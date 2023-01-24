ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

Comments / 0

Related
guttenbergpress.com

A new campground is underway at Osborne Park

Work is underway to create a new campground at Osborne Park, near Elkader. The Clayton County Conservation Board selected a dying pine stand as the location, as it is out of the floodplain, relatively flat and in close proximity to existing structures. The new campground will accommodate 20 pull-through campsites. Seven tent sites are also planned, and it will have a shower house, bathrooms, electric-water hookups and wi-fi to accommodate the modern camper.
ELKADER, IA
KWQC

Clinton community comes together to #BattleWithBlake

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Amber and Mike Griswold could tell something was a bit off about their 9-year-old son, Blake, towards the end of 2022. “We were under the impression he had vertigo. He was suffering from dizziness, some vomiting, and nausea, and then it escalated and his nausea was daily as opposed to occasionally,” Amber Griswold said.
CLINTON, IA
iheart.com

Mercy Cedar Rapids Planning Marion Emergency Department

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Mercy Cedar Rapids is planning an Emergency Department near its Marion clinic, at 3701 Katz Drive. It's expected to open in 2024. Mercy opened it's first off-site Emergency location in Hiawatha in 2020. “Patient and public response to the Hiawatha location has been extremely positive,” said...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
biztimes.biz

Plans unveiled for $75 million renovation of Q Casino

Officials today unveiled plans for an at least $75 million renovation to transform one of Dubuque’s casinos and add new amenities to the facility. Officials with Q Casino shared a five-phase plan to renovate the facility. The total project is expected to cost $75 million to $80 million and should be completed by 2025.
DUBUQUE, IA
Radio Iowa

Eastern Iowa expected to get the brunt of today’s snow

After being missed by several recent snowstorms, eastern Iowa is seeing plenty of flakes flying today with up to five inches expected. Forecasters say the snowfall could be heavy at times and driving may become iffy across wide sections of the region. Meteorologist Peter Speck, at the National Weather Service in Davenport, says ten counties are expecting the most snow through the afternoon and into the evening.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Country Star Shares Special Moment At Sold Out Iowa Show

At a recent country concert in Northern Iowa fans and performer shared a very special moment. Country star Chris Janson is back on the road again and it seems like he's trying to help fans make some amazing memories. The 'Buy Me A Boat' singer will be continuing his nationwide tour from now up until the summer.
MAQUOKETA, IA
KCRG.com

Dubuque Police searching for stolen snow plow

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday morning, Dubuque Police responded to a report of a theft of a snow plow that belongs to Arensdorf Construction. Officials say the truck was stolen in the area of 6th and White Street and was observed on traffic cameras leaving town via Key West Drive.
DUBUQUE, IA
Eagle 102.3

Northeast Iowa Farmer Shares His Formula For Success

As a fifth-generation farmer, Jack Smith is invested in finding ways to reduce inputs and costs in his operation. How? By raising cover crops and grazing cattle. Smith runs a beef operation in the Bankston area of Dubuque County. His family has been farming the land since 1853. We're fortunate...
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

‘Iowa’s Most Beautiful Furniture Store’ is Going Out of Business

A longtime eastern Iowa furniture store has announced they're going out of business, after decades of furnishing the homes of their community and surrounding counties. According to its website, Keller's Home Furnishings in Tipton was established in 1978 and has served customers from not only Cedar County, but Johnson, Jones, Linn, Muscatine, and Scott County through the years. However, a furniture store in Tipton has been a constant for much longer than that.
TIPTON, IA
x1071.com

Dubuque Woman Sentenced For Theft of Credit Card

A woman from Dubuque has been sentenced to two years of probation for stealing and using a credit card from an assisted-living facility resident. 35 year old Tiffany Banks was given the sentence in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of unauthorized use of a credit card. As part of her sentence, Banks must pay an $855 fine and a 15% surcharge. A report was made February 1st, 2021, that $50, one debit card and two credit cards were stolen from the wallet of a man staying at an apartment at Sunset Park Place at the time of the theft. The exact time of the theft is unknown, but the missing cash and cards were discovered January 29th, 2021. The debit card and one of the credit cards were used several times throughout January 2021.
DUBUQUE, IA
Eagle 102.3

New $2.5 Million Stonedrift Spa Opens Wednesday, January 25th in Galena

According to a press release, Thursday, January 25th, Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa officially announces the opening of the new Stonedrift Spa, a 12,000 square foot, $2.5 million wellness destination in Galena, Illinois. The January 25th grand opening festivities will bring together local business partners, business owners including Matt Blaum...
GALENA, IL
Eagle 102.3

Eagle 102.3

Dubuque, IA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
252K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle 102.3 FM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://eagle1023fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy