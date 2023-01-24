Read full article on original website
A new campground is underway at Osborne Park
Work is underway to create a new campground at Osborne Park, near Elkader. The Clayton County Conservation Board selected a dying pine stand as the location, as it is out of the floodplain, relatively flat and in close proximity to existing structures. The new campground will accommodate 20 pull-through campsites. Seven tent sites are also planned, and it will have a shower house, bathrooms, electric-water hookups and wi-fi to accommodate the modern camper.
Popular Band Leaves Mysterious Box At Iowa Landmark
They say, if you build it, he will come... In this case, it's more like, if you (one of the most popular bands of the 21st century) leave a clue on social media, the fans will freak out. On Friday, January 20th fans of the popular band Fall Out Boy...
KWQC
Northeast, Maquoketa honor cheerleader who recently passed away
GOOSE LAKE, Iowa (KWQC) - Fans from both Northeast and Maquoketa wore purple on Jan. 24 to honor Northeast sophomore cheerleader Mikaylah Bird who recently passed away. Bird was 15 years old.
KWQC
Clinton community comes together to #BattleWithBlake
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Amber and Mike Griswold could tell something was a bit off about their 9-year-old son, Blake, towards the end of 2022. “We were under the impression he had vertigo. He was suffering from dizziness, some vomiting, and nausea, and then it escalated and his nausea was daily as opposed to occasionally,” Amber Griswold said.
iheart.com
Mercy Cedar Rapids Planning Marion Emergency Department
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Mercy Cedar Rapids is planning an Emergency Department near its Marion clinic, at 3701 Katz Drive. It's expected to open in 2024. Mercy opened it's first off-site Emergency location in Hiawatha in 2020. “Patient and public response to the Hiawatha location has been extremely positive,” said...
Maquoketa Caves State Park shooting: 911 call offers glimpse into what happened
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A single phone call was made to 911 on the morning of the July 22 triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park. DCI and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to the state park at approximately 6:23 a.m. following reports of a shooting in the park's campground. Once there, three people were found dead.
biztimes.biz
Plans unveiled for $75 million renovation of Q Casino
Officials today unveiled plans for an at least $75 million renovation to transform one of Dubuque’s casinos and add new amenities to the facility. Officials with Q Casino shared a five-phase plan to renovate the facility. The total project is expected to cost $75 million to $80 million and should be completed by 2025.
Fall Out Boy Sends Fans on Scavenger Hunt in Dyersville
Die-hard fans of the beloved emo-rock band Fall Out Boy who happened to live in eastern Iowa got a surprise call-to-action this weekend when the group sent their fans on a scavenger hunt to a popular Tri-States landmark. Fall Out Boy posted a clue on their Twitter account this past...
KCRG.com
Officials release 911 phone call from Maquoketa Caves State Park shooting
Alexander Jackson found guilty of first degree murder in deaths of his family. A jury has found Alexander Jackson guilty of first degree murder in the death of his parents and his 19-year-old sister at their home in 2021. DRA unveils phased $75 million renovation plan for Dubuque’s Q Casino...
Radio Iowa
Eastern Iowa expected to get the brunt of today’s snow
After being missed by several recent snowstorms, eastern Iowa is seeing plenty of flakes flying today with up to five inches expected. Forecasters say the snowfall could be heavy at times and driving may become iffy across wide sections of the region. Meteorologist Peter Speck, at the National Weather Service in Davenport, says ten counties are expecting the most snow through the afternoon and into the evening.
Country Star Shares Special Moment At Sold Out Iowa Show
At a recent country concert in Northern Iowa fans and performer shared a very special moment. Country star Chris Janson is back on the road again and it seems like he's trying to help fans make some amazing memories. The 'Buy Me A Boat' singer will be continuing his nationwide tour from now up until the summer.
KCRG.com
Dubuque Police searching for stolen snow plow
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday morning, Dubuque Police responded to a report of a theft of a snow plow that belongs to Arensdorf Construction. Officials say the truck was stolen in the area of 6th and White Street and was observed on traffic cameras leaving town via Key West Drive.
Northeast Iowa Farmer Shares His Formula For Success
As a fifth-generation farmer, Jack Smith is invested in finding ways to reduce inputs and costs in his operation. How? By raising cover crops and grazing cattle. Smith runs a beef operation in the Bankston area of Dubuque County. His family has been farming the land since 1853. We're fortunate...
Galena To Host Over 300 Special Olympics Athletes At 42nd Annual State Winter Games
According to a press release from the organization, Special Olympics Illinois athletes throughout the state will be heading to Galena to compete in the 42nd annual Winter Games from Tuesday, January 31st to Thursday, February 2nd. Nearly 340 athletes will compete during the three-day competition across a number of events....
Dubuque Nurse Makes Top Iowa Nurses List With UnityPoint Health – Finley
According to a press release from UnityPoint Health - Finley Hospital, one of our local Dubuque nurses, RN Barb White, was named to 2023's Great Iowa Nurses list. She was the only nurse from a Dubuque-based health care facility to be honored this year. Barb has been with UnityPoint Health for more than 40 years, working in the Family Birthing Suites.
KWQC
Snow emergencies declared in QCA communities and winter weather advisory, Wednesday
QUAD CITIES/DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Several communities across the QCA are declaring snow emergencies in anticipation of snow, expected to arrive Wednesday, and a winter weather advisory is in effect from the National Weather Service. According to a Tuesday media release from the National Weather Service, Cedar, Muscatine, Scott, Louisa,...
KCRG.com
Principal: Official made “racially-charged comment” at a City High basketball coach
Dubuque police are looking for a man they say stole from an apartment earlier this week, and then set the apartment on fire. Kenyon Murray is perhaps the busiest dad - and coach - in Iowa. Updated: 2 hours ago. "I try to compartmentalize with everything I do every day....
‘Iowa’s Most Beautiful Furniture Store’ is Going Out of Business
A longtime eastern Iowa furniture store has announced they're going out of business, after decades of furnishing the homes of their community and surrounding counties. According to its website, Keller's Home Furnishings in Tipton was established in 1978 and has served customers from not only Cedar County, but Johnson, Jones, Linn, Muscatine, and Scott County through the years. However, a furniture store in Tipton has been a constant for much longer than that.
x1071.com
Dubuque Woman Sentenced For Theft of Credit Card
A woman from Dubuque has been sentenced to two years of probation for stealing and using a credit card from an assisted-living facility resident. 35 year old Tiffany Banks was given the sentence in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of unauthorized use of a credit card. As part of her sentence, Banks must pay an $855 fine and a 15% surcharge. A report was made February 1st, 2021, that $50, one debit card and two credit cards were stolen from the wallet of a man staying at an apartment at Sunset Park Place at the time of the theft. The exact time of the theft is unknown, but the missing cash and cards were discovered January 29th, 2021. The debit card and one of the credit cards were used several times throughout January 2021.
New $2.5 Million Stonedrift Spa Opens Wednesday, January 25th in Galena
According to a press release, Thursday, January 25th, Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa officially announces the opening of the new Stonedrift Spa, a 12,000 square foot, $2.5 million wellness destination in Galena, Illinois. The January 25th grand opening festivities will bring together local business partners, business owners including Matt Blaum...
