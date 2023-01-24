Read full article on original website
Bonner County Daily Bee
Missing youth found
SANDPOINT — The missing youth was located in the evening of Jan. 24. At 11:30 a.m. Naphyra Shapland-Reed, of Priest River was last seen at the Sandpoint Middle School. The Bonner County Sheriff’s Department announced the recover off the youth over Nixle alert. BCSO thanked the community for...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Marvin Kirking, 95
Marvin Norris Kirking, 95, passed away Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. Memorial service will be held Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at 11 a.m. at First Lutheran Church in Sandpoint. Marvin was born Jan. 18, 1927, in Belfield, N.D., to Henry and Cornelia Kirking. He moved to Coeur d’Alene,...
KXLY
Fairchild Airmen rescue person near Schweitzer Mountain
SANDPOINT, Idaho -- On January 3, airmen from the 36th Rescue Squadron successfully saved a person near the Schweitzer Mountain in Sandpoint, Idaho. The team rescued an injured snowmobiler who spent 18 hours outside in 19-degree weather with little food and water. The Squadron, which consists of two pilots, two...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Phyllis Meagher, 91
Phyllis Elaine Nelson Meagher, 91, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at the First Presbyterian Church in Sandpoint with Pastor Andy Kennaly officiating. A dessert reception will follow. Phyllis will be laid to rest at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery with her late husband, John Meagher.
Three Spokane restaurants named best in Washington by Seattle Met magazine
SPOKANE, Wash. — Three Spokane restaurants and one Pullman restaurant have been named among the best restaurants in Washington state by the Seattle Met magazine. Gander and Ryegrass, Inland Pacific Kitchen and Cochinito Taqueria in Spokane were listed amongst other top restaurants in Washington for their cuisine, drinks and dining experiences.
Bonner County Daily Bee
219 sees a bit of the wild life
Did you hear the one about the coyote that ran into a Sandpoint bar?. No, it's not the opening bit to the latest joke. Instead, it is actually what happened at the 219 Lounge shortly after 3 p.m. on Wednesday. "At first I thought it was a dog who'd seen...
610KONA
Another Mystery Explosion Reported in Washington State
Residents of the Spokane area are reporting hearing a pair of explosions around 10 pm on Tuesday night. According to reports, the first explosion was modest in size, though ten minutes later, a more substantial explosion occurred, which some say was big enough to shake the windows in their homes.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Roger E. Beauchene, 78
Roger E. Beauchene, 78, passed away Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Services will be held at a later date. Roger was born July 8, 1944, in Crookston, Minn., to Ernest and Beulah Beauchene. He moved to Sandpoint at the age of 7. After his schooling, he served his country in the United States Army, serving in Germany during the Vietnam War.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Legals for January, 25 2023
NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE Case No. CV09-22-1768 IN THE DISTRICT COURT FOR THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT FOR THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF BONNER IN RE: Malia Rohletter, A petition to change the name of Malia Rohletter, now residing in the City of Priest River, State of Idaho, has been filed in the District Court in Bonner County, Idaho. The name will change to Malia Cozine. The Reason for the change in name is: Religious Reason. A hearing on the petition is scheduled for 11:00 o’clock a.m. on 2/8/23 at the Bonner County Courthouse. Objections may be filed by any person who can show the court a good reason against the name change. Date: Dec 29, 2022 CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT /s/M.K. Larson Deputy Clerk Legal#4788 AD#4215 January 4, 11, 18, 25, 2023 _________________________
onekindesign.com
A lakeside paradise cabin with handcrafted details on Lake Coeur d’Alene
Mittmann Architect in collaboration with Edwards Smith Construction has created this beautiful lakeside paradise cabin that is nestled on the shores of Lake Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Set on Swede Bay, one of the most desirable Bays on Lake Coeur d’Alene, this rustic abode provides a heavenly retreat for family gatherings.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Pair charged with abandoning dogs
SANDPOINT — Two former Bonner County residents are being charged with 31 criminal counts of animal cruelty and abandonment, Bonner County Sheriff's Office officials said Wednesday. Jacob M. McCowan, 45, and Jessica L. Smurtwaite, 31, are accused of abandonment of at least a large number of "Husky-type" dogs in...
Kootenai County approves Hayden law enforcement agreement
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai County commissioners approved the law enforcement services agreement between the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office and the city of Hayden for fiscal year 2023, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. Because Hayden doesn’t have a municipal police department, it contracts with KCSO. Under the...
KXLY
2 people injured in North Spokane crash
SPOKANE, Wash. - 2 people are injured after a truck crashed inside a home on 7100 North Fleming St on Monday, Jan. 23. The Spokane Fire Department responded to the scene at around 11:56 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find the truck lodged inside a home with a man trapped under the dashboard and steering wheel. Emergency crews had to extract the man from the car.
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: Xana Kernodle's mother says lawyer 'betrayed' her to defend Bryan Kohberger
MOSCOW, Idaho - The mother of one of four University of Idaho undergrads killed in an ambush stabbing attack in November says she felt "heartbroken" and "betrayed" by her former defense attorney, who withdrew from her case to defend the suspected killer, according to a new interview. Anne Taylor, the...
onekindesign.com
A modern mountain retreat with breathtaking views of Coeur d’Alene Lake
This modern mountain home was beautifully designed by Mittmann Architect in collaboration with Edward Smith Construction, perched above Coeur d’Alene Lake, Idaho. The homeowner’s principal residence is in Houston, Texas, so their goal for their vacation home was to bring a dose of Texas Hill Country style to Lake Coeur d’Alene’s SunUp Bay.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Leonora 'Lennie' Andrews, 97
Leonora Andrews passed away Nov. 2, 2022. Her last days were spent peacefully with family by her side. To family and friends, she was known as “Lennie.”. Lennie was born in the city of Pasay, Philippines. She was a World War II bride, marrying U.S. sailor George Andrews in 1946. In 1948, with a 1-year-old daughter, she joined her husband in the U.S., where Sandpoint, Idaho, became their home for more than 70 years.
KXLY
Winter returns! Friday morning snow and an arctic outbreak for the weekend - Kris
We are tracking widespread snow in the hours before the Friday morning commute. In bigger weather news, we are also tracking an arctic air mass that will seep in for a cold, windy weekend with wind chill values below zero. Plan your Friday. You'll need your winter driving skills for...
KXLY
Disabled vehicle, crash blocks westbound I-90 lanes
SPOKANE, Wash. -- The center and right exit lane of westbound I-90 are back open after they were blocked blocked from a disabled vehicle and a crash. The Incident Response Team has moved the vehicles to the shoulder. All I-90 lanes are now clear for the time being. COPYRIGHT 2023...
KXLY
Spokane city flags flown at half-staff Monday
SPOKANE, Wash. — The city of Spokane has announced flags at city facilities will be flown at half-staff Monday in honor of the victims of the Monterey Park shooting in California. This is being down as part of a directive from Governor Jay Inslee. In a statement, Spokane Mayor...
ifiberone.com
Ephrata father's 7-year-old son mauled to death by dogs in Idaho
FORT HALL, Idaho - An Ephrata family is in mourning after losing their son to a dog mauling last Saturday in Fort Hall, Idaho. Jesse Boner of Ephrata is the father of Kellan, the 7-year-old who lost his life in the weekend tragedy. Boner and his wife Ciara have four...
