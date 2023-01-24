ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Conjoined Twin Electricians Provoked Outrage After Disclosing They Are Paid a Single Wage

After being abandoned by their parents after only two months, a set of conjoined twins has come forward to say that they are only given a single paycheck. Two months ago, 19-year-old twins Sohna and Mohna Singh from Punjab, India, appeared in an interview with documentary director Ruhi Çenet on YouTube, where they discussed their meager monthly income of $250. In previous interviews, the siblings said they were paid two different salaries, but it seems that has changed since then.
Andrei Tapalaga

Japan Has One of the Lowest Ages of Conset at 13 Years Old

Because Japan's age of consent is based on the Napoleonic Code, which was adopted to the country in the late 19th century, it is 13 years old. The age of consent for sexual behavior under this legislation is 13 for females and 14 for boys, and it has been that way ever since.
theaviationgeekclub.com

China’s J-20 Mighty Dragon Fighter Pilot Said He Flew Over Taiwan Undetected

“When I was flying the fighter plane Treasure Island of the motherland, I could see the entire coastline and mountains of the Treasure Island. At that moment, I was proud and proud [sic],” Captain Yang Juncheng, PLAAF J-20 Mighty Dragon pilot. A People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) J-20...
New York Post

Bodies burned in streets of China with funeral homes overwhelmed by COVID deaths

Graphic images appear to show families in China burning the bodies of their loved ones in the streets — a horrifying consequence of the country’s current surge in COVID cases. Chinese funeral homes and hospitals say they’ve become overwhelmed after the country’s “zero-COVID” policies were reversed last month. Videos shared to Twitter show purported makeshift cremations taking place in the streets. In one clip, a wooden casket can be seen burning in a seemingly rural part of the country. Another video, believed to be filmed in Shanghai, shows a group of people gathered around a makeshift pyre that has been set aflame. One...
TheDailyBeast

How This ‘Most Dangerous’ African Tribe Cleverly Fools Tourists

When the rainy season finishes, a few tourists head into the south of Ethiopia, close to the borders with Kenya and South Sudan. They’re searching for one of the last African tribes that pierce and gauge their lips with large decorative plates. These people are called the Mursi, and for years a handful of the most popular travel magazines photographed them adorning gorgeous lip plates, cattle horns, sticks and bones, berries and leaves, and other foliage.The tourists want to see in real life what they have grown up seeing on the covers of these magazines. So they make the journey....
The Independent

Tsunami warning after 7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Pacific island nation

A tsunami warning has been issued after a powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake rocked the Pacific archipelago of Vanuatu.The earthquake was centered 15 miles from Port Olry and hit at a depth of 17 miles on Sunday, according to the US Geological Survey.The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre issued an alert for coasts within 186 miles of the epicentre.“Tsunami waves reaching 0.3 to 1 meters above the tide level are possible for some coasts of Vanuatu,” it said.The alert was withdrawn hours later, with authorities saying the threat had passed. There have been no reports of damage or casualties so far.Posting to...
New York Post

Pompeo warns millions could be infected with COVID because of China

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo slammed Chinese President Xi Jinping Sunday as he warned COVID could rapidly spread across the globe after China dropped its strict virus measures. The former Trump official told radio host John Catsimatidis Sunday morning that Xi will “infect millions more” because Chinese residents – who are facing yet another surge in infections – are now free to travel. He even recalled frightening scenes from Italy in 2020 — before vaccines were developed — where hospitals were overloaded with people seeking medical help due to the disease. “You remember those pictures from Milan when the hospitals...

