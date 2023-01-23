Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Commercial Dispatch
Danny Porter
KENNEDY, Ala. — Danny Porter, 71, died Jan. 22, 2023, at Baptist Memorial Hospital—Golden Triangle. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Dowdle Funeral Home, with Kenneth Stough officiating. Burial will follow at Kennedy City Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Dowdle Funeral Home of Millport, Alabama, is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Willie Pernell
WEST POINT — Willie G. Pernell, 73, died Jan. 13, 2023, at North Mississippi Medical Center of West Point. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Northside Christian Church, with the Rev. Orlando R. Richmond Sr. officiating. Burial will follow at Strong Hill Church cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Carter’s Mortuary Services of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Daisy Gurley
ALICEVILLE, Ala. — Daisy Mae “GG” Gurley, 87, died Jan. 23, 2022, at her residence. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, at First Baptist Church. Burial will follow at New Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. Friday, at Lavender’s Funeral Service. Lavender’s Funeral Service of Aliceville is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Shedrick Johnson
DURHAM, N.C. — Shedrick “Joe” Johnson, 84, died Jan. 3, 2023. Graveside services will be at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, at St. Michael U.M. Church in Macon, with Charles Fisher officiating. Mr. Johnson was born March 14, 1938, in Mayhew, to the late Katie M. Johnson and was...
Commercial Dispatch
Goings on with Grant: Revive Wellness opening soon in Starkville
I don’t know about y’all, but sometimes I just need a hydration IV drip to feel like my old self again. That’s why I’m sure glad to report Revive Wellness, a hormone replacement, body contouring and aesthetic wellness center, is coming to Starkville by Feb. 10 at 100 Russell St., co-owner Clifton Scott said.
Commercial Dispatch
Starkville building permitted: Jan. 17-24
■ Not Listed; 223 S. Jackson St.; construction; Gene Reid. ■ KidzVille; 105 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive; construction; Clarrissa Hickman. ■ Not Listed; 661 Hwy. 12 W.; interior build out; Ti Garner. ■ Not Listed; 505 Academy Road; land disturbance permit; Tom Sneed. ■ Not Listed; 385 College...
Commercial Dispatch
Modified calendar back on table at CMSD
After Columbus Municipal School District backed off its first attempt two years ago, the discussion for a modified school calendar is returning to where it began. With Starkville- Oktibbeha School District well into its first year on a modified calendar, and Lowndes County School District opting to start one next school year, CMSD’s board again is considering the move as a way of synchronizing with other area districts.
Commercial Dispatch
MSMS makes history with second-round playoff win over Pisgah
Conditions didn’t favor the player at all on Wednesday as storms left many soccer fields underwater in Columbus. One of those just so happened to be Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science’s home field, moving its second-round MHSAA Class I playoff game to Columbus High School. The mud...
Commercial Dispatch
Scuffling Mississippi State men’s basketball begins another tough week with trip to No. 2 Alabama
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State coach Chris Jans knows what it takes to close out basketball games. Mental toughness. Confidence. The ability to stick together. Creating — and making — timely shots. Jans and the Bulldogs appear to have the first three down. But the fourth just hasn’t...
Commercial Dispatch
CPD officer fired for ‘stealing time’
A Columbus police officer has been terminated for “fudging time,” city officials confirmed. Mayor Keith Gaskin told The Dispatch he broke a 3-3 tie in executive session Jan. 17 to fire the officer. “An officer was dismissed for improperly checking in and out of work,” Gaskin said. “They...
Commercial Dispatch
Area Main Streets to get visibility boost
Area Main Street programs stand to benefit from an upcoming rebranding campaign coordinated by Mississippi Main Street Association. To do this, MMSA has received $90,000 from the Mississippi Hills National Heritage Area to update and improve branding packages used to advertise and promote local events, logos, graphics and campaigns in 23 towns in the state. Columbus, Starkville and West Point will be the first stops for the project beginning on Feb. 6, Main Street Director of Marketing Communications Jeannie Zieren said.
Commercial Dispatch
Prep roundup: Noxubee County girls basketball dominates Aberdeen
ABERDEEN — Noxubee County girls basketball defeated Aberdeen, 56-20, on the road Tuesday night. The Tigers (18-3, 6-0 in district) were led by Jamaya Dancy, who scored 15 points in the win. Ta’kyra Smith had 12 points and Tootie Lockett also had 11 points for Noxubee County. Noxubee...
Commercial Dispatch
Heritage Academy spoils senior day at Starkville Academy, sweeps Volunteers
STARKVILLE — Just 6.4 seconds separated Heritage Academy boys basketball from clinching the No. 1 seed in district play, holding a four-point lead over Starkville Academy on Monday. A game that saw two tying, buzzer-beating shots had reached double overtime, and up four, Patriots head coach Zach Allison was...
Commercial Dispatch
Ex-judge, reprimanded by state, appointed city prosecutor
Columbus City Council hired local attorney Nicole Clinkscales as its new city prosecutor, according to Mayor Keith Gaskin, and today is her first day on the job. The council voted 4-2 in executive session last week to hire Clinkscales, a former municipal judge, over four other candidates. Human Resources Director Pat Mitchell, who keeps the minutes for the council meetings, said Ethel Stewart of Ward 1, Joseph Mickens of Ward 2, Pierre Beard of Ward 4, and Stephen Jones of Ward 5, all voted for the hire. Ward 3’s Rusty Greene and Ward 6’s Jacqueline DiCicco both opposed.
Commercial Dispatch
Letter: Enjoys photos from schools
My thanks for your full-page collection of spontaneous photographs of Fairview Elementary Honor Roll students, Sale Elementary “My Book” students, and the Sudduth Elementary new playground!. Your presentation evokes memories of my own remarkable encounters in Columbus public schools with teachers, fellow students, and visiting presenters who instructed,...
Commercial Dispatch
Damms: Finding my feet again in the Columbus Adult Soccer League
I’m a football (soccer) person. I played the sport for 14 years growing up and again in intramurals as an undergrad. I’ve watched the sport since my parents signed up for the Fox Soccer Channel in 2005, and I’ve been hooked on the sport since then. But...
Commercial Dispatch
City of Columbus building permits: Jan. 9-13
■ Renaissance Project, LLC: 202 Eighth Ave. S.; building; Michael Scott Swain. ■ Steve Gao; 217 Alabama St.; Signage; Francis Bush. ■ Bonds of Love Ministries Inc.; 2124 Bell Ave.; building; Danny Osborne. ■ Archon Neos, LLC; 400 Forrest Blvd.; Apt. 5,6,7,8; plumbing; David Truesdale. ■ Ernest Jones; 400 19tyh...
Commercial Dispatch
MSBA to again lead search for new CMSD superintendent
Five months after Cherie Labat abruptly resigned as superintendent, the Columbus Municipal School District Board of Trustees has hired a search firm to find a new leader. In a special-call meeting held virtually Tuesday night, the board unanimously tapped Mississippi School Boards Association to lead the superintendent search. It’s the same firm the board used in 2018 for the search that led to Labat’s hiring.
Commercial Dispatch
Starkville boys soccer advances in MHSAA Class 6A playoffs after hard-fought win over Madison Central
STARKVILLE — The release after a goal in soccer is reflective of the intensity of the buildup toward it. And the moment when Starkville High School broke through Wednesday night was electric. Yellow Jackets forward Tony Shin, who had been a menace on Madison Central’s wing all night, found...
Commercial Dispatch
Letter: Appreciates support for Homeless Coalition
Thank you for your recent coverage of the Golden Triangle Regional Homeless Coalition’s meeting with the city to discuss its plans for a Tiny Home Development. Homelessness in Columbus has become a growing and important concern. Fortunately, there are numerous groups in town trying to help address this problem. The Golden Triangle Homeless Coalition, Loaves and Fishes Soup Kitchen, The United Way, Columbus/Lowndes Housing Authority, and St. Vincent de Paul are examples. A partnership between the city and the Homeless Coalition can go a long way in serving the needs of the homeless people in this city. In addition to temporary housing, it is hoped that a warming and cooling shelter can be built adjacent to the Tiny Home Development. The freezing temperatures we recently experienced show the merit for having some sort of permanent shelter. For example, just this week, the Homeless Coalition put up homeless people in eight hotel rooms due to the cold temperatures. We are off to a good start and appreciate the community’s support.
Comments / 0