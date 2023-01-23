Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Mel Kiper reveals Georgia QB Stetson Bennett's draft projection
ESPN's Mel Kiper unveiled his NFL Mock Draft 1.0 on Wednesday and made rounds on various morning shows to promote it. On "First Take," he was asked about his thoughts on Georgia QB Stetson Bennett IV and his draft stock. "Nobody can really give you any answer on Stetson Bennett...
Yardbarker
Jim Harbaugh, Michigan land commit from a top recruit from Ohio
Michigan football has earned two huge wins over the Ohio State Buckeyes in the past two seasons and they were rewarded both times with successful trips to the Big Ten championship as well as berths in the College Football Playoff. Both Michigan and Ohio State couldn't seal the deal in...
Yardbarker
This proposed Jets-Saints trade sends Zach Wilson to New Orleans
With the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the New York Jets selected BYU quarterback Zach Wilson. The team was hopeful that he would be their long-term answer at a position that has been a sore spot for the franchise for years. New York had struck out in...
Yardbarker
Old Brock Purdy scouting report resurfaces, adding more intrigue to NFC Championship Game
San Francisco 49ers signal caller Brock Purdy will become just the fifth rookie quarterback to start a conference championship game when his team takes on the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday evening. The final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Purdy has already made history by becoming the lowest selection to start...
Yardbarker
Wide receiver in first round highlights Giants' seven-round mock draft
The 2023 offseason should be eventful for the Giants. QB Daniel Jones and RB Saquon Barkley are pending free agents. New York has just under $54 million in cap space, according to Spotrac, and at least nine picks in the 2023 NFL Draft in April. (The Giants probably will also have two compensatory selections.)
Yardbarker
LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne gives idea of how much she makes in NIL money
Livvy Dunne is the highest-earning female college athlete in the Name, Image and Likeness realm. But just how much money does she take in? She recently gave us an idea. Dunne, who is a junior and member of LSU’s gymnastics team, conducted an interview with TODAY and was asked to give an idea of her earnings. She was asked if the amount was in the six or seven-figure range.
Yardbarker
Former NFL coach Bill Parcells shares thoughts on Cowboys
According to legendary NFL head coach Bill Parcells, the Dallas Cowboys biggest problem isn't at quarterback. Parcells evaluated the 14 teams that qualified for the playoffs for The 33rd Team, and his comments on the Cowboys are among his most interesting. In his assessment, he revealed his belief that the Cowboys "don't have the top, top-quality quarterback in Dak Prescott, but I do think he's good enough to win with."
Panthers have narrowed coaching search down to two candidates
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Carolina Panthers are reportedly close to naming a new head coach. The Panthers have narrowed the search to two candidates per Rapoport, including interim head coach Steve Wilks and former Indianapolis Colts headman Frank Reich, who both had second interviews with the team on Wednesday.
Yardbarker
Warren Sapp says the Bears are trading Justin Fields
We're still months away from the 2023 NFL Draft but the rumor mill is churning faster than ever. What will the Chicago Bears do with the number one pick? Will they select Jalen Carter or Will Anderson? Could they trade down and acquire more picks? Well, according to NFL Hall of Famer Warren Sapp, the Bears are trading Justin Fields.
Yardbarker
Raiders sign former teammate of Tom Brady amid links to QB
The Las Vegas Raiders may be thinking a couple of steps ahead with the roster move that they made this week. ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Wednesday that the Raiders have signed wide receiver Tyler Johnson to a reserve/futures deal. Johnson’s contract will thus kick in on the first day of the new league year (March 15).
Yardbarker
Steelers Drop Three Bombshells About Offseason Decisions
The Pittsburgh Steelers wrapped up their season with the biggest press conference of the year - Art Rooney II's. During the small local media session, Rooney spoke about everything from coaching changes, coaching decisions to stay, the NFL Draft approach, big splashes coming, and plenty of other major offseason topics.
Yardbarker
Broncos down to two finalists for head coach job?
There are five NFL teams looking to fill head coach vacancies, and nobody has made a hire yet. But one NFL reporter believes the Denver Broncos could be close to making a decision. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio said late Tuesday night that the Broncos could make a decision on...
Yardbarker
Deion Sanders confirms former Vikings HC Mike Zimmer joining staff at Colorado
Sanders did not say what role Zimmer would have on staff. Sanders has already hired former Alabama co-DC Charles Kelly as his defensive coordinator, so it appears Zimmer won’t be running Colorado’s defense. “Coach Zimmer’s coming too, by the way. So another two head coaches [Willie Taggart],” Sanders...
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears find diamonds in the rough before crucial offseason
The Chicago Bears were ranked the eighth most productive rookie class in the NFL by Aaron Schatz of Football Outsiders and Alex Vigderman of Sports Info Solutions, Bears senior writer Larry Meyer wrote in a Wednesday article. The Bears were the only team in the top 10 without a first...
Yardbarker
Buffalo Bills fire defensive coach
The Buffalo Bills made a change to the coaching staff. According to a new report, the Buffalo Bills fired an assistant defensive coach Thursday morning. The Bills appear to be making slight changes to the coaching staff following a disappointing postseason. The defense received much criticism following the Bills’ loss at home in the divisional round to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Yardbarker
Free agent CB Patrick Peterson ‘would love’ to be in Atlanta with Falcons
Cornerback is an under-the-radar need for the Falcons this offseason. AJ Terrell will obviously be the future of the position when the team locks him up, but it’s not exactly clear past that. An injury limited Casey Hayward to just six games, and the lack of depth reared its ugly head. There’s no question the Falcons need to add to the position, and free agent Patrick Peterson told Bryant McFadden that he’d love to be in Atlanta.
Yardbarker
Eagles primed to exploit a major weakness in the 49ers defense
If there was one major takeaway from the Eagles’ playoff matchup against the New York Giants, it was the success of Philadelphia’s 4-headed rushing attack. Miles Sanders and Kenny Gainwell led what looked to be an unstoppable ground game all the way to victory, silencing rumors that the Eagles offense might start the playoffs looking disjointed. While the performance of Jalen Hurts may very well tip the scales, the road to another Super Bowl appearance will be paved by the ground attack.
Grizzlies, other NBA teams speak out on Tyre Nichols' death
Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins watched a televised interview on Friday of Tyre Nichols’ mother speaking about the loss of her son, and lost control of his emotions. “I cried,” Jenkins said. The outrage, frustration, sadness and anger was evident around the NBA on Friday, the day that...
Yardbarker
Potential free-agent additions for Eagles include star pass-rusher
Free agency begins March 15 at 4 p.m. ET. Positional needs for Philadelphia Eagles: Defensive line, cornerback, running back. The Eagles have 20 impending free agents, a franchise quarterback due for a raise and not much cap room. It’s not ideal, but general manager Howie Roseman has been here before. Will he chase a big-money free agent, as he did with LB Haason Reddick, or wait for someone more reasonably priced, as he did for CB James Bradberry? Knowing Roseman, he’ll do both.
