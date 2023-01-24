ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Days After Jim Jordan Announced Many FBI Whistleblowers Have Come Forward, Fmr. Top Trump Collusion Agent Arrested

54 Year old former NY Counterintelligence Agent for the FBI, Charles McGonigal was Arrested on Monday and charged with 4 felony counts of violating Russian Sanctions. Charles McGonigal is a former top FBI counterintelligence agent. He was also once the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York and was heavily involved in trying to uncover evidence against former President Donald Trump during the now-infamous Trump-Russia collusion investigation.
New Court Filings Reveal FTX Owes Money to Apple, Binance, and More

The list contains media companies, universities, airlines, and charities. The document does not contain the due amount to each creditor. According to court documents, the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX owes money to several companies, including Apple, Binance, Coinbase, Netflix, and more. At a hearing in early January, Judge John Dorsey, who is dealing with the case, ordered the identities of specific creditors to stay hidden for three months, but he urged FTX lawyers to file a list of the institutions that made investments in the company.

