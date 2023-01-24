Read full article on original website
Preston Posts - January 25, 2023
To finish up the month of December’s many Christmas events, the Grace Fellowship 6th-12th graders youth group helped the Preston Elks Lodge fill large and small boxes at the Elks Lodge annual Christmas Baskets charitable project for families December 14. The Grace Fellowship Church held their annual Christmas Eve...
Brewster, JoAnne (Whitney)
Brewster JoAnne Whitney Brewster 90 Preston, Idaho passed away January 24, 2023. Services will be held on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023 at 11 am at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E., Preston. A visitation will be held Monday from 10-10:45 a.m. at Webb Funeral Home. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
Letter to the editor: Grateful for meal delivery program
With the memorable Christmas and New Year’s festivities and rain, snow and frigid temperatures hopefully close behind us for another year, one welcome addition in December 2022 and a gift I gave to treat myself was the Home Delivered Meals from the Preston Senior Citizen Community Center, 64 West 1st South, 208-852-2844.
Corinne Comments: City decides against rezone; decrying church vandalism
Wow. Still reeling from holiday happenings. And the weather. And the early night darkness. And the three months ahead that show no relief. Winter is not my favorite season!. Hope you did not see the vandalism at the old Methodist Church. There is never an excuse for such behavior. Progress continues at the restoration of the building. At the recent meeting of the Corinne City council, members agreed that two unisex restrooms would be a needed addition to the building, even though there were no such facilities in the original building. The restrooms will be housed in the small shed at the back of the church. This addition will not be counted as part of the historical restoration project.
The Citizen Asks: What would you like to see happen in our community in 2023?
Derek Bailey, Preston, boys and girls Assistant Coach at Preston Junior High: “I would like to see our local school sports teams have a great year. Last year we had a lot of success, and I believe we’re poised to be even better. I’m also hopeful for the school’s and community’s drama programs. There’s a lot of young talent in Preston and I think we’ll see some good productions this year and also in years to come.”
Cache Smash: Cache Valley’s rage room
It was last year’s New Year’s goal to open a business together. About 11 months later, Utah State University alumni Jeremy and Jentrie Hales plan to open Cache Valley’s first ever rage room. “We’re excited too. Things are looking up and going in the right direction. It’s...
Schvaneveldt, Jay D.
January 15, 1937 - January 25, 2023 Jay D Schvaneveldt passed away on January 25, 2023. A viewing will be held at Allen-Hall Mortuary at 420 East 1800 North in North Logan, Utah on Friday, January 27, 2023 from 6:30 - 7:30 pm. Funeral services will be Saturday, January 28 at the Weston, Idaho chapel at 11:00 am with a viewing from 9:30 - 10:30 am. A full obituary will be published later this week.
Trees chopped down in odd vandalistic activity along Idaho-Utah border
LOGAN, Utah — If a tree falls with teenagers around, sometimes the Cache County Sheriff’s Department hears about it. After learning about several uninvited tree-choppings on residential properties over the past few weeks, the department launched an investigation. Though their analysis is now nearly complete, they still aren’t sure what the motive was. “We’re assuming...
Letter to the editor: Some thoughts on elections
I’ve been meaning to write this article for awhile now. Given that this is another election year in Tremonton, it’s time to promote democracy once again and our responsibility to vote and to choose wisely. Have you ever been in a relationship, especially before marriage, where someone told...
Health West acquiring seven clinics in multiple states
POCATELLO — A community health organization headquartered in the Gate City that has a clinic in Preston will soon add several new facilities and approximately 16,000 new patients from three states to its network following a sizable acquisition. Health West, a local non-profit organization that strives to provide an...
MountainStar Healthcare announces addition of care sites – Cache Valley Daily
A separate entrance for ambulance arrivals will help EMS transfer patients faster at the recently-expanded emergency room at the Brigham City Community Hospital. MountainStar Healthcare in Utah is best known for its eight hospitals serving communities from Logan to Payson, but recently it has also focused on adding to its more than 60 sites of care with low cost care options.
SSLT Conserves Ranchland and Wildlife Habitat in Bear Lake County
Sagebrush Steppe Land Trust (SSLT) completed two contiguous conservation easements in Bear Lake County, Idaho, on Jan. 6, that protect 931 acres of ranchland, open space, and wildlife habitat. “Land is a gift from God,” explains the landowner, who wishes to remain anonymous. “As landowners we see the value in...
Cache County Council members hear grim news on violent crime – Cache Valley Daily
CACHE COUNTY – If it seems like you’re reading about a lot more crimes on the Cache Valley Daily website, that’s because there’s a lot more serious crimes nowadays. Cache County Interim County Attorney Dane Murray called that trend “alarming and concerning” in a report to members of the Cache County Council on Jan. 24.
Prep boys basketball: Special night at Bobcat Gym
SMITHFIELD — For Sky View senior Dillon Lundhal, basketball is a way of life. As a manager of the Bobcats boy’s basketball team, Lundhal has spent the past four years of his life working the scorers table during team practices, watching basketball highlights in his free time and putting up shots whenever he can.
Man arrested for attempted murder following fight at Logan hotel – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 45-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night for allegedly trying to kill another individual during a fight at a local hotel, according to law enforcement. Joseph Scott Liebl was booked into the Cache County Jail on attempted murder and other offences. According to a probable cause statement,...
Cache County dog ordinance updated
Cache County Council members voted to pass an ordinance Tuesday night updating the county ordinance pertaining to dogs. Interim Attorney Dane Murray said the change came “in response to a state statute that was passed that changed what counties and municipalities can do with their animal ordinances.”. He said...
West Valley man one of two involved in fatal Bannock County crash, investigation ongoing
IDAHO (KUTV) — Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a Utah driver that occurred on I-15 Tuesday morning. Representatives of the agency said that a Ford F150 pickup truck was traveling southbound on I-15 in Bannock County when the driver, a 66-year-old man from Blackfoot, Idaho, veered into the median and crossed over into the northbound lanes.
Jenson, Mildred (Stoddard)
Jenson Mildred Stoddard Jenson 89 Nibley, UT passed away January 24, 2023. White Pine Funeral Services is serving the family. For the full obituary, please visit www.whitepinefunerals.com . Services will be held Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at 11:00 AM at White Pine. Viewings will be held Monday from 6:00 to 8:00 PM and Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 AM.
Preston girls to host Burley on Senior Night
The Preston girls basketball team lost both road games last week and travelled to Sugar-Salem on Jan. 24 (score unavailable at press time). Preston will host Burley on Thursday, Jan. 26, at 7:30 p.m. for their final game of the regular season and Senior Night. The Preston seniors and their parents will be honored before the game. JV and freshmen will play at 6 p.m.
Weber County crews rescue skier stuck near Snowbasin Resort
OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden police joined Weber County Search and Rescue crews Tuesday in assisting a stuck skier near Snowbasin Resort. “[A] skier who had been skiing at Snowbasin accidentally went into Birch Creek and got stuck,” Ogden police stated in a social media post.
