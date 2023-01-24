Watch the 'AGT: All-Stars' Golden Buzzer Winner That Simon Cowell Says Has Magical Powers Like Harry Potter!

Read full article on original website
Related
‘The View’ Interrupted by an On-Air Fart, Much to the Delight of Alyssa Farah Griffin
The View can get heated and loud at the Hot Topics table, but an especially unusual noise interrupted yesterday’s broadcast, much to the surprise of viewers and the co-hosts themselves. During a political debate on the Wednesday (Jan. 25) show, Whoopi Goldberg and her View co-stars were interrupted by what can only be described as a fart sound. The flatulent interruption came at a rather inappropriate time as the panel discussed the recent discovery of classified documents in the home of former vice president Mike Pence. While they raised concerns about nuclear secrets floating around outside of the White House (as is rumored...
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings loses his composure after a contestant gives a hilariously wrong response to clue
A CONTESTANT on Monday's Jeopardy! episode has made a well-intentioned but uproariously incorrect guess. Fans even claimed host Ken Jennings "scoffed" at Anne Faircloth's response thinking college-aged runners have to shave their "legs." Reigning champ Troy Meyer faced Duncan Bowling, an ICU nurse manager from Washington, DC, and Anne, a...
NME
15 huge horror movies that will scare your pants off in 2023
New year, new scares – 2023 looks like it will have a lot of them, if the upcoming slate of horror movies is anything to go by. Among them, expect to be given a fright by AI-assisted dolls, childhood favourites gone feral and, er, a cocaine-eating bear. Don’t worry, Hollywood is still giving us all the usual ghosts and ghouls too, so get ready for an incredibly spooky year ahead with these unmissable horror films.
Voices: It is time to tell the truth about Harry, Meghan and my grandfather – Nelson Mandela
When people accused me recently of criticising Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for “profiteering” from my grandfather’s name, I was shocked. Because it was false. I had never accused Harry and Meghan of doing this.Instead, I was misquoted, leading to global news coverage that weaponised my name – and the name of my grandfather, the late anti-apartheid activist and first president of South Africa, Nelson Mandela – to target a woman of colour.It is true that I feel terribly disappointed whenever the Mandela name or face is used for commercial purposes without any benefit to vision he stood for.But...
Celebrities say Nelly was demon possessed during an Australian concert
Rapper Nelly is being accused of being demon-possessed and you can watch the video and judge for yourself. Aa he is singing his eyes roll back in his head and some fans have said that he was drunk, high, or having a medical episode. What is interesting is he never slurred his words, did not stumble or fall, did not stutter or lose focus. He went on with the song without missing a beat. TMZ reported that the rapper is laughing about his behavior but many don't find it funny.
brides.com
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Announced Their Pregnancy News at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s Wedding
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they were expecting their first child together (who would later be named Archie) on October 15, 2018, the public couldn’t contain their excitement. But before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the news with the world, they revealed the information to the royal family. In his new memoir, Spare, Harry opens up about the first time the couple broached the subject with their relatives. Harry writes in his novel that he and Meghan had planned on starting a family after they tied the knot in May of 2018. They learned they were expecting a few months later, so they decided to tell members of the royal family at Princess Eugenie’s wedding on October 12, 2018.
Mo’Nique To Play A Haunted Widow In Lee Daniels Produced Horror Film ‘The Reading’
Mo'Nique and Lee Daniels are continuing their collaborative partnership with a new film set to debut via BET+ next month.
NME
A priest claims to have visited hell where he saw demons singing Rihanna
A priest claims to have briefly died and visited hell, and says that he saw demons singing Rihanna. Michigan priest Gerald Johnson claimed that he temporarily died in 2016 after a heart attack, and visited hell before he came back to life. “My spirit left my physical body,” he explained...
ComicBook
Stephen King Teases Trailer Release for The Boogeyman
Stephen King fans were given the good news last week that the upcoming adaptation of his novel The Boogeyman would no longer be an exclusive Hulu release and would be landing in theaters, but today the author himself took to Twitter to tease that the first trailer for the film would be arriving this weekend. With the film being in development for years and with no official looks at the film having been unveiled, fans are surely curious about how the project will be embraced in a new medium, and we might be finding out how it looks this weekend. The Boogeyman is slated to hit theaters on June 2nd.
Michigan Priest Claims He Went to Hell and Encountered Demons Singing Rihanna Songs
In a recent post on Tik Tok, Gerald Johnson, a priest who resides in the Michigan-area claimed that he went to Hell during a near death experience in 2016. Johnson who was the victim of a heart attack that nearly killed him says that he fully expected to move on to an afterlife. However, he ended up in the place, opposite of where he thought he would be going and it was awful. In his words, Johnson says:
‘Accused’ Premiere Secures Hefty Delayed Viewing To Become Fox’s Highest-Rated & Most-Watched Drama Debut In 3 Years
EXCLUSIVE: Howard Gordon‘s crime anthology Accused has continued to rake in viewers since its Sunday premiere on Fox. The debut episode, which aired after NFL on Fox on January 22, delivered more than 11.3M multi-platform viewers and a 2.3 rating among the advertiser-friendly 18-49 demographic in the three days after its premiere, according to data from Fox. That’s a fairly hefty increase from the 8.4M live+same-day audience. The episode now ranks as television’s highest-rated and most-watched debut in nearly two years, since the premiere of NBC’s Law & Order: Organized Crime in April 2021. That viewership includes an audience of 1.2M on...
It's not just Harry and William — here are 6 other pairs of royal siblings who've clashed throughout history
From King Charles and Prince Andrew to Mary and Anne Boleyn, these royal siblings have complicated relationships.
Downy Unstopables Super Bowl Commercial Teasers Dare You Guess Their Hoodie-Clad Mystery Celebrity
The biggest mystery might not be found in the Rian Johnson-directed, Natasha Lyonne-starring Poker Face series on Peacock. Instead, it might be found in Downy Unstopables commercial for Super Bowl LVII. In the three months leading up to the Big Game on Feb. 12, Downy has had a mysterious celebrity underneath a blue hoodie. “[They] want to use my face for their Super Bowl ad,” the celeb says in the first teaser. “But I haven’t agreed yet, because I don’t believe it will keep your clothes fresh for twelve weeks. So I’m gonna sniff this thing until the Super Bowl to see if it’s true. But until then, I’m going to hide my identity.”
‘The Mole Agent’ Director Maite Alberdi Talks Sundance Doc ‘The Eternal Memory’
Providing a masterclass in empathy, Chilean documentarian Maite Alberdi lends a certain whimsy to her works that forage hope amidst roving sadness. She manages to extract each ounce of charm from her subjects and, as in her study of aging and isolation in Oscar-nominated “The Mole Agent,” she continues to showcase a zest for life in the protagonists in her latest feature. “The Eternal Memory” follows former Chilean journalist Augusto Góngora and his wife, actress Paulina Urrutia, in their rigorous fight against Augusto’s memory-zapping diagnosis. Tender and sentimental, scenes oscillate between the torture of a fast-fading history and divine moments of immense...
Celebrity deaths 2023 – all the stars who have passed away
IT MAY only the start of the year, but sadly the world has already lost some much-loved stars. The Sun takes the time to honour the celebrities who have sadly passed away so far in 2023. Which celebrities have died in 2023?. Anthony ‘Top’ Topham. Founding guitarist of...
People Claim to See Reflection of 'Ghost' of Elvis During Axl Rose's 'Graceland' Performance
It really does look like the King.
thedigitalfix.com
Robert Pattinson calls new movie “like nothing I’ve ever done before”
After his starring role in 2022 movie The Batman, people are appreciating Robert Pattinson in ways they never have before. After years of being defined based on his role in The Twilight movies, the Batman actor has finally broken out of the teen movie mould and is taking on more ambitious projects than ever.
The best horror films on Netflix – in cyberspace nobody can hear you scream
Slashers, ghosts, demonic infestations – ‘ spooktacular' is the only word’ for this streaming content
Baz Luhrmann’s Wife: Meet His Spouse Catherine Martin
Catherine Martin (b. Jan. 26, 2965) is an Australian designer. She married Baz Luhrmann in 1997. Catherine is an Oscar Award-winning costume designer. Baz Luhrmann and his wife, Catherine Martin, “have this tremendous energy, it’s like a lightning bolt,” said Vogue Australia’s editor-in-chief, Nancy Pilcher, in 2022. That energy has carried their romance from their early days together, attending college in Australia to Hollywood and back. Catherine has been instrumental in Baz’s films – from Strictly Ballroom to Romeo + Juliet to Elvis – having that signature look, feel, and sensation that has come to define Luhrmann’s overall oeuvre.
Comments / 0