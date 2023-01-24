Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
Pa. radio host ‘pissed off’ by Eagles coach Nick Sirianni
The Philadelphia Eagles are going the NFC Championship for the first time since winning the Super Bowl in 2018. And to do that, the Birds beat the New York Giants, 38-7, on Saturday in the divisional round. Head coach Nick Sirianni’s celebratory head bobs were captured on camera, which you can watch here.
Eagles star reveals huge health update
Philadelphia Eagles fans enjoyed a collective sigh of relief on Wednesday. Star wide receiver A.J. Brown was a bit banged up going into the NFC Championship Game this Sunday. But Brown, himself, spoke on his status Wednesday. “I’m good to go,” Brown said. Eagles insider Dave Spadaro of...
Fletcher Cox explains why one former Eagles player is about to become a head coach
The Philadelphia Eagles are a franchise that has produced some amazing guys over the year. They have produced Hall of Famers, All-Pros, and even coaches. DeMeco Ryans, the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator, was once an Eagles player, and will now be playing his former team in the biggest game of his life.
Wilks 'disappointed, not defeated' over Panthers snub
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — Former Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks is “disappointed, but not defeated” that he didn’t landed the team’s full-time head coaching position. The Panthers announced on Thursday they've agreed to hire Frank Reich as their new head coach.
Look: Chris Simms Picks Between Jalen Hurts, Daniel Jones
Chris Simms has probably made some enemies in Philadelphia with his comments after the Eagles' win over the Giants Saturday night. Philadelphia beat New York 38-7 with quarterback Jalen Hurts having a strong game. His counterpart Daniel Jones struggled after putting up big numbers in the ...
List of 2023 Philadelphia Eagles Free Agents
The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Philadelphia Eagles free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
5 Phillies who don’t deserve to be on the 40-man roster
These five Philadelphia Phillies don’t deserve to be on the 40-man roster right now. The Philadelphia Phillies are going to need more than luck on their side to take the extra step in 2023 to capture a World Series title. The defending National League Champions have been hard at work building their roster.
NFL Draft 2023: Giants’ Daniel Jones’ new toy; Eagles’ Jalen Hurts gets help; Jets beef up in latest 1st-round mock
The Chicago Bears are on the clock with the No. 1 pick overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. They are followed by the Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts, Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers. Rounding out the top 10 are the Philadelphia Eagles,...
Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni Explains Why He's Always Been Brash
Nick Sirianni explains why he's always been obnoxious originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. If you watched the Eagles-Giants game Saturday night, you couldn’t help see Nick Sirianni mugging obnoxiously for a sideline TV camera while the Eagles were busy demolishing their division rival. Made all the post-game highlights,...
