Brendan Fraser Crashes ‘The Mummy’ London Screening

By Charisma Madarang
 3 days ago
Brendan Fraser paused his Oscar press rounds for The Whale , and stopped by a screening of “The Mummy” and “The Mummy Returns” in London, shocking fans. The event took place at the Prince Charles Cinema, screening Fraser’s first two “Mummy” films on 35mm on Jan. 20.

The actor’s surprise appearance was greeted with a standing ovation from the crowd. Wearing a fitting leather jacket paired with khakis, Fraser told the crowd, “I am proud to stand before you tonight. This is a film that was made in Britain. You should know that! Even the second one, too. Be proud. Thank you for being here.”

“We had no idea what kind of movie we were making when we shot this,” he continued. “We didn’t know if it was a drama or a comedy or an action or a horror picture or a romance… all the above. We had no idea until it tested in front of British audiences. Thank you for that.”

Fraser has already won the Toronto International Film Festival’s Tribute Award for his role in Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale . He declined to attend this year’s Golden Globe Awards ceremony following his allegations that the HFPA’s former president groped him.

The actor is also among the frontrunners to win Best Actor at the 2023 Academy Awards on March 12.

Rolling Stone

