The Wabash College French department received a grant to host a seven-week festival of French films, beginning Jan. 30. The grant from the FACE Foundation (French-American Cultural Exchange) and Villa Albertine will bring the Albertine Cinémathèque French Film Festival to campus Jan. 30 through March 27. The festival is a program of FACE Foundation and Villa Albertine made possible with the support of the Centre National du Cinéma et de l’Image Animée (CNC), and SACEM/Fonds Culturel Franco-Américain, the French American Cultural Fund.

CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO