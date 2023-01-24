ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Floor Acquires WGMI.io to Help Achieve its Mission

NFT management application ‘Floor’ on Monday announced it acquired the NFT data platform, WGMI.io. Floor, which enables users to view and track their NFT portfolios, will now add more capabilities with the acquisition. This includes the ability to view the floor, as well as, trading volumes of their assets. Here’s all you need to know about the floor’s WGMI.io acquisition.

