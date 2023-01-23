Read full article on original website
Dominik Mysterio Announced For The Men’s WWE Royal Rumble Match
Dominik Mysterio has officially been announced as the latest entrant into this year’s Men’s Royal Rumble match. WWE posted a video to Twitter on Thursday, where Dominik and Rhea Ripley were being interviewed whilst training for the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. You can check out the footage below:
WWE Nixed RAW Dark Match Due To Brock Lesnar’s Return
A promoted dark match that was scheduled for after this week’s WWE Monday Night RAW TV tapings never happened due to the return of Brock Lesnar. Lesnar returned in the closing moments of this week’s RAW, attacking U.S. Champion Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley. The Beast Incarnate placed...
The Updated Impact Wrestling No Surrender Card + 2 Matches For Next Week’s Impact
Following this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling, we now have two matches announced for the No Surrender pay-per-view event, which takes place on February 24th and will be airing live via Impact! Plus, YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders, and FITE.tv. You can check out the updated Impact Wrestling No...
John Cena Sr. Believes His Son Will Appear At The WWE Royal Rumble
John Cena’s return to the ring may be mere days away, according to comments made by his father John Cena Sr. After over a year away from the ring, Cena Jr. competed on the final SmackDown of 2022, teaming with Kevin Owens to defeat Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
News On Sheamus, Alpha Academy, Cody Rhodes, Raquel Rodriguez, Royal Rumble, More
You can check out the latest edition of Sheamus’ “Celtic Warrior Workouts” YouTube series below. This episode features the Alpha Academy:. “Shoooooooosh please! Chad Gable and Otis take Sheamus on a journey into Gable’s leg day exercises to see if The Celtic Warrior can go toe-to-toe with The Alpha Academy!”
Report: WWE Spoke To ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin Over SummerSlam Match
‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin made his triumphant return to wrestling last April, but that wasn’t the only match WWE had planned for the Rattlesnake. Austin wrestled his first match since 2003 at WrestleMania 38, defeating Kevin Owens in the main event of Night One. In the Wrestling Observer...
Mickie James Wants To Wrestle Mercedes Mone In Impact Wrestling
Mercedes Mone made her NJPW debut earlier this month by attacking KAIRI at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Mone will now face KAIRI for the IWGP Women’s Championship at the upcoming NJPW Battle In The Valley pay-per-view event on February 18th. While speaking to Ella Jay, reigning Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie...
Billie Starkz Addresses AEW Rumors
Fightful Select recently reported that those they spoke to within AEW were very happy with Billie Starkz. According to the report, fans would likely see Starkz again very soon. Starkz took to Twitter to address those rumors herself. She posted the following tweet:. On Tuesday night’s episode of AEW Dark,...
Sean ‘X-Pac’ Waltman Rules Out Possibly Appearing In This Year’s WWE Royal Rumble Match
After appearing on this week’s RAW XXX broadcast alongside his fellow D-Generation X stablemates, WWE Hall of Famer Sean ‘X-Pac’ Waltman has ruled himself out of making a surprise in-ring appearance at this year’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. Writing on his Twitter account in an attempt...
Matt Hardy Gives High Praise To Sami Zayn After RAW 30th Anniversary Show
Matt Hardy recently took to his “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast to heap praise on WWE Superstar and Honorary Uce Sami Zayn. The AEW wrestler also shared some of his own memories from his time in WWE. You can check out some highlights from the podcast...
Mickie James Discusses Her Loyalty To Impact Wrestling, Feuding With Deonna Purrazzo
Despite wrestling for other promotions throughout her career, Mickie James is one of the pillars of the women’s division in Impact Wrestling. While speaking to Ella Jay, the reigning Impact Knockouts Champion referred to Impact Wrestling as her “home” and discussed her rivalry with Deonna Purrazzo. You...
Reason For Stephanie McMahon’s WWE Exit
The reason for Stephanie McMahon’s recent exit from WWE is still being speculated on by many within the wrestling industry. In the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported on what is being said internally in the promotion. Meltzer said,. “The story internally as to why...
Bray Wyatt: The Fiend Died At WrestleMania 37
Don’t expect to see Bray Wyatt don the persona of ‘The Fiend’ ever again, which according to the former WWE Universal Champion is dead. Wyatt adopted the dark persona in 2019 and last competed as The Fiend in 2021 at WrestleMania 37. Speaking about his April 2021...
RJ City Reveals On How He Began Working For AEW, Talks Jade Cargill/Bow Wow Feud
RJ City currently works for All Elite Wrestling as the host of the popular Hey! (EW) series on AEW’s YouTube channel. Speaking to Digital Spy, RJ City opened up about how be began working for AEW, the Jade Cargil & Bow Wow feud, and more. You can check out...
WWE No Longer Acknowledging Bryan Danielson’s Record Rumble Performance
WWE is moving on from Bryan Danielson’s impressive performance at the 2018 Greatest Royal Rumble event. At WWE’s first event as part of their Saudi Arabia deal, Danielson (then Daniel Bryan) entered at #1 and lasted a record-breaking 76 minutes and 5 seconds. In WWE’s latest Royal Rumble...
Mark Briscoe: ‘It’s Time To Carry On For Jay’ (Video)
Mark Briscoe made his AEW debut on Wednesday night during Dynamite. In the main event of the show, Briscoe defeated Jay Lethal in a tribute match for his late brother, Jay, who passed away last week after a car accident. Post-match, members of the AEW roster and staff came out...
Lucha Libre AAA World Cup Trios Teams Announced, FBI vs. Natural Vibes At MLW Superfight
AAA has announced a total of twelve teams for its upcoming Lucha Libre World Cup Trios tournaments scheduled for March in Guadalajara. The teams include wrestlers from AEW, Impact Wrestling, NWA, Dragon Gate, TJPW, and more. Here’s the full list of the twelve teams:. Men’s Teams:. * USA:...
Peacock Hypes Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble
WWE will present this year’s Royal Rumble PLE on Saturday night, airing on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network internationally. Peacock sent out the following press release today to hype the event:. ROYAL RUMBLE STREAMS LIVE ON PEACOCK TOMORROW, JANUARY 28 AT 8PM ET. WWE’s Royal...
D-Von Dudley Discusses Working For Vince McMahon & Triple H In WWE
This past week, D-Von Dudley announced his decision to leave WWE. During a virtual signing for “Signed By Superstars,” D-Von discussed his time working as a WWE producer under both Vince McMahon & Triple H, and the differences he experienced in the style of work. You can see...
News On A Possible Roman Reigns-Bray Wyatt Feud Down The Line
On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the possibility of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns crossing paths with Bray Wyatt in the near future. Meltzer noted that Bray Wyatt is considered to be the number one babyface on the blue brand. He added that while...
