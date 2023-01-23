ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Chargers 2023 NFL draft target: Ohio State EDGE Zach Harrison

By Gavino Borquez
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Over the next couple of months, we are going to be taking a look at a handful of draft prospects leading up to the 2023 NFL draft.

With the Chargers having needs at various positions, we will do our best to evaluate the players that we feel fit the team precisely.

Today, I take a look at Ohio State edge defender Zach Harrison.

Vitals

Height: 6-6

Weight: 272

One-Liner

Harrison has an ideal blend of explosiveness, size, length & strength and pass rush upside, and with further coaching and development can become an impact starter, projecting as a defensive end that can occasionally reduce inside to take advantage of mismatches.

Strengths

Very athletic, explosive player…Eats up a lot of grass with his initial step off the ball…Uses his length (35 3/4-inch arms) well to create separation…Can convert speed to power with the pop in his hands to stun linemen off their spot…Has developed a toolbox of counters (swipe/rip) to set up and defeat offensive tackles…Slices to the inside of bigger tackles, works his hands throughout the action…Terrific closing burst to make plays in pursuit…Strong at point of attack against the run…Ability to get his hands into throwing lanes.

Weaknesses

Can be tardy off the ball at times…Doesn’t show much true bend around the edge…Can be too intent to rush up the field and overruns the action…Plays with poor pad level at times, will get out leveraged by blockers.

Red Flags

N/A

Fit Likelihood

High

Grade

1st-2nd

Highlights

