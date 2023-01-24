Read full article on original website
Cerell Metcalfe
KENNEDY, Ala. — Cerell Metcalfe, 78, died Jan. 20, 2023. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, at Sulligent First Baptist Church, with the Rev. David Smith officiating. Graveside services and burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent, Alabama, is in charge of arrangements.
John Hollingsworth Sr.
ENTERPRISE, Ala. — John Richard “Rick” Hollingsworth Sr., 76, died Jan. 21, 2023, at his residence. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, at Furnace Hill Cemetery, with Blake Thompson officiating. Chandler Funeral Home of Vernon, Alabama, is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Hollingsworth was born...
Shelia Coggins
COLUMBUS — Shelia M. Coggins, 60, died Jan. 26, 2023, at Vineyard Court Nursing Center. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home and Crematory of Columbus is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Coggins was born Jan. 21,...
Derrick Arnold Sr.
CANTON — Derrick Deshon Arnold Sr., 43, died Jan. 22, 2023. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Josey Creek M.B. Church in Starkville. Burial will follow at Rest Haven Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Friday, at West Memorial Funeral Home. West Memorial Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
Thomas Morgan Sr.
COLUMBUS — Thomas Morgan Sr., 73, died Jan. 22, 2023, at his residence. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Carter’s Funeral Services Chapel, with Jessie Hutton officiating. Burial will follow at Sturdivant Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, at the funeral home. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
Mamie Prewitt
STARKVILLE — Mamie Bishop Prewitt, 101, died Jan. 23, 2023, at her residence. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Second Baptist Church, with the Rev. Willie Harvey Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-5 p.m. Friday, at Hairston and Hairston Funeral Home. Hairston and Hairston Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
Lodema Hughes
BEAVERTON, Ala. — Lodema Cannon Hughes, 93, died Jan. 21, 2023, at Sunset Manor Nursing Home in Guin, Alabama. Funeral services are at 11 a.m. today, at Beaverton Baptist Church, with Jeremy Sorrells and Rusty Holland officiating. Burial will follow at Olive Hill Cemetery. Visitation was from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, at Otts Funeral Home. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent is in charge of arrangements.
Daisy Gurley
ALICEVILLE, Ala. — Daisy Mae “GG” Gurley, 87, died Jan. 23, 2022, at her residence. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, at First Baptist Church. Burial will follow at New Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. Friday, at Lavender’s Funeral Service. Lavender’s Funeral Service of Aliceville is in charge of arrangements.
Shedrick Johnson
DURHAM, N.C. — Shedrick “Joe” Johnson, 84, died Jan. 3, 2023. Graveside services will be at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, at St. Michael U.M. Church in Macon, with Charles Fisher officiating. Mr. Johnson was born March 14, 1938, in Mayhew, to the late Katie M. Johnson and was...
Starkville building permitted: Jan. 17-24
■ Not Listed; 223 S. Jackson St.; construction; Gene Reid. ■ KidzVille; 105 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive; construction; Clarrissa Hickman. ■ Not Listed; 661 Hwy. 12 W.; interior build out; Ti Garner. ■ Not Listed; 505 Academy Road; land disturbance permit; Tom Sneed. ■ Not Listed; 385 College...
CPD officer fired for ‘stealing time’
A Columbus police officer has been terminated for “fudging time,” city officials confirmed. Mayor Keith Gaskin told The Dispatch he broke a 3-3 tie in executive session Jan. 17 to fire the officer. “An officer was dismissed for improperly checking in and out of work,” Gaskin said. “They...
Letter: Enjoyed new column
Thank you for including Sean Dietrich’s story in Sunday’s paper. I’ve followed him for a couple of years and always look forward each evening to reading his latest tale on Facebook. He’s a nice addition to The Dispatch!. Janice Hydrick Nelms. Columbus. You can help your...
City of Columbus building permits: Jan. 9-13
■ Renaissance Project, LLC: 202 Eighth Ave. S.; building; Michael Scott Swain. ■ Steve Gao; 217 Alabama St.; Signage; Francis Bush. ■ Bonds of Love Ministries Inc.; 2124 Bell Ave.; building; Danny Osborne. ■ Archon Neos, LLC; 400 Forrest Blvd.; Apt. 5,6,7,8; plumbing; David Truesdale. ■ Ernest Jones; 400 19tyh...
Goings on with Grant: Revive Wellness opening soon in Starkville
I don’t know about y’all, but sometimes I just need a hydration IV drip to feel like my old self again. That’s why I’m sure glad to report Revive Wellness, a hormone replacement, body contouring and aesthetic wellness center, is coming to Starkville by Feb. 10 at 100 Russell St., co-owner Clifton Scott said.
Modified calendar back on table at CMSD
After Columbus Municipal School District backed off its first attempt two years ago, the discussion for a modified school calendar is returning to where it began. With Starkville- Oktibbeha School District well into its first year on a modified calendar, and Lowndes County School District opting to start one next school year, CMSD’s board again is considering the move as a way of synchronizing with other area districts.
Ex-judge, reprimanded by state, appointed city prosecutor
Columbus City Council hired local attorney Nicole Clinkscales as its new city prosecutor, according to Mayor Keith Gaskin, and today is her first day on the job. The council voted 4-2 in executive session last week to hire Clinkscales, a former municipal judge, over four other candidates. Human Resources Director Pat Mitchell, who keeps the minutes for the council meetings, said Ethel Stewart of Ward 1, Joseph Mickens of Ward 2, Pierre Beard of Ward 4, and Stephen Jones of Ward 5, all voted for the hire. Ward 3’s Rusty Greene and Ward 6’s Jacqueline DiCicco both opposed.
City of West Point building permits: Jan. 19-20
■ Not Listed; 26988 Masin St. E.; gas pressure test; Gray Bird. ■ Not Listed; 405 S. Eshman Ave.; gas pressure test; Weathers Plumbing, LLC. Quality, in-depth journalism is essential to a healthy community. The Dispatch brings you the most complete reporting and insightful commentary in the Golden Triangle, but we need your help to continue our efforts. Please consider subscribing to our website for only $2.30 per week to help support local journalism and our community.
Road deal paves way for continued solar construction
Supervisors on Tuesday approved an agreement allowing Origis, which is building two solar farms in western Lowndes County, to improve roads surrounding the construction site at the company’s cost. Origis Energy is building MS Solar Five and MS Solar Six on land west of Golden Triangle Regional Airport. The...
Prep roundup: Noxubee County girls basketball dominates Aberdeen
ABERDEEN — Noxubee County girls basketball defeated Aberdeen, 56-20, on the road Tuesday night. The Tigers (18-3, 6-0 in district) were led by Jamaya Dancy, who scored 15 points in the win. Ta’kyra Smith had 12 points and Tootie Lockett also had 11 points for Noxubee County. Noxubee...
Complaint filed after city fails to provide incident reports
The Dispatch has submitted a public records complaint to the Mississippi Ethics Commission against the city of Columbus, alleging that a request for records from the Columbus Police Department was ignored. The newspaper emailed the complaint to the commission’s Jackson headquarters on Thursday. On Jan. 11, government reporter Brian...
