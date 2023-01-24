The list contains media companies, universities, airlines, and charities. The document does not contain the due amount to each creditor. According to court documents, the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX owes money to several companies, including Apple, Binance, Coinbase, Netflix, and more. At a hearing in early January, Judge John Dorsey, who is dealing with the case, ordered the identities of specific creditors to stay hidden for three months, but he urged FTX lawyers to file a list of the institutions that made investments in the company.

