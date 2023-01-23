In season 4 of ‘Fauda,’ Israeli tactics come under fire — and so do the show’s heroes

Read full article on original website
Pursuit of justice must include justice within our ranks
In the black and white photo, the couple looked comfortable, stylish even. They were Jews who lived in Berlin during the Shoah who betrayed the hiding places of other Jews to the Gestapo. The photo and just the briefest caption is part of an outdoor exhibition on Berlin during World War II at the Topography of Terror, a museum in Berlin on the site of what was Gestapo headquarters.
