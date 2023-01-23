Read full article on original website
Wilson, Leora Hanson
Wilson Leora Hanson Wilson 93 Logan passed away January 23, 2023. Funeral arrangements are pending with Allen-Hall Mortuary. A complete obituary will be published in next week's paper and online at www.allenmortuaries.com .
Schvaneveldt, Jay D.
January 15, 1937 - January 25, 2023 Jay D Schvaneveldt passed away on January 25, 2023. A viewing will be held at Allen-Hall Mortuary at 420 East 1800 North in North Logan, Utah on Friday, January 27, 2023 from 6:30 - 7:30 pm. Funeral services will be Saturday, January 28 at the Weston, Idaho chapel at 11:00 am with a viewing from 9:30 - 10:30 am. A full obituary will be published later this week.
Elwood, Russell Don
Elwood Russell Don Elwood 92 Smithfield passed away January 22, 2023. www.nelsonfuneralhome.com . Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
Obray, Eloise Kay (Leishman)
Obray Eloise Kay Leishman Obray 84 Logan passed away January 22, 2023. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary. A funeral will be held Saturday, Jan. 28 at 12 pm at Allen-Hall Mortuary with a viewing prior from 10-11:30 am. A complete obituary can be viewed online at www.allenmortuaries.com .
Hoggan, L. Brent
Hoggan L. Brent Hoggan 89 North Logan passed away January 21, 2023. A funeral will be held Saturday, Jan. 28 at the North Logan Stake Center at 12 pm with a viewing prior from 10-11:30 am. An evening viewing will also be held Friday from 6-8 pm at Allen-Hall Mortuary. A complete obituary will run in Thursday's paper and online at www.allenmortuaries.com .
Preston Posts - January 25, 2023
To finish up the month of December’s many Christmas events, the Grace Fellowship 6th-12th graders youth group helped the Preston Elks Lodge fill large and small boxes at the Elks Lodge annual Christmas Baskets charitable project for families December 14. The Grace Fellowship Church held their annual Christmas Eve...
Smock, Shonnie
Shonnie Smock passed away peacefully in his sleep on January 19, 2023. He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, on April 27, 1937, to Bridwell Shonnie Smock and Georgia Mikkelsen. He grew up in Fountain Green, Utah, and Redding, California. He joined the Navy after high school graduation, serving from 1955 to 1959. He spent his entire career as a union sheet metal worker. Shonnie had six daughters and four sons, 26 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren. He had many hobbies and interests over the years including spending time outdoors, spending time with family, cooking, and visiting the ocean. He was a dedicated member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He is survived by his children Christine Williams, Alex Atkin, Linda Schaeffer, Shonna Sullivan, Kenneth Smock (Kristi), Matthew Smock (Rachel), and Aaron Smock (Miranda), as well as siblings John (Betty) Mikkelsen, Glenn (Leola) Mikkelsen, and Ruth Mikkelsen. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Andrew Mikkelsen, sister Mary "LaRue" Mikkelsen Petty, son Raymond Smock, daughters Kathy Marie Priddis and Vicky Smock, grandson Nicholas Smock, and wife Linda Smock. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 25, at Larkin Sunset Lawn, 2350 E 1300 S, Salt Lake City, with a viewing from 9:00 - 10:30 AM, followed by the funeral service at 11:00 AM. Dedication of the grave will be at 3:00 PM at Richmond City Cemetery, 90 S 100 W, Richmond, Utah.
Corinne Comments: City decides against rezone; decrying church vandalism
Wow. Still reeling from holiday happenings. And the weather. And the early night darkness. And the three months ahead that show no relief. Winter is not my favorite season!. Hope you did not see the vandalism at the old Methodist Church. There is never an excuse for such behavior. Progress continues at the restoration of the building. At the recent meeting of the Corinne City council, members agreed that two unisex restrooms would be a needed addition to the building, even though there were no such facilities in the original building. The restrooms will be housed in the small shed at the back of the church. This addition will not be counted as part of the historical restoration project.
Jonathon Spuhler discusses renovation in Paris
For years, the brick building on the northwest corner of Center and Main streets in Paris has been crumbling under disuse and disrepair. If you drive by today, you’ll see new signs of life. “We picked this building up about three years ago,” said Jonathon Spuhler, who moved with...
Health West acquiring seven clinics in multiple states
POCATELLO — A community health organization headquartered in the Gate City that has a clinic in Preston will soon add several new facilities and approximately 16,000 new patients from three states to its network following a sizable acquisition. Health West, a local non-profit organization that strives to provide an...
SSLT Conserves Ranchland and Wildlife Habitat in Bear Lake County
Sagebrush Steppe Land Trust (SSLT) completed two contiguous conservation easements in Bear Lake County, Idaho, on Jan. 6, that protect 931 acres of ranchland, open space, and wildlife habitat. “Land is a gift from God,” explains the landowner, who wishes to remain anonymous. “As landowners we see the value in...
Peanut gallery fills up for Montpelier city council
Attendance shot through the roof for the city council meeting in Montpelier on Jan. 18. Most seem to have been there at the prompting of church leaders who supported the proposed height exemption for the incoming temple. That early item of business was passed quickly and without fanfare, upon the...
Boys basketball: Bears edge Mustangs for first region win
After dropping their first two games on the road to start Region 11 play, the Bear River boys basketball squad found there’s no place like home as they got their first region win of the season last Thursday night. Hosting Mountain Crest in their region home opener, the Bears...
Prep boys wrestling: Trio of local boys teams fare well at Tiger Brawl
For the second time in as many years, a trio of Cache Valley high school boys wrestling programs were among the top performers at the Tiger Brawl, an annual bracketed tournament that is contested in Aberdeen, Idaho. Sky View, Preston and West Side all finished among the top six teams...
Prep girls hoops: Big road wins for Riverhawks and Bobcats
It was the kind of well-rounded performance the Riverhawks were aiming for on the road. Ridgeline scored at least 20 points in three of the four quarters and also sparkled defensively on its way to a 81-38 victory over Mountain Crest in a Region 11 girls basketball game on Wednesday night in Hyrum.
■ Rural Route News - Jan. 25, 2023
The Franklin Outreach Story Time for the Preschool-aged and younger children resumed meeting after the holidays on Tuesdays at the Franklin City Building. On January 17, they read the pop-up book “Snowman at Night,” “Sneezy The Snowman,” and “Snowmen All Year.” For the craft, they drew a snowman on white paper and decorated it with markers, pipe cleaners, pom-poms and stickers. On January 24, for the theme “Taking Care of Yourself” they read a book about feelings “In My Heart” by Jo Witek, “Friends” by Eric Carle, and “Little Bear Brushes His Teeth,” by Jutta Langreuter and Vera Sobat. The craft was making a ”hug” for yourself or for another person that could be given to or mailed.
USU Athletics announces 2023 Hall of Fame Class
LOGAN, Utah — In conjunction with the 50th anniversary of Title IX, which unlocked access to educational and athletic opportunities for women, Utah State Athletics announced Wednesday its 2023 Hall of Fame Class that consists of seven former female student-athletes and administrators that paved the way for future Aggies.
Letter to the editor: Some thoughts on elections
I’ve been meaning to write this article for awhile now. Given that this is another election year in Tremonton, it’s time to promote democracy once again and our responsibility to vote and to choose wisely. Have you ever been in a relationship, especially before marriage, where someone told...
USU men’s basketball: Bad first half too much for Aggies
SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Knowing the margin for error was thin late Wednesday night at Viejas Arena, the Aggies made too many early mistakes to overcome. The Utah State men’s basketball team did make it interesting at the end, but the hole was just too deep. San Diego State used a 18-0 run in the first half to take control and stayed in front the rest of the way. The Aztecs stayed in first place in the Mountain West Conference with a 85-75 win in front of 12,239 fans.
USU men's basketball: Aggies among leaders, face tough road game
It could become really crowded at the top of the Mountain West Conference men’s basketball standings. The Aggies hope to do their part in making that happen, but know they face a stiff challenge in their next outing. Utah State will face preseason conference favorite San Diego State Wednesday night in Viejas Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m., and the game will be televised on CBSSN.
