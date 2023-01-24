ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Page Six

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
College Football News

College Football Transfer Portal 2023 Rankings: 15 Best Linebackers

Who are the best and brightest linebackers in the 2023 college football transfer portal? Where will they be playing this season?. From a few thumpers who can stop the run, to a few hybrids who can do a little of everything, to a bunch of defenders who’ll step right in and become quarterbacks of the defense, there’s going to be a whole lot of noise being made by this year’s group of linebackers in the transfer portal.
KANSAS STATE
College Football News

Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 2020 to 2022 Final Top 25

Where did all the top teams rank in the final 2020 to 2022 top 25 USA TODAY Coaches college football poll? Which programs made the cut and which ones just missed out but received votes?. USA TODAY Coaches Poll, All-Time Rankings. Greatest Programs of All-Time | 1950s | 1960s |...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy