Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
semoball.com
Clayton Ernst, Jackson eyeing strong finish to home stand
A mainstay for the Jackson Indians over the past three seasons has been Clayton Ernst, and in Ernst’s senior season that remains the same. Ernst brings a combination of skill, steadiness and composure when on the floor and has been key for the Indians so far this season. “He’s...
semoball.com
Sikeston to host Cal Ripken Midwest Plains 9U Regional in July
SIKESTON, Mo. -- Sikeston will be buzzing with activity the last week in July as the official host of the 2023 Cal Ripken Midwest Plains 9U Regional Baseball Tournament. The tournament will be held at the Sikeston Complex from July 26-30. Abbi Lindsey, recreation coordinator for Sikeston Parks and Recreation,...
semoball.com
NMCC defeats Malden with ease, prepares for Nixa Tournament
NEW MADRID, Mo. — Jadis Jones filled up the stat sheet and was almost perfect from the field in leading New Madrid County Central to a 78-56 win over Malden on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The star junior scored 23 points for the Eagles (11-5) on 11-of-12 shots from the...
semoball.com
Crusaders continues winning streak, scraps Scott City
Saxony Lutheran scrapped Scott City 53-25 at home on Thursday to extend its winning streak to five games. The Crusaders led the game from the opening tip, working the Rams defensively in a 2-3 zone. Saxony Lutheran's longer post players limited the Rams to just a single shot during numerous possessions.
semoball.com
Green Wave take top seed into Bootheel Conference tourney
The Bootheel Conference basketball tournament is here again and the Malden Green Wave are the top seed heading into the event which begins 10:15 a.m. Saturday with the first of three first-round games taking place at Hayti, the site of the competition. The Green Wave will open up play 6:15...
semoball.com
Offensive explosion lifts East Prairie past Twin Rivers
BROSELEY, Mo. — After trailing 25-21 through three quarters, East Prairie’s offense exploded for 36 points in the final quarter. The Eagles (13-5) completed the dramatic comeback to win 57-43 at Twin Rivers (9-10) on Tuesday, Jan. 23. “We struggled offensively for three quarters,” said East Prairie coach...
semoball.com
Notre Dame wins big over NMCC for Boeller’s 100th career win
As the final buzzer sounded on Notre Dame’s 85-25 win over New Madrid County Central there would be more to celebrate for the Bulldogs. It was announced that Thursday’s victory was the 100th for Bulldogs coach Kirk Boeller. “It’s a little bit surreal,” Boeller said. “It’s gone by...
semoball.com
SCAA Tournament: Bearcats get rematch with Mules after rout of Cardinals
DEXTER – It has only been two weeks since the Dexter High School boy’s basketball squad got past Bernie 48-28 in Bernie, yet the two teams will meet again tonight in the championship game of the Stoddard County Athletic Association Tournament at the Bearcat Event Center in Dexter.
semoball.com
SEMO starts slow, finishes fast in TSU rout
It’s not how the Redhawks started the game, but how they finished it. Southeast Missouri State started Thursday’s tilt down 17-1 but ended with a 92-75 win over Tennessee State in the Show Me Center. With the win, the Redhawks returned their record to .500 (11-11, 6-3 OVC)...
radionwtn.com
Amari Bonds Makes History With 2,000th Point
Union City, Tenn.–After watching history being made in the girls’ game, the Union City boys weren’t about to let history repeat itself in the nightcap. The Golden Tornadoes – who earlier lost an overtime heartbreaker to Huntingdon when they blew a 20-point second-half lead – built a commanding advantage again early in Tuesday’s rematch and then finished off the Mustangs this time in a 67-50 triumph at Marty Sisco Gymnasium.
semoball.com
Portageville uses lockdown defense to dominant Hayti
HAYTI, Mo. — Portageville earned a decisive win at Hayti on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The Lady Bulldogs (14-4) defensive effort was outstanding in the 52-22 beatdown of the Lady Indians (5-14). “We got a slow start and give credit to them,” Portageville coach Kellye Fowler. “They came out ready...
semoball.com
Tuesday hoops: Storm shuts down Mules, Kennett; Doniphan teams sweep
POPLAR BLUFF - The Poplar Bluff and Kennett boys basketball game was postponed after the first quarter as school administrators decided it best to send people home and beat the winter snowstorm that had unleashed a blanket of white in a short time. The host Mules led 24-13 after the...
KFVS12
Drone12: Cape Central High School campus
Snow was falling in Jackson, Mo. on Tuesday night, Jan. 24. Third round of funding announced for Rebuild Illinois projects. Snow making its way into the Heartland| First Alert Forecast from the Digital News Desk 1/24/23. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Snow making its way into the Heartland| First Alert...
KFVS12
New indoor athletic facility in the works for Cape Central High School campus
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An indoor sports practice facility is in the works for the Cape Central High School campus. According to Kristin Tallent, the school board voted to move forward with plans for an athletic facility that would have room for track, football and band practice. The finished...
Illinois Town Named 1 of the 15 Towns in U.S. to ‘Stay Away From’
There are 15 towns listed as Towns to Stay Far Away From, however sadly, one Illinois town did make the list. The good news is no Tri-State town made this list, and we can take comfort in knowing that we have some really amazing towns in the area. However, one town did make the list Anna, Illinois in the southern part of the state. So what makes Anna, Illinois so bad? According to Ranker:
semoball.com
Kelly’s late rally comes up short against Saxony Lutheran
BENTON, Mo. — Kelly suffered a home setback at the hands of Saxony Lutheran on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The Crusaders (9-8) were able to outlast and hang on for a 57-47 win against the Hawks (9-10). “We’re still trying to piece together a whole game,” said Kelly coach Jeremy...
darnews.com
Barber Cecil Mullins: Serving Poplar Bluff for six decades
For six decades Barber Cecil Mullins has been cutting hair for the town of Poplar Bluff. When asked what inspired his decision to become a barber, Mullins replied with a smile, “Well, I knew I was needing to work, so I just decided I’d be a barber.”. Mullins...
KFVS12
Cows remain loose after semi fire near Sikeston
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Cows remain on the loose Thursday morning after a semi caught fire near Sikeston Wednesday night, January 26. According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, it happened just after 9 p.m. at the Interstate 57/55 interchange. DPS said the brakes of a semi, hauling 73...
westkentuckystar.com
Hunter returning home triggers brief lockdown of Mayfield schools
Mayfield Schools put three campuses on lockdown for a brief time on Wednesday after police were called about a suspicious person. Mayfield Police were called about a man near Mayfield Middle School that was allegedly dressed in camouflage and carrying a rifle. Police communicated with school resource officers, and the...
semoball.com
SCAA Tourney: Bernie bkb vs. Advance
DEXTER - Bernie got past Advance in the semifinal of the Stoddard County Athletic Association Boy's Basketball Tournament on Thursday at the Bearcat Event Center in Dexter.
Comments / 0