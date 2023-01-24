ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘The View’ Interrupted by an On-Air Fart, Much to the Delight of Alyssa Farah Griffin

The View can get heated and loud at the Hot Topics table, but an especially unusual noise interrupted yesterday’s broadcast, much to the surprise of viewers and the co-hosts themselves. During a political debate on the Wednesday (Jan. 25) show, Whoopi Goldberg and her View co-stars were interrupted by what can only be described as a fart sound. The flatulent interruption came at a rather inappropriate time as the panel discussed the recent discovery of classified documents in the home of former vice president Mike Pence. While they raised concerns about nuclear secrets floating around outside of the White House (as is rumored...
Woman seeking divorce shocked to find she was never married because wedding officiant died before submitting paperwork

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. Ever since I was a little girl I have dreamed about getting married and what my wedding day would look like. The details have changed a bit over the years after romanticizing the traditional church wedding when I was young because those were the only kind I had ever attended.
Former Dancing With The Stars Pro Cheryl Burke Says She Is “Proud” To Be “Alone, Not Lonely” After Ex-Husband Matthew Lawrence Reveals Romance With Rozonda Chilli Thomas

Former Dancing with the Stars pro Cheryl Burke’s choreo might be on point, or en pointe, but her love life has been a bit of a mess. You don’t have to wonder about it because Cheryl is quite fond of over-sharing on social media. Her marriage to ex-husband Matthew Lawrence didn’t work out and she […] The post Former Dancing With The Stars Pro Cheryl Burke Says She Is “Proud” To Be “Alone, Not Lonely” After Ex-Husband Matthew Lawrence Reveals Romance With Rozonda Chilli Thomas appeared first on Reality Tea.
Are Taylor Swift’s ‘Lavender Haze’ Lyrics About Joe Alwyn? She’s Protecting ‘The Real Stuff’ In Their Relationship From ‘Weird Rumors’

After releasing her hit album Midnights, Taylor Swift is back at it with another Easter egg-filled music video. But what exactly are Taylor Swift’s “Lavender Haze” lyrics about? Taylor released her record-breaking 10th album, Midnights, on October 21, 2022. “Bejeweled” is the ninth track in both the regular version and the “3 am” version, which includes an extra seven songs released three hours after the main Midnights album. Taylor announced the release of her new album at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. The album is about “13 sleepless nights” throughout Taylor’s life and touches on themes from years past. The album placed No....

