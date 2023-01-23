ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Hawaii Tourist Or Resident Misbehavior – What’s Worse?

Let’s face it, travel, including Hawaii travel, isn’t the same as it used to be. There’s a new roughness around the edges. After the three-year Covid travel break or whatever else is to blame, some of the sweetness and Aloha, if you will, was clearly diminished when travel reopened.
The history of ABC Stores

HONOLULU (HI Now) - ABC Stores has progressed from a ‘mom & pop store’ to one of the most recognizable brands in the Hawaii tourism industry. The founders of ABC Stores, through their vision, paved the road for this success with a belief in two fundamental tenets: convenience and service.
HONOLULU, HI
Now Two Disruptive Hawaii Flights: Same Day/Same Airline

When will this ever end? On Friday, we wrote about the plane diversion of an American Airlines Hawaii flight that took place en route from Phoenix to Honolulu. And that came just four days after we wrote about a prior Hawaii flight diversion for the same reason. So that should be it for a while, no? Apparently not.
HONOLULU, HI
Poke brand opens 1st Colorado restaurant

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Colorado has a new option for Hawaiian-inspired poke. Fast-casual brand Pokeworks has opened its first location in Colorado in Greenwood Village. Pokeworks held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday at the location, inside the Belleview Promenade shopping center at 8000 E. Belleview Ave. The new restaurant will be open everyday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
COLORADO STATE
The Ritz-Carlton | 5-star hotel in Denver, Colorado

The Ritz-Carlton, Denver is a 5-star hotel located 700 meters from LoDo Quarter, and boasts views of the mountains. The hotel is located a 12-minute walk from the Colorado Convention Center. Located in the Financial District, this beautiful hotel is adjacent to the 16th Street Mall. This hotel is less...
DENVER, CO
Study Reveals Top 3 Places Colorado Residents Travel to the Most

If you're ready for a vacation, you're not alone — the rest of Colorado is too. You could keep things close to home with a Centennial State road trip, or you could take it a step further by hopping on a plane (even though DIA isn't the best airport). But where are Colorado residents traveling to?
COLORADO STATE
Two Colorado Cities Make List of Best Places to Visit in U.S.

How could you not want to visit Colorado? From charming mountain towns to dashing city sites to calming countrysides, the Centennial State has tons to offer. However, two Colorado cities might really be worth a trip — at least according to the travel website TripsToDiscover. The platform recently published...
COLORADO STATE
Grand Junction Colorado Is Setting Their Thermostats at These Temperatures

Grand Junction, Colorado's nighttime temperatures are hanging out in the teens, and they're only getting lower. At what temperature are we setting our thermostats?. Times are a bit chilly, and the week of January 23, 2023, sees us dropping down into the single digits. The colder temperatures approaching, I asked on Facebook, " "At what temperature are you currently setting your thermostat?" Here's what you had to say.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
13 Responsible Dog Breeders In Colorado That You Can Trust

You’ve decided to get a puppy… hurray! I am so happy for you!. Like most of us, I am sure that when you decided to get a dog, your first thought was to go on the Internet and Google “best dog breeders in Colorado”, and it hopefully brought you here.
COLORADO STATE

