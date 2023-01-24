A true representation of modern performance. Porsche is a sports car manufacturer that fans across the globe celebrate, to this day, as an innovator no matter the era. One of the best examples we have to look up to is the 911 which utilized a technologically advanced rear-engine design and weight distribution to dominate its competition. In modern days, the advantage held by anyone with access to a Porsche is very evident on the track. Smooth body lines, high performance, and an unbeatable interior for what it has all made this car a spicy automobile to say the least. Many have dreamt of owning a vehicle just like this one sometime and recently they may have gotten the chance to do so as this 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS is on the market.

