Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Star Swears He's Not A "Diva"OnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
4 Amazing Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plantRoger MarshPottstown, PA
Republicans still want visitor logs for Biden's home in DelawareVictorWilmington, DE
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Related
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
atozsports.com
Chiefs suffer important loss before kickoff vs. Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs will once again meet in the AFC Championship this weekend. The matchup looks to be one of two high-flying offenses that have gotten great performances by their defense during the postseason. Joe Burrow versus Patrick Mahomes is always a matchup to get excited for if you’re a football fan.
atozsports.com
Chiefs’ weird gamble blows up in their face
On Tuesday the Chiefs made one of the weirdest gambles we have seen in quite some time. You may have seen by now that the Chiefs and Bengals are playing chess against each other, and the Bengals just made one of the sneakiest moves one could make. Kansas City let...
atozsports.com
Dak Prescott makes strong statement about future with Cowboys
Dak Prescott did not play well against the San Francisco 49ers. That undoubtedly was a key reason in why the Dallas Cowboys saw their season come to an end in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. As expected, there is a lot of discourse surrounding Prescott and the Cowboys....
atozsports.com
How the Chiefs stole one of the Bengals’ biggest weapons this week
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in the AFC Championship game. And the Chiefs stole one of the Bengals’ biggest weapons ahead of the big showdown. Cincinnati thrives on motivation — they love using perceived slights as fuel to play better.
atozsports.com
Why Patrick Mahomes’ ankle might not be as big of a concern as expected against Bengals
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid made fans feel a little better this week when he suggested that Patrick Mahomes’ ankle sprain isn’t as bad as the ankle injury he suffered in 2019. “I think this one isn’t quite as bad as that one,” said Reid this...
atozsports.com
Cowboys’ best potential replacement for Dan Quinn is already in town
The Dallas Cowboys could be forced to replace Dan Quinn if their successful defensive coordinator receives another opportunity to be a head coach elsewhere in the NFL. It’s difficult to argue Quinn’s credentials. His work with the Seattle Seahawks and the Cowboys as defensive coordinator is close to being immaculate. And as head coach, he took the Atlanta Falcons to the Super Bowl.
atozsports.com
Bengals throw a major wrench in the Chiefs’ plans
The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs will once again meet in the AFC Championship this weekend. The matchup looks to be one of two high-flying offenses that have gotten great performances by their defense during the postseason. Joe Burrow versus Patrick Mahomes is always a matchup to get excited for if you’re a football fan.
Patriots reportedly eyeing three-time Super Bowl champ as next offensive line coach
The New England Patriots moved fast in the hiring process for a new offensive coordinator, and the same could hold true for their next offensive line coach as well. Following the news of Bill O’Brien returning to New England for the vacant offensive coordinator role, NFL Network’s Mike Giardi reported the team was “zeroing in” on Oregon assistant head coach, offensive line coach and run game coordinator Adrian Klemm to join the staff.
atozsports.com
Former Vols QB Josh Dobbs comments on Butch Jones and Alvin Kamara’s usage at Tennessee
Former Tennessee Vols quarterback Josh Dobbs recently appeared on “Bussin with the Boys” with Titans offensive lineman Taylor Lewan and former Titans linebacker Will Compton. The conversation lasted for a couple of hours and included Dobbs telling the story of the 2016 Hail Mary to beat Georgia in...
San Francisco 49ers Lineman Charles Omenihu Arrested After Woman Claims He Pushed Her to the Ground
Omenihu is accused of pushing the woman during an argument on Monday afternoon, a day after the team beat the Dallas Cowboys in the playoffs San Francisco 49ers player Charles Omenihu was arrested by police in Northern California this week, a day after his team cemented their spot in the NFC Championship Game. Omenihu, 25, was arrested after San Jose police received a report of a domestic violence incident on Monday afternoon. When officers arrived at the location of the alleged incident, an adult woman claiming to be...
atozsports.com
Three Buccaneers that can’t be on the team in 2023
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a lot of questions when it comes to their in-house free agents. The team currently has 27 players without contracts and a lot of them are big names. Players such as Tom Brady, Lavonte David, Jamel Dean, Mike Edwards, Julio Jones, Logan Ryan, and many others face the possibility of playing elsewhere in 2023.
Eagles vs. 49ers: Philadelphia preparing to host NFC Championship game
"We're going to go for it. We're opening the doors at 11:30 a.m. I got a local musician coming in to do a set here leading right up to game time," said Jay Murphy, the manager of Maggie's Waterfront Cafe.
Where to watch the Eagles NFC championship game in and around Philly
All that stands between the Philadelphia Eagles and a spot in Super Bowl LVII is the San Francisco 49ers. It’s a safe bet a high portion of TVs across the Philly region will be tuned in to the NFC Championship game, and a good chunk of sports bars and restaurants will be too, cheering on the Birds as quarterback Jalen Hurts faces off against a familiar foe in 49ers QB Brock Purdy.
atozsports.com
The perfect candidate for the Vikings’ DC job just became available
The Minnesota Vikings are off and running in its search to find its next defensive coordinator. While Minnesota works to sift through current candidates, the perfect option just became available. On Thursday, the Carolina Panthers announced the hire of Frank Reich as its head coach. Reich previously served as the...
atozsports.com
Chiefs: Andy Reid did something most coaches won’t get the opportunity to do
The Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is a legend. He is truly one of the greatest coaches of all time, and easily the best coach of the remaining teams, and maybe in the league overall, after the season Bill Belichick had. There is one thing that Reid did...
atozsports.com
National media outlet names the free agent the Chiefs can’t afford to lose this offseason
Pro Football Focus recently named a free agent that each NFL team can’t afford to lose this offseason and they went with an obvious choice for the Kansas City Chiefs. PFF’s Brad Spielberger believes offensive lineman Orlando Brown Jr is a player the Chiefs can’t let get away later this spring.
atozsports.com
Ex-Steelers player makes strong statement about Kenny Pickett and Joe Burrow
A former Pittsburgh Steelers player believes that Kenny Pickett can be the next Joe Burrow. Arthur Moats, who played for Pittsburgh from 2014 to 2017, said on Tuesday on 93.7 The Fan that Pickett can make every throw that Burrow can make. Moats also said that Pickett isn’t that far...
atozsports.com
Fletcher Cox explains why one former Eagles player is about to become a head coach
The Philadelphia Eagles are a franchise that has produced some amazing guys over the year. They have produced Hall of Famers, All-Pros, and even coaches. DeMeco Ryans, the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator, was once an Eagles player, and will now be playing his former team in the biggest game of his life.
atozsports.com
Chiefs could be receiving important reinforcements soon
Earlier this week the Kansas City Chiefs made a somewhat mind-boggling move. You may remember, but they let go of their best special teams guy Chris Lammons. A lot of people weren’t exactly sure why they did it, but there was speculation. On Wednesday, Andy Reid confirmed the Chiefs could be making a move soon, and it only makes sense why they did what they did with Lammons.
Comments / 1