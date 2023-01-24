ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Pressures ease though German economy still shy of growth -flash PMI

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sQn2v_0kP9fRzY00

BERLIN, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Pressure on the German economy eased further in January as inflation slowed and businesses looked to the new year with optimism, a preliminary survey showed on Tuesday, although sentiment was still shy of predicting a return to growth.

S&P Global's flash composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), which tracks both the manufacturing and services sectors that together account for more than two-thirds of Germany's economy, rose for the third consecutive month, to 49.7 in January from 49.0 in December.

A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to a reading of 49.6.

January marked the seventh consecutive month in which the indicator lagged below the 50 level, which separates growth from contraction.

While the euro zone composite PMI returned to growth territory in January, rising to 50.2 from 49.3 in December, France and Germany remained below 50.

"The composite PMI for Germany, which due to its large manufacturing sector initially suffered more from the gas supply shock, overtook France's in January on the back of strong services activity," Berenberg's economist Salomon Fiedler said.

January's flash PMI "lends support to the notion that a recession in the euro zone's largest economy is by no means a foregone conclusion," said Phil Smith, economics associate director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

"Alongside easing supply-chain strains, January's preliminary survey also pointed to a continued slowdown in rates of inflation," he added.

Separately, the manufacturing index for Germany dipped slightly to 47.0 from a final reading of 47.1 in December. The consensus forecast was for 47.9.

The services index improved to 50.4 from a final reading of 49.2 in December, beating the consensus forecast for 49.6.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Swiss Watch Exports Continue Growth Track in December

Exports of Swiss timepieces continued on their growth track in December, albeit at a slower pace than in the rest of 2022, according to data issued Tuesday by the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry. After remaining on a double-digit track through the first 11 months of the year, exports of Swiss watches gained just 5.8 percent last month, to 2.02 billion Swiss francs, or $2.19 billion at current exchange. In unit terms, however, exports of Swiss wrist watches declined 12.9 percent, to 1.3 million, notably due to a drop in exports of steel timepieces, which were down 27.5 percent in...
CNBC

Oil dips $2 on global economic concerns

Crude oil prices dipped on Tuesday on concerns about a global economic slowdown and expected build in U.S. oil inventories. Brent futures for March delivery fell $1.15 to $87.04 a barrel, a 1.3% loss, by 11:11 a.m. ET. U.S. crude fell 96 cents, or 1.2%, to $80.66 per barrel. related...
Reuters

UK factories cut prices, helping BoE's inflation fight

LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Britain's manufacturers unexpectedly reduced their prices in December by the most since April 2020, welcome news for the Bank of England which is weighing up how much higher it needs to take interest rates to fight soaring inflation.
Reuters

Marketmind: Asian stocks - soaring and roaring

Jan 27 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Spurred by a solid rally on Wall Street after upbeat U.S. economic growth data on Thursday, Asian stocks on Friday are set to continue their remarkable run and chalk up a fifth weekly rise in a row.
WRAL News

Germany sees brighter outlook for Europe's largest economy

FRANKFURT, GERMANY — The German government on Wednesday said it expects to eke out economic growth this year instead of a decline as Europe's largest economy manages its energy divorce from Russia and shells out support for consumers and businesses hit by higher energy costs. The 2023 outlook improved...
The Hill

Resilient US economy grows 2.1 percent in 2022

The U.S. economy powered through high inflation, rising interest rates and an energy shock to grow at a solid pace over the course of 2022, according to data released Thursday by the Commerce Department. U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) grew 2.1 percent last year and at an annualized rate of 2.9 percent during the fourth…
Reuters

Reuters

683K+
Followers
375K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy