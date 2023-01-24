Read full article on original website
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs NFL Playoffs AFC Championship Prediction Game Preview
Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs NFL Playoffs AFC Championship prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch, Sunday, January 29. Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs NFL Playoffs AFC Championship Prediction Game Preview. Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs How To Watch. Date: Sunday, January 29. Game Time: 6:30 ET.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
College Football Transfer Portal 2023: Every Team's Top Transfer You Should Know
Who are the players you have to know from the 2023 college football transfer portal? Who’s the main new guy for every team, and who are the biggest losses?. It’s a new world of college football now with the transfer portal changing the game. Teams are able to...
College Football Transfer Portal 2023 Rankings: 15 Best Linebackers
Who are the best and brightest linebackers in the 2023 college football transfer portal? Where will they be playing this season?. From a few thumpers who can stop the run, to a few hybrids who can do a little of everything, to a bunch of defenders who’ll step right in and become quarterbacks of the defense, there’s going to be a whole lot of noise being made by this year’s group of linebackers in the transfer portal.
Notre Dame Football Schedule 2023: Analysis, Breakdown, 3 Things To Know
Notre Dame football schedule 2023: What are the biggest games on the Fighting Irish schedule and what are 3 things to know?. Notre Dame Football Schedule 2023: 3 Things To Know. Aug 26 Navy (in Dublin) Sept 2 Tennessee State. Sept 9 at NC State. Sept 16 Central Michigan. Sept...
Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 2020 to 2022 Final Top 25
Where did all the top teams rank in the final 2020 to 2022 top 25 USA TODAY Coaches college football poll? Which programs made the cut and which ones just missed out but received votes?. USA TODAY Coaches Poll, All-Time Rankings. Greatest Programs of All-Time | 1950s | 1960s |...
