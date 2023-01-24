MiLaysia Fulwiley added another honor to her accomplished career — McDonald’s All-American. The Keenan High standout and South Carolina signee was one of the 24 girls picked for the nation’s top all-star game. The announcement was made during Tuesday’s edition of the “NBA Today” on ESPN. The game will be held in Houston on March 28 and televised on one of ESPN’s family of networks.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO