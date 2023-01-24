Read full article on original website
Central Jersey Wrestling Notes: Shore, GMC tourney ticket info, Nucci wins 350th
Rob Nucci, the heartbeat of the Raritan wrestling program for the past 22 seasons, reached another milestone last weekend when collected his 350th career victory at the Pine Barrens Duals at Shawnee. Under Nucci, who wrestled at Toms River North and The College of New Jersey, Raritan has taken on...
Wrestling: Complete previews for N.J.’s remaining county & conference tournaments
Essex County kicked off this week’s run of county and conference tournaments across N.J., beginning on Wednesday and then ending with Seton Hall Prep, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, seeing six champions en route to the title on Thursday. This is the last bunch of them, and...
Jefferson surges in fourth quarter to edge Hackettstown - Boys basketball recap
Jason Eisele recorded 14 points while Jake Studnick added 11 and Luke Urbano, 10, as Jefferson rallied to win at home, 59-58, over Hackettstown. Jefferson (11-3) trailed 34-23 at the half but finished with a 25-8 run in the final frame to win. Darien Santos led all scorers with 25...
Girls basketball: Bergen County Invitational recaps for Jan. 26
NOTE: story will be updated with recaps throughout the night. Katie Reiner starred with 21 points to lead Becton a 40-39 victory over Lyndhurst in East Rutherford. After both teams were tied at the end of the first quarter, Lyndhurst (10-8) used a 14-5 run to take a nine-point lead at halftime. Becton (12-4) flipped the script in the third quarter, using a 19-6 run to take a four-point lead at the end of the period.
Paulsboro over Haddon Township - Boys basketball recap
Jamile Gantt’s 16 points and seven rebounds lifted Paulsboro to a 49-37 victory over Haddon Township in Paulsboro. Ty Hodges added 12 points for Paulsboro (9-7), which used a 17-6 second quarter to take an eight-point lead into halftime. For Haddon Township (7-12), Josh Dockery led all scorers with...
Raritan remains unbeaten, downs Freehold Borough - Boys basketball recap
Jack O’Leary’s 15 points lifted Raritan to a 49-33 victory over Freehold Borough in Hazlet. Billy Tigar added 12 points for Raritan (16-0), which led by nine at halftime, then used a 14-4 third quarter surge to break the game open. Christian DiGiso paced Freehold Borough (5-12) with...
Early lead brings Morris Catholic over Hanover Park - Boys basketball recap
Jermaine James led with 22 points while Davide Rossini added 21 points, including five 3-pointers, as Morris Catholic won, 61-56, over Hanover Park in Denville. Morris Catholic (10-4) opened with a 22-15 run and led 37-28 at the half. Chris Smith paced Hanover Park (7-9) with 15 points and 11...
Boys Ice Hockey: No. 8 Randolph holds off Mount Olive-Hopatcong-Hackettstown
Shane Melly and Daniel Sharkey scored 22 seconds apart late in the second period to give Randolph, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, all the breathing room it would need, as it topped Mount Olive-Hopatcong-Hackettstown 3-1 at Mennen Arena in Morris Township. Jack Rueff scored a first-period goal for...
Macie McCracken puts Wildwood over Penns Grove - Girls basketball recap
Macie McCracken sank five 3-pointers in her game-high 23 points and nine rebounds as Wildwood won, 58-44, over Penns Grove in Carneys Point. Sophia Wilber added 12 points, four boards, eight assists and six steals while Angela Wilber put in 10 points for Wildwood (9-5), which opened with a 21-8 run and never looked back.
Bergen County Jamboree first round recap: Demarest, Elmwood Park, St. Mary among winners
Luke Gaccione’s 16 points, five assists and four rebounds lifted 10th-seeded St. Mary (Ruth.), to a 67-61 victory over 23rd-seeded Leonia in the first round of the 66th Oscar F. Thompson Memorial Bergen County Jamboree in Rutherford. Damir Stone added 15 points, six steals, five rebounds and five assists...
Mount Olive over Whippany Park - Boys basketball recap
Mysonne Nieves led the way for Mount Olive with 13 points as it defeated Whippany Park 69-49 in Flanders. Jalani Joseph and Jake Dickstein added 10 points each. Mount Olive held a 31-29 lead at the half, but outscored Whippany Park 38-20 in the second half with an 18-10 run in the third quarter and a 20-10 run in the fourth.
Sterling defeats West Deptford - Boys basketball recap
Caleb Mundell tallied 20 points to help lift Sterling over West Deptford 58-52 in Westville. Sterling (14-3) took a 35-26 lead into halftime before pushing it to a 12-point lead at the end of the third quarter. Despite being outscored 14-8 in the final quarter, it was not enough as Sterling held on for the win.
Girls basketball: Woodbury beats Haddon Township as Davis scores 28
Alexis Davis scored a game-high 28 points to lead Woodbury to a victory on the road over Haddon Township, 53-55. Davis has surpassed 20 points in all but two of her appearances this season and is averaging 24.5 points per game in 14 games reported to NJ.com this year. Maya...
Wrestling: Finals results for 2023 Essex County Tournament
The second day of action at the Essex County Tournament is underway with Seton Hall Prep leading the team race and boasting 12 semifinalists. With Seton Hall Prep’s Carlo VanVolkenburgh as the only returning champ, that guarantees at least 13 out of the 14 weights will have a different champion from last year.
Eastern rallies over Cherry Hill East - Boys basketball recap
Max Portnoy posted 16 points while Damien Edwards added 15 more, including three 3-pointers, as Eastern ended strong to win, 51-47, over Cherry Hill East in Voorhees. Kaedon Harper Myricks put in 12 points for Eastern (12-6), which played to a 22-22 tie at halftime and pulled away with a 19-15 run in the fourth quarter.
Passaic defeats Newark Vocational - Boys basketball recap
Marlon Torres and Zahkai Sylvester each tallied 16 points to help propel Passaic past Newark Vocational 58-53 in Newark. Passaic (7-11) jumped out to a 33-25 lead at halftime before pushing its lead to 17 in the third. Despite Newark Vocational’s late push outscoring Passaic 21-9 in the fourth, it was not enough as it held on for the five-point win.
Freehold Township over Manalapan - Boys basketball recap
Jayden Holmes-Cotter led with 22 points while Nick Cardone sank three 3-pointers in his 13 points as Freehold Township won on the road, 62-36, over Manalapan. Freehold Township (12-3) led 32-25 at the half and put the game out of reach with a 13-5 run in the third quarter. Anthony...
Allentown tops Bishop Eustace - Girls basketball recap
Caitlin Landgraf posted a double-double with 11 points, 14 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and two steals to lead Allentown as it defeated Bishop Eustace 42-22 in Allentown. Allentown (12-3) trailed 12-10 at the half, but went on a 15-1 run in the third quarter to take a 25-13 lead and outscored Bishop Eustace 17-9 in the fourth to seal the win.
Wall over Point Pleasant Boro - Girls basketball recap
Shayne Eldridge led the way for Wall, posting a big 28-point game as it defeated Point Pleasant Boro 64-56 in Wall Township. Wall (6-9) held a 39-21 lead at the half after a 21-6 run in the second quarter. It held on despite being outscored 35-25 by Point Pleasant Boro in the second half.
Wrestling: Another Paulsboro streak, rankings, playoff countdown for S.J. in Week 7
The Paulsboro High School wrestling team hasn’t lost a Colonial Conference match in 12 years. The streak of consecutive victories has reached 119, and when the Red Raiders travel to Haddonfield on Monday it will be a huge match with the Colonial Conference Liberty Division title on the line.
