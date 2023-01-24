ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

ksl.com

Anti-abortion groups hold memorial for unborn babies aborted in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Several state lawmakers joined anti-abortion activists and religious leaders at a memorial service Wednesday for the estimated 1,746 unborn babies terminated since Utah's trigger abortion ban was placed on hold in June. Gathered on the steps of the state Capitol, about 100 mourners listened as...
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Pro Life Utah Holding Funeral Services For Aborted Babies in Utah

Pro Life Utah Holding Funeral Services For Aborted Babies in Utah.
UTAH STATE
cityweekly.net

Utah legislators, drunk on power, are coming after bars—again

Groundhog Day always comes early in Utah. The official celebration of the shadow-chasing woodchuck takes place on Thursday, Feb. 2, but in Utah, it annually begins when the Utah Legislature kicks off its session. There can be no shadow where the sun doesn't shine, so our legislators lack the guidance...
UTAH STATE
kmyu.tv

Utah volunteers prepare for annual homeless 'point-in-time' count

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The statewide annual count of people experiencing homelessness in Utah will take place this week. From Jan. 26 to Jan. 28, volunteers from nearly a dozen local councils will survey people across the state to find out where they slept on the night of Jan. 25.
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Utah state lawmaker calls for resignation of voucher lobbyist

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah state lawmaker is calling for the resignation of Allison Sorensen, the executive director of Education Opportunity for Every Child, after Sorensen allegedly told a group of people that she wants to "destroy public education." This revelation comes after Sorensen's group and others...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Local, federal law enforcers target bath salt distribution in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — State and federal law enforcers in Utah made a dent in drug trafficking organizations distributing bath salts last year. On Tuesday, police chiefs from several cities and the Salt Lake County sheriff stood with the local heads of the Drug Enforcement Administration and Division of Homeland Security at the Salt Lake City Police Department to talk about their success in dismantling organizations selling bath salts throughout Utah.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
890kdxu.com

Baby Names So Unpopular Even Utah Won’t Use Them

Utah has earned itself a reputation for coming up with unique baby names. It's often been observed that all you have to do to turn a normal name into a Utah name is to misspell it, and then throw in a y. Mykel. Dayvid. Jordynn. Jaymz. Or just name your...
UTAH STATE
890kdxu.com

Survey Says: Southern Utah’s DIRTIEST Secrets!

Over 350 Southern Utahn's were surveyed recently answering some of the DIRTIEST, MOST PERSONAL QUESTIONS! The results might surprise you!. 63% admit to having a ONE-NIGHT STAND... Almost 2/3 people! Shocked? ... Me neither. Have you ever caught your parents being "Romantic?" 44% say YES they've walked in on their...
UTAH STATE

