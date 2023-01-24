Read full article on original website
WINTER STORM WATCHES DECLARED: Big snowstorm to hit East Idaho starting Thursday evening
A major winter storm is forecast to hammer East Idaho starting Thursday evening. The National Weather Service has issued winter storm watches for East Idaho in anticipation of the storm and the foot of snow it could dump on much of the region. The storm is expected to continue bringing snow to East Idaho through at least Saturday afternoon. ...
6 Reasons People Say They Moved Away from Idaho in 2022, Ranked
Since 1977, a moving company named United Van Lines has done an annual migration survey to see which states were the most popular destinations to move to and which states were driving people away. Idaho appeared in their “Top 10 States to Move To” list from 2014-2021, taking the #1...
Land Board adds new endowment land
It was a deal the Idaho Department of Lands couldn't refuse. When the state had a chance to bid on almost 18,050 acres of timberland spread across the five northern counties, officials didn't hesitate. “Adding an additional 18,000 acres of timberland to the endowment portfolio increases future revenue for the...
Group is launching a campaign for restrictive driver’s licenses for the undocumented Idahoans
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —An Idaho organization dedicated to empowering the Gem States Latino and immigrant community is launching a campaign so undocumented Idahoans can obtain a restricted driver’s license. Poder, which in Spanish means power, is a group in Idaho dedicated to organizing and mobilizing the state’s...
Lucky Idaho Mom Stunned By Huge Prize She Won on a FREE Lottery Ticket
Normally, when lottery stories hit the news it’s about someone who won a gigantic Mega Millions or Powerball jackpot. They get all the attention, but the Idaho Lottery’s in-state draw games have life-changing jackpots too!. One of the coolest draw games Idaho has is “Weekly Grand.” The game...
Idaho’s Most Common Surnames (Last) are a Familiar List
Idaho’s most common last name is the same across much of America. The name Smith tops the list in 40 states! Idaho’s second most popular name is Johnson and its third is Anderson. Neighboring Utah, Montana and Washington have the same top three, which says a lot about migration patterns. Smith has an advantage over many other surnames. It was common in several European countries and the German Schmidt was often anglicized. Anderson is also a common name in more than one European nation.
Is Idaho’s Very Best Grocery Store One of the Best in America?
What grocery store was recently rated as the very best grocery store in all of Idaho?. There’s an article from Lovefood that shares each state’s best grocery store, at least for the time being, because apparently their list is frequently being updated — but of course we were wondering which store was rated the very best grocery store in Idaho.
Massive Crowd Gathers To Adopt Idaho’s Most Popular Dog
Folks in the Treasure Valley LOVE their pets and that is no secret! No matter the season, you're sure to see doggos running around on the greenbelt, in local breweries, and up on Boise's best hikes!. The good folks at the Idaho Humane Society are some of Idaho's finest when...
Idaho’s #1 Chinese Restaurant (Ranked One of the Best in America)
Chinese food anyone? Boise is home to a ton of amazing restaurants, and among those are some of the most out-of-this-world Chinese food restaurants in the country. A recent article from Lovefood shares the "Best Chinese Restaurant for the Year of the Rabbit" in every state, and of course we were curious to see who ranked #1 for Idaho.
Idaho’s largest solar project is now operating
Duke Energy's renewables development division announced the commercial operation of a 120 MW project in Twin Falls County, Idaho, touted as the state's largest to date. The Jackpot Solar project is Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions' first utility-scale project in the state. The plant will generate enough electricity annually to serve the energy needs of roughly 24,000 homes.
Unpacking the Stibnite Mine Project - Part III: Save The South Fork Salmon
Perpetua Mining Company has proposed to reopen a mining site near McCall Idaho to mine gold, silver, and - to some degree - antimony. This incredibly complex project has caught the attention of grassroots and state organizations worried about the impacts of the proposed mine on Idaho’s environment and socio-economic culture. Three episodes in, Jessa and Emma talk with Julie Thrower, the legal counsel for the Idaho conservation group, Save The South Fork Salmon, about the South Fork Salmon River and fish that call it home.
Attorney general questions legality of ‘dangerous’ LGBTQ+ policy used in many Idaho schools
Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on January 25, 2023 Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador this week questioned the legality of what he called a “dangerous” and “suspect” LGBTQ+ rights policy that’s already in place at about a third of Idaho’s school districts and charters. That policy came into the limelight when attendees at a Jan. 9 […] The post Attorney general questions legality of ‘dangerous’ LGBTQ+ policy used in many Idaho schools appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Most Idahoans Have Never Heard Of The Oldest Restaurant In The State
Only the well-traveled in Idaho or those who live in the same city will have heard of the oldest fast-food restaurant, and even fewer have probably been to it. The hidden burger joint in northern Idaho has been around for more than a century and has stellar reviews online. You...
Sparklight Sneakily Raises Internet Costs for Boise Residents
If there is one word everyone in the Treasure Valley and beyond has to be tired of by now, it is "Inflation". Most people can't even explain what inflation is. Others use it as an excuse for everything. The only other "I-word" that rivals the anger could be "Inversion"--but we haven't felt that one yet this year. Let's just act like it doesn't exist for now.
Bundle up! Another cold day on track for the region
Wind chill values this morning dipping the region into "feels like' temps in the teens, single digits, and below 0 levels. When it's like this outside, the body will lose its heat much faster, so it's important to limit time outdoors and wear LOTS of layers covering exposed skin. Temps...
Utah semi-truck driver involved in fatal Idaho crash
A 66-year-old man has been pronounced dead after a head-on crash with a semi-truck on Tuesday.
Idaho Transportation Department's New 511 Mobile App and Updated Website Now Live
IDAHO - On Monday, the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) launched its new Idaho 511 App and updated their website. Drivers will need to download a new version of the app to their mobile devices. The web address, 511.idaho.gov, and phone number, dial 511, will stay the same. After January 23,...
5 Beers That Can Technically Land You In Jail In Idaho
Ah yes, beer - the official drink of "freedom o'clock." There is nothing quite like polishing down an ice-cold beer after a long day of anything. Shoot, beer is suitable for any occasion: mowing the lawn, capping off a long day of work, while enjoying the game, etc. But what if having literally "just one beer" could land you in an Idaho jail?
Idaho Motorist Traumatized By Movie Scene Shares Road Safety Pics
If you've seen it, then you know. An Idaho motorist posted to social media recently and credited a 2003 horror film with making him a more cautious driver, especially when following a logging truck. Films can leave lasting impacts on people. I know the first time I saw the truck...
Idaho Senators Grill University Leaders Over Woke Indoctrination
It's that time of year at the legislature when educational leaders answer elected officials' questions about what is and what isn't being taught in Idaho colleges and universities. Once again, the topic of 'woke ideology forced upon students and teachers was discussed with Boise State's President, Doctor Marlene Tromp. Several...
