yumadailynews.com
Slime workshop is offered at San Luis Youth Center
SAN LUIS - The Youth Center in San Luis has been encouraging resident's to come out and join them for their slime workshop. The event is on January 31st and February 2nd, for 5:00 pm tp 6:30 pm. There is no charge to attend. Ages: 7-17 Throughout the workshop participant's...
holtvilletribune.com
Queers and Beers Event Looks to Expand
EL CENTRO – Beer, pizza and dancing successfully combined for the latest Queers and Beers event that took place in downtown El Centro the night of Saturday, Jan. 21. Organizers Joey Espinoza and Lesley Lee Martinez worked in conjunction with Mexca Brew Co. to host the event. The event...
calexicochronicle.com
Kings of Brisket Return to Brawley
BRAWLEY – In the wee hours of the morning, anyone could have been awake in Brawley and smelled something good coming from the center of town on Saturday, Jan. 21. Chrisi Camou and Joe Rodriguez said the smell of the barbeque drew them to the city’s downtown plaza during their morning walk.
yumadailynews.com
City of Yuma is taking entries for Silver Spur Rodeo Parade
YUMA - Official's for the 78th Annual Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo Parade have been taking entries to be in the parade. The event will take place starting on Main Street and heading uptown. Final route is being considered by City of Yuma, additional information will be on their website. Residents who want to apply can here.
yumadailynews.com
Main Library announces virtual author talks dates for February
YUMA - The Main Library in Yuma has been announcing their series of virtual author talks with bestselling authors and thought leaders will be continuing. Each event will be live-streamed at the Main and Foothills libraries. Or, participate remotely by registering for an event at https://libraryc.org/yumalibrary/upcoming. Thursday, February 9th at...
SignalsAZ
Yuma Annual Neighborhood Cleanup Starts Jan 30
The Yuma Annual Neighborhood Cleanup begins Monday, Jan. 30, providing curbside removal of large, unwanted items. Conducted in addition to normal solid waste pickups, City of Yuma Public Works crews will make weekly rounds through City of Yuma neighborhoods and collect bulky items such as broken furniture, appliances, tree trimmings, and bagged lawn clippings.
yumadailynews.com
Yuma Fire reminds the community to watch their step, 10% of calls are fall related
YUMA - According to Yuma Fire Department, about 10% of their emergency calls have been fall related. Last week 41 emergency medical responses were for injuries related to falls. Officials say this could be something as simple as tripping in a parking lot or cases often more serious, like falling from a ladder or roof.
Restroom lit on fire at Aquatic Center
The Yuma Police Department (YPD) is looking for those responsible for lighting a restroom on fire. The post Restroom lit on fire at Aquatic Center appeared first on KYMA.
thedesertreview.com
Brisket contest winners "Dig Deep" at 4th Annual Brisket Cook Off
BRAWLEY — Main Street was closed from both the North and South intersections of Plaza Street in observance of the Fourth Annual Brawley Brisket Cook-Off presented by the Brawley Cattle Call Queen Royalty Association Saturday, January 21. The event was sponsored by One World Beef and The Chamber of...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in El Centro, CA
The city of El Centro in California is an excellent destination for travelers who want to explore the wilderness of dunes. This desert city is located 15 meters below sea level. Likewise, El Centro is the largest city in Imperial County. Thanks to its convenient location, the city is perfect...
Demolition scheduled for new county building in downtown Yuma
Demolition is scheduled within the upcoming weeks of buildings at 185 and 197 S. Main Street for the new Yuma County Administration Services building. The post Demolition scheduled for new county building in downtown Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
kawc.org
MCAS Yuma 2023 Airshow Set to Take Flight
After a three-year hiatus, the skies over Yuma will once again be filled with daring pilots performing extreme aerial maneuvers. The 2023 Yuma Airshow is set to take flight on March 11, officials with Marine Corps Air Station Yuma said Wednesday. It had been cancelled in previous years, due to...
Big changes coming to ECRMC
El Centro Medical Center (ECRMC) sent a formal notice to the Imperial County Public Health Department saying it will no longer offer base hospital services after March 22. The post Big changes coming to ECRMC appeared first on KYMA.
Classic car show comes to Yuma, two cars won top prizes
Westwind RV & Golf Resort hosted the weekend-long event dubbed, "Cool January Nights." The post Classic car show comes to Yuma, two cars won top prizes appeared first on KYMA.
Foothills residents speak out against rezoning for new apartments
Dozens of Foothills residents came out to the Yuma County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting Tuesday night, speaking out against rezoning in their neighborhood. The post Foothills residents speak out against rezoning for new apartments appeared first on KYMA.
Weekend crime spree takes place
Police first responded to a report on 13th Avenue at 4:21 am this past Saturday morning. The post Weekend crime spree takes place appeared first on KYMA.
YPD looks for witnesses of a crash on 32nd Street
A car crash happened around the area of 32nd St. and Ave 3 1/2 E resulting in both drivers being taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The post YPD looks for witnesses of a crash on 32nd Street appeared first on KYMA.
yumadailynews.com
Teen from Calexico arrested for commercial burglary, video posted
CALEXICO - A teen in Calexico has been arrested by a local shopping center cop for burglary. The cop was patrolling a local shopping center when he noticed a shattered window to a business. The teen noticed the cop and jumped out the shattered window of the business with the...
yumadailynews.com
Yuma's Most Wanted | Week of January 23rd
Anyone with information regarding any suspect(s) featured in this article can contact the Yuma Police Department directly at (928) 783-4421. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME.
yumadailynews.com
Two men in Yuma are shot from drive-by incident, shooters still out there
YUMA - Two men in Yuma have been taken to the hospital from being involved in a drive-by incident. Yuma Police got a call from YRMC that the two men had been shot. The incident happened at 4:00 in the morning, around 9th street. Police say two shooters came up to the men and shot them, got into a car, and drove away. No suspects have been identified.
