Related
Radio Ink
Who Are The Best Leaders In Radio?
These people are the radio industry’s best. They know how to motivate their teams to success. They are winning at sales, programming, and management. They are relentless in what they do, and they do not fail. They are the people who take the time to mentor others and make a lasting impact on careers. They give time back to the radio industry to help it grow. They may not be promoting themselves, or be among the powerful executives we always write about, but they are making the radio industry run like a well-oiled machine.
Radio Ink
Former Salem Host Launches Podcast Network
Former Contemporary Christian KKFS-FM Sacramento and K-Love air personality Amanda Carroll has launched the Brave Podcast Network. Four shows will debut March 1, including Carroll’s “Get Your Brave On.”. Carroll said, “I’m thrilled to join alongside this incredible co-hort of storytellers, comedians and authors to assist them in...
Radio Ink
Entries Open for NAB Sustainability Awards
The NAB Show is now accepting entries for the newly-launched Excellence in Sustainability Awards. The award recognizes individuals, companies and products that show outstanding innovation in media and technology in the area of conservation, reusability of natural resources and economic and social development. The Excellence in Sustainability Awards will include...
Radio Ink
Libsyn Debuts Beta Version of Libsyn Connect
Liberated Syndication (Libsyn) has unveiled the beta version of its new all-in-one podcast creator and advertising platform called Libsyn Connect. The platform is a browser-based collaboration tool that helps creators produce high-quality recordings remotely. The new tool will debut at Libsyn’s booth at the Podcast Expo from Thursday to Sunday at the Renaissance Orlando at Sea World.
Radio Ink
Edison Releases Report on Efficient Podcasts
Edison Research has released a new report that spotlights the most-efficient podcasts for ad buyers across four domestic regions. “The Efficiency Ranker from Edison Podcast Metrics provides data to help advertising buyers and sellers understand which of the biggest podcasts are the most efficient to buy against advertising targets,” an Edison Research spokesperson wrote in a blog post on Thursday. “These aren’t necessarily the podcasts with the most listeners, they are the shows that deliver target demographics with the least ‘waste,’ or listeners who are not in the target demographic.”
