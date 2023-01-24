Read full article on original website
Clutter is fundamentally a first world problem. We Americans particularly love our stuff, and so we accumulate it, sometimes to pathological proportions. In a 2014 LA Times article Organizing and Productivity Specialist, Regina Lark noted, “The average U.S. household has 300,000 things, from paper clips to ironing boards. U.S. children make up 3.7% of children on the planet but have 47% of all toys and children’s books” (Macvean, 2014).
I recently met another woman with Lynch syndrome, the same hereditary cancer syndrome that I have, and it made me reflect on the steps I was taking to maintain my health. While walking my dog a few months ago, I met "B," another dog owner in her 40s, who briefly mentioned that she was convalescing from colorectal surgery. She had a third of her colon removed and then told me she was a two-time cancer survivor — she shared that her medical struggles first began with brain cancer.
Social media has become a ubiquitous part of our daily lives, and it has the potential to both enhance and harm our mental health. Narcissism, characterized by an inflated sense of self-importance and a need for admiration and validation, has a solid connection to social media. Social media platforms, such as Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, provide the perfect environment for narcissists to showcase their glorious selves and seek validation from others.
Verbal and emotional abuse can severely impact an individual's mental health. It can manifest in forms of belittling, gaslighting, withholding affection or resources, and even manipulation, which can make it difficult for the victim to recognize and seek help. Understanding the effects of verbal and emotional abuse on mental health and learning how to cope with them is crucial for healing and moving forward.
