Thank you for your recent coverage of the Golden Triangle Regional Homeless Coalition’s meeting with the city to discuss its plans for a Tiny Home Development. Homelessness in Columbus has become a growing and important concern. Fortunately, there are numerous groups in town trying to help address this problem. The Golden Triangle Homeless Coalition, Loaves and Fishes Soup Kitchen, The United Way, Columbus/Lowndes Housing Authority, and St. Vincent de Paul are examples. A partnership between the city and the Homeless Coalition can go a long way in serving the needs of the homeless people in this city. In addition to temporary housing, it is hoped that a warming and cooling shelter can be built adjacent to the Tiny Home Development. The freezing temperatures we recently experienced show the merit for having some sort of permanent shelter. For example, just this week, the Homeless Coalition put up homeless people in eight hotel rooms due to the cold temperatures. We are off to a good start and appreciate the community’s support.

COLUMBUS, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO