Page Six

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement

The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.  Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
thecomeback.com

Eagles star reveals huge health update

Philadelphia Eagles fans enjoyed a collective sigh of relief on Wednesday. Star wide receiver A.J. Brown was a bit banged up going into the NFC Championship Game this Sunday. But Brown, himself, spoke on his status Wednesday. “I’m good to go,” Brown said. Eagles insider Dave Spadaro of...
WHIO Dayton

Wilks 'disappointed, not defeated' over Panthers snub

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — Former Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks is “disappointed, but not defeated” that he didn’t landed the team’s full-time head coaching position. The Panthers announced on Thursday they've agreed to hire Frank Reich as their new head coach.
The Game Haus

List of 2023 Philadelphia Eagles Free Agents

The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Philadelphia Eagles free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
FanSided

5 Phillies who don’t deserve to be on the 40-man roster

These five Philadelphia Phillies don’t deserve to be on the 40-man roster right now. The Philadelphia Phillies are going to need more than luck on their side to take the extra step in 2023 to capture a World Series title. The defending National League Champions have been hard at work building their roster.
NBC Philadelphia

Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni Explains Why He's Always Been Brash

Nick Sirianni explains why he's always been obnoxious originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. If you watched the Eagles-Giants game Saturday night, you couldn’t help see Nick Sirianni mugging obnoxiously for a sideline TV camera while the Eagles were busy demolishing their division rival. Made all the post-game highlights,...
