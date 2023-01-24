ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillipsburg, NJ

NJ.com

Girls basketball: Bergen County Invitational recaps for Jan. 26

NOTE: story will be updated with recaps throughout the night. Katie Reiner starred with 21 points to lead Becton a 40-39 victory over Lyndhurst in East Rutherford. After both teams were tied at the end of the first quarter, Lyndhurst (10-8) used a 14-5 run to take a nine-point lead at halftime. Becton (12-4) flipped the script in the third quarter, using a 19-6 run to take a four-point lead at the end of the period.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Paulsboro over Haddon Township - Boys basketball recap

Jamile Gantt’s 16 points and seven rebounds lifted Paulsboro to a 49-37 victory over Haddon Township in Paulsboro. Ty Hodges added 12 points for Paulsboro (9-7), which used a 17-6 second quarter to take an eight-point lead into halftime. For Haddon Township (7-12), Josh Dockery led all scorers with...
PAULSBORO, NJ
Mount Olive over Whippany Park - Boys basketball recap

Mysonne Nieves led the way for Mount Olive with 13 points as it defeated Whippany Park 69-49 in Flanders. Jalani Joseph and Jake Dickstein added 10 points each. Mount Olive held a 31-29 lead at the half, but outscored Whippany Park 38-20 in the second half with an 18-10 run in the third quarter and a 20-10 run in the fourth.
MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Sterling defeats West Deptford - Boys basketball recap

Caleb Mundell tallied 20 points to help lift Sterling over West Deptford 58-52 in Westville. Sterling (14-3) took a 35-26 lead into halftime before pushing it to a 12-point lead at the end of the third quarter. Despite being outscored 14-8 in the final quarter, it was not enough as Sterling held on for the win.
WEST DEPTFORD, NJ
Wrestling: Finals results for 2023 Essex County Tournament

The second day of action at the Essex County Tournament is underway with Seton Hall Prep leading the team race and boasting 12 semifinalists. With Seton Hall Prep’s Carlo VanVolkenburgh as the only returning champ, that guarantees at least 13 out of the 14 weights will have a different champion from last year.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Eastern rallies over Cherry Hill East - Boys basketball recap

Max Portnoy posted 16 points while Damien Edwards added 15 more, including three 3-pointers, as Eastern ended strong to win, 51-47, over Cherry Hill East in Voorhees. Kaedon Harper Myricks put in 12 points for Eastern (12-6), which played to a 22-22 tie at halftime and pulled away with a 19-15 run in the fourth quarter.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Passaic defeats Newark Vocational - Boys basketball recap

Marlon Torres and Zahkai Sylvester each tallied 16 points to help propel Passaic past Newark Vocational 58-53 in Newark. Passaic (7-11) jumped out to a 33-25 lead at halftime before pushing its lead to 17 in the third. Despite Newark Vocational’s late push outscoring Passaic 21-9 in the fourth, it was not enough as it held on for the five-point win.
PASSAIC, NJ
Allentown tops Bishop Eustace - Girls basketball recap

Caitlin Landgraf posted a double-double with 11 points, 14 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and two steals to lead Allentown as it defeated Bishop Eustace 42-22 in Allentown. Allentown (12-3) trailed 12-10 at the half, but went on a 15-1 run in the third quarter to take a 25-13 lead and outscored Bishop Eustace 17-9 in the fourth to seal the win.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Wall over Point Pleasant Boro - Girls basketball recap

Shayne Eldridge led the way for Wall, posting a big 28-point game as it defeated Point Pleasant Boro 64-56 in Wall Township. Wall (6-9) held a 39-21 lead at the half after a 21-6 run in the second quarter. It held on despite being outscored 35-25 by Point Pleasant Boro in the second half.
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
