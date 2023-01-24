Read full article on original website
Related
WHO urges action after cough syrups linked to more than 300 child deaths
The World Health Organization has called for “immediate and concerted action” to protect children from contaminated medicines after a spate of child deaths linked to cough syrups last year. In 2022, more than 300 children - mainly aged under 5 - in the Gambia, Indonesia and Uzbekistan died...
A man from Uganda who has 12 wives, 102 children, and 568 grandkids is worried about rising living costs
Women carrying food and supplies in UgandaPhoto byNinno JackJronUnsplash. A 67-year-old Ugandan farmer, Musa Hasahya, is worried about how he will support his family in the coming months.
Conjoined Twin Electricians Provoked Outrage After Disclosing They Are Paid a Single Wage
After being abandoned by their parents after only two months, a set of conjoined twins has come forward to say that they are only given a single paycheck. Two months ago, 19-year-old twins Sohna and Mohna Singh from Punjab, India, appeared in an interview with documentary director Ruhi Çenet on YouTube, where they discussed their meager monthly income of $250. In previous interviews, the siblings said they were paid two different salaries, but it seems that has changed since then.
Woman Demands $3,000 In Compensation After Hotel Worker Walked Into Her Room At Midnight
A woman has demanded $3,000 in compensation after a hotel worker entered her room after midnight in order to deliver a platter of fruit. The hotel maintains it did no wrong and has refused not only compensation, but even to formally apologize. Hotel Worker Entered Into Woman’s Room At Midnight…To...
Japan Has One of the Lowest Ages of Conset at 13 Years Old
Because Japan's age of consent is based on the Napoleonic Code, which was adopted to the country in the late 19th century, it is 13 years old. The age of consent for sexual behavior under this legislation is 13 for females and 14 for boys, and it has been that way ever since.
theaviationgeekclub.com
China’s J-20 Mighty Dragon Fighter Pilot Said He Flew Over Taiwan Undetected
“When I was flying the fighter plane Treasure Island of the motherland, I could see the entire coastline and mountains of the Treasure Island. At that moment, I was proud and proud [sic],” Captain Yang Juncheng, PLAAF J-20 Mighty Dragon pilot. A People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) J-20...
In Rare Address, Xi Jinping Says China Facing Tough Challenges As COVID-19 Enters 'New Phase'
In a rare video speech, President Xi Jinping said China was facing tough times as COVID-19 cases skyrocketed after the government eased curbs last month – one of the most direct acknowledgments of Beijing worsening health crisis. What Happened: Xi, addressing his people on the eve of the lunar...
Bodies burned in streets of China with funeral homes overwhelmed by COVID deaths
Graphic images appear to show families in China burning the bodies of their loved ones in the streets — a horrifying consequence of the country’s current surge in COVID cases. Chinese funeral homes and hospitals say they’ve become overwhelmed after the country’s “zero-COVID” policies were reversed last month. Videos shared to Twitter show purported makeshift cremations taking place in the streets. In one clip, a wooden casket can be seen burning in a seemingly rural part of the country. Another video, believed to be filmed in Shanghai, shows a group of people gathered around a makeshift pyre that has been set aflame. One...
‘Kraken’ COVID symptoms: What to know about the strain sweeping through the U.S. and now in at least 28 other countries
XBB.1.5 – dubbed ‘Kraken’ by Canadian biology professor Dr. Ryan Gregory and his following in the Twitterverse – is the most transmissible COVID variant yet, according to the World Health Organization. A risk assessment is currently being drawn up for the new mutant strain by WHO’s...
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
How This ‘Most Dangerous’ African Tribe Cleverly Fools Tourists
When the rainy season finishes, a few tourists head into the south of Ethiopia, close to the borders with Kenya and South Sudan. They’re searching for one of the last African tribes that pierce and gauge their lips with large decorative plates. These people are called the Mursi, and for years a handful of the most popular travel magazines photographed them adorning gorgeous lip plates, cattle horns, sticks and bones, berries and leaves, and other foliage.The tourists want to see in real life what they have grown up seeing on the covers of these magazines. So they make the journey....
8 infectious diseases that made a comeback in 2022 unexpectedly — and illnesses that could surge in 2023
Polio, cholera, monkeypox, RSV, and measles all surged in communities that hadn't dealt with major outbreaks in years — or ever before.
studyfinds.org
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 possibly more likely to infect those who are vaccinated, officials say
New York City health authorities warned that the highly transmissible omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 may be more likely to infect those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Tsunami warning after 7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Pacific island nation
A tsunami warning has been issued after a powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake rocked the Pacific archipelago of Vanuatu.The earthquake was centered 15 miles from Port Olry and hit at a depth of 17 miles on Sunday, according to the US Geological Survey.The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre issued an alert for coasts within 186 miles of the epicentre.“Tsunami waves reaching 0.3 to 1 meters above the tide level are possible for some coasts of Vanuatu,” it said.The alert was withdrawn hours later, with authorities saying the threat had passed. There have been no reports of damage or casualties so far.Posting to...
Vox
Coming soon: Beef, coffee, and chocolate, without a side of environmental destruction
Benji Jones is a senior environmental reporter at Vox, covering biodiversity loss and climate change. Before joining Vox, he was a senior energy reporter at Insider. Benji previously worked as a wildlife researcher. This story is part of a group of stories called. The biodiversity crisis, explained. Many popular grocery...
Urgent warning to 500,000 at risk of heart attack or stroke over medication delay
HALF a million Brits should have started vital heart meds during lockdown but did not get medical help. Now 13,500 more people are at risk of serious illnesses like strokes and heart attacks because of the delays. The British Heart Foundation said there were 491,306 fewer first prescriptions for blood...
American mother who lived in China for 16 years says she misses Communist government 'co-parent'
An American designer who spent 16 years in Shanghai wrote an essay in the NYT highlighting the virtues of raising her children under the eye of the Chinese government.
Pompeo warns millions could be infected with COVID because of China
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo slammed Chinese President Xi Jinping Sunday as he warned COVID could rapidly spread across the globe after China dropped its strict virus measures. The former Trump official told radio host John Catsimatidis Sunday morning that Xi will “infect millions more” because Chinese residents – who are facing yet another surge in infections – are now free to travel. He even recalled frightening scenes from Italy in 2020 — before vaccines were developed — where hospitals were overloaded with people seeking medical help due to the disease. “You remember those pictures from Milan when the hospitals...
China Covid: experts estimate 9,000 deaths a day as US says it may sample wastewater from planes
The United States is considering sampling wastewater taken from international aircraft to track any emerging new Covid-19 variants as infections surge in China, as UK-based health experts estimate about 9,000 people a days are now dying of the disease in China. The proposed of testing wastewater by the US Centers...
Comments / 0