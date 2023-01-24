Read full article on original website
Related
ChatGPT creator OpenAI might be training its AI technology to replace some software engineers, report says
OpenAI has reportedly quietly hired hundreds of international contractors in the last 6 months to train its AI in software engineering.
nftevening.com
Floor Acquires WGMI.io to Help Achieve its Mission
NFT management application ‘Floor’ on Monday announced it acquired the NFT data platform, WGMI.io. Floor, which enables users to view and track their NFT portfolios, will now add more capabilities with the acquisition. This includes the ability to view the floor, as well as, trading volumes of their assets. Here’s all you need to know about the floor’s WGMI.io acquisition.
Comments / 0