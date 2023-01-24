ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Chiefs suffer important loss before kickoff vs. Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs will once again meet in the AFC Championship this weekend. The matchup looks to be one of two high-flying offenses that have gotten great performances by their defense during the postseason. Joe Burrow versus Patrick Mahomes is always a matchup to get excited for if you’re a football fan.
CINCINNATI, OH
Chiefs’ weird gamble blows up in their face

On Tuesday the Chiefs made one of the weirdest gambles we have seen in quite some time. You may have seen by now that the Chiefs and Bengals are playing chess against each other, and the Bengals just made one of the sneakiest moves one could make. Kansas City let...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Dak Prescott makes strong statement about future with Cowboys

Dak Prescott did not play well against the San Francisco 49ers. That undoubtedly was a key reason in why the Dallas Cowboys saw their season come to an end in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. As expected, there is a lot of discourse surrounding Prescott and the Cowboys....
Cowboys’ best potential replacement for Dan Quinn is already in town

The Dallas Cowboys could be forced to replace Dan Quinn if their successful defensive coordinator receives another opportunity to be a head coach elsewhere in the NFL. It’s difficult to argue Quinn’s credentials. His work with the Seattle Seahawks and the Cowboys as defensive coordinator is close to being immaculate. And as head coach, he took the Atlanta Falcons to the Super Bowl.
DALLAS, TX
Bengals throw a major wrench in the Chiefs’ plans

CINCINNATI, OH
Patriots reportedly eyeing three-time Super Bowl champ as next offensive line coach

The New England Patriots moved fast in the hiring process for a new offensive coordinator, and the same could hold true for their next offensive line coach as well. Following the news of Bill O’Brien returning to New England for the vacant offensive coordinator role, NFL Network’s Mike Giardi reported the team was “zeroing in” on Oregon assistant head coach, offensive line coach and run game coordinator Adrian Klemm to join the staff.
OREGON STATE
San Francisco 49ers Lineman Charles Omenihu Arrested After Woman Claims He Pushed Her to the Ground

Omenihu is accused of pushing the woman during an argument on Monday afternoon, a day after the team beat the Dallas Cowboys in the playoffs San Francisco 49ers player Charles Omenihu was arrested by police in Northern California this week, a day after his team cemented their spot in the NFC Championship Game. Omenihu, 25, was arrested after San Jose police received a report of a domestic violence incident on Monday afternoon. When officers arrived at the location of the alleged incident, an adult woman claiming to be...
SAN JOSE, CA
Three Buccaneers that can’t be on the team in 2023

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a lot of questions when it comes to their in-house free agents. The team currently has 27 players without contracts and a lot of them are big names. Players such as Tom Brady, Lavonte David, Jamel Dean, Mike Edwards, Julio Jones, Logan Ryan, and many others face the possibility of playing elsewhere in 2023.
TAMPA, FL
Where to watch the Eagles NFC championship game in and around Philly

All that stands between the Philadelphia Eagles and a spot in Super Bowl LVII is the San Francisco 49ers. It’s a safe bet a high portion of TVs across the Philly region will be tuned in to the NFC Championship game, and a good chunk of sports bars and restaurants will be too, cheering on the Birds as quarterback Jalen Hurts faces off against a familiar foe in 49ers QB Brock Purdy.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The perfect candidate for the Vikings’ DC job just became available

The Minnesota Vikings are off and running in its search to find its next defensive coordinator. While Minnesota works to sift through current candidates, the perfect option just became available. On Thursday, the Carolina Panthers announced the hire of Frank Reich as its head coach. Reich previously served as the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Chiefs could be receiving important reinforcements soon

Earlier this week the Kansas City Chiefs made a somewhat mind-boggling move. You may remember, but they let go of their best special teams guy Chris Lammons. A lot of people weren’t exactly sure why they did it, but there was speculation. On Wednesday, Andy Reid confirmed the Chiefs could be making a move soon, and it only makes sense why they did what they did with Lammons.
KANSAS CITY, MO

