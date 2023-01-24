NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE Case No. CV09-22-1768 IN THE DISTRICT COURT FOR THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT FOR THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF BONNER IN RE: Malia Rohletter, A petition to change the name of Malia Rohletter, now residing in the City of Priest River, State of Idaho, has been filed in the District Court in Bonner County, Idaho. The name will change to Malia Cozine. The Reason for the change in name is: Religious Reason. A hearing on the petition is scheduled for 11:00 o’clock a.m. on 2/8/23 at the Bonner County Courthouse. Objections may be filed by any person who can show the court a good reason against the name change. Date: Dec 29, 2022 CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT /s/M.K. Larson Deputy Clerk Legal#4788 AD#4215 January 4, 11, 18, 25, 2023 _________________________

