March 17 with parades, kilts & a green Town Run
ASHLAND — Weigh, hey and up she rises, weigh hey and up she rises, weigh hey and up she rises early in ... January?. Save the dates for March 17 — St. Patrick's Day in Ashland is set.
Ashland, Richland, Knox and Crawford counties under Level 1 snow emergencies
ASHLAND -- Sheriff E. Wayne Risner issued a Level 1 snow emergency for roads and streets in the county on Wednesday morning. Richland, Knox and Crawford counties are also at Level 1 as of Wednesday morning.
Mapleton Local School District working towards Ohio’s plan to raise literary achievement
ASHLAND — Literacy is a foundational skill that impacts every child’s future. Armed with the alphabet and strong language and literary skills, a child is empowered to pursue their dreams, grow their knowledge base, and live independent and satisfying lives. According to Concern Worldwide, literacy improves health, promotes...
Severe weather will delay opening at 2 Ashland locations
ASHLAND -- With severe weather expected to impact much of Ashland, Richland and Crawford counties on Wednesday, Third Street Family Health Services will delay opening. The community health clinic and all of its campuses will delay by two hours. All locations will open at 10 a.m.
Ashland County students, families have accumulated thousands in school meal debt this year
ASHLAND — Students and families at public schools around Ashland County have racked up thousands of dollars of school meal debt in the 2022-2023 school year, the first without universal free lunches since the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, the USDA began reimbursing school districts around the country for their...
Snow emergency for Ashland County removed, but more snow coming
ASHLAND — The Ashland County Sheriff's Office has removed the Level 1 Snow Emergency that was in effect since 8 a.m. Wednesday, but more snow and cold temperatures are on the way. A trained spotter reported 2.2 inches in Hayesville by 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather...
'Paying is no option:' 21 more Amish appear in court, refuse to pay fines
ASHLAND — Twenty-one more Amish refused to pay their fines for violating Ohio's new buggy law at multiple hearings in the Ashland Municipal Court on Thursday. Levi Lehman, Andy Zook, Harvey Hostetler, William Zook, Eli Gingerich, Abraham Yoder, Andy Hersberger, Jacob Swartzentruber and Henry Weaver appeared before Magistrate Fred Oxley at 9 a.m. for a fines and costs hearing.
