Idaho State

bonnersferryherald.com

Land Board adds new endowment land

It was a deal the Idaho Department of Lands couldn't refuse. When the state had a chance to bid on almost 18,050 acres of timberland spread across the five northern counties, officials didn't hesitate. “Adding an additional 18,000 acres of timberland to the endowment portfolio increases future revenue for the...
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Idaho’s Most Common Surnames (Last) are a Familiar List

Idaho’s most common last name is the same across much of America. The name Smith tops the list in 40 states! Idaho’s second most popular name is Johnson and its third is Anderson. Neighboring Utah, Montana and Washington have the same top three, which says a lot about migration patterns. Smith has an advantage over many other surnames. It was common in several European countries and the German Schmidt was often anglicized. Anderson is also a common name in more than one European nation.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Is Idaho’s Very Best Grocery Store One of the Best in America?

What grocery store was recently rated as the very best grocery store in all of Idaho?. There’s an article from Lovefood that shares each state’s best grocery store, at least for the time being, because apparently their list is frequently being updated — but of course we were wondering which store was rated the very best grocery store in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

Idaho’s largest solar project is now operating

Duke Energy's renewables development division announced the commercial operation of a 120 MW project in Twin Falls County, Idaho, touted as the state's largest to date. The Jackpot Solar project is Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions' first utility-scale project in the state. The plant will generate enough electricity annually to serve the energy needs of roughly 24,000 homes.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
kisu.org

Unpacking the Stibnite Mine Project - Part III: Save The South Fork Salmon

Perpetua Mining Company has proposed to reopen a mining site near McCall Idaho to mine gold, silver, and - to some degree - antimony. This incredibly complex project has caught the attention of grassroots and state organizations worried about the impacts of the proposed mine on Idaho’s environment and socio-economic culture. Three episodes in, Jessa and Emma talk with Julie Thrower, the legal counsel for the Idaho conservation group, Save The South Fork Salmon, about the South Fork Salmon River and fish that call it home.
MCCALL, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

Attorney general questions legality of ‘dangerous’ LGBTQ+ policy used in many Idaho schools

Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on January 25, 2023 Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador this week questioned the legality of what he called a “dangerous” and “suspect” LGBTQ+ rights policy that’s already in place at about a third of Idaho’s school districts and charters.  That policy came into the limelight when attendees at a Jan. 9 […] The post Attorney general questions legality of ‘dangerous’ LGBTQ+ policy used in many Idaho schools appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Sparklight Sneakily Raises Internet Costs for Boise Residents

If there is one word everyone in the Treasure Valley and beyond has to be tired of by now, it is "Inflation". Most people can't even explain what inflation is. Others use it as an excuse for everything. The only other "I-word" that rivals the anger could be "Inversion"--but we haven't felt that one yet this year. Let's just act like it doesn't exist for now.
BOISE, ID
KIVI-TV

Bundle up! Another cold day on track for the region

Wind chill values this morning dipping the region into "feels like' temps in the teens, single digits, and below 0 levels. When it's like this outside, the body will lose its heat much faster, so it's important to limit time outdoors and wear LOTS of layers covering exposed skin. Temps...
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

5 Beers That Can Technically Land You In Jail In Idaho

Ah yes, beer - the official drink of "freedom o'clock." There is nothing quite like polishing down an ice-cold beer after a long day of anything. Shoot, beer is suitable for any occasion: mowing the lawn, capping off a long day of work, while enjoying the game, etc. But what if having literally "just one beer" could land you in an Idaho jail?
IDAHO STATE

